Stocks Freed Of Fed Fear For Now

While stocks have the all clear for now, I still see a weighty probability for a market correction.

I believe the FOMC notes offered some question about a June Fed rate hike and certainly planted strong enough doubt about more than 2 rate hikes this year.

Yet, it also showed Fed rate action contingent on better data, and we haven't had that yet.

Stocks took off right after the FOMC meeting minutes release Wednesday, and it continued into record territory Thursday.

Investors came to the table Wednesday, saw the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting minutes and said, "We are okay with that." Stocks rallied yesterday right after the 2:00 PM EDT release of the Fed's meeting minutes and it continued higher Thursday. This report explains why I think the market liked the minutes release.

I read the FOMC's May meeting minutes this morning, but you only need to read the Committee Policy Action to understand. It's quoted here:

Committee Policy Action In their discussion of monetary policy for the period ahead, members judged that information received since the Committee met in March indicated that the labor market had continued to strengthen even as growth in economic activity had slowed. Job gains had remained solid, on average, in recent months, and the unemployment rate had declined. Household spending had risen only modestly, but the fundamentals underpinning the continued growth of consumption remained solid, while business fixed investment had firmed.

It's important to note, and the market did, that the fundamentals underpinning consumption growth remained solid while business investment had firmed. The Fed and the market believes, in my estimation, that the first quarter lull was just that, a temporary lull that will be followed by better growth in forward quarters. This was an important expression of confidence in the economy.

Inflation, measured as the 12-month change in the headline PCE price index, had been running close to the Committee's 2 percent longer-run objective. Core inflation continued to run somewhat below 2 percent. Both headline and core consumer price indexes fell in March. Market-based measures of inflation compensation had remained low, while survey-based measures of longer-term inflation expectations had changed little on balance.

As with economic growth, the same applies to inflation expectations at the Fed. Slower price inflation in March is expected to pick up toward the 2.0% Fed objective, but at a pace requiring only gradual monetary policy tightening.

With respect to the economic outlook and its implications for monetary policy, members agreed that the slowing in growth during the first quarter was likely to be transitory and continued to expect that, with gradual adjustments in the stance of monetary policy, economic activity would expand at a moderate pace, labor market conditions would strengthen somewhat further, and inflation would stabilize around 2 percent over the medium term. Members continued to judge that there was significant uncertainty about the effects of possible changes in fiscal and other government policies but that near-term risks to the economic outlook appeared roughly balanced. A couple of members noted that the outlook for global growth appeared to have brightened and that downside risks from abroad had waned. Members agreed that they would continue to closely monitor inflation indicators and global economic and financial developments.

While the Fed's expectations appear to be in the Goldilocks range, or just right, "members" talked about uncertainty around fiscal and other government policies (read tax reform and foreign policy). Importantly positive, though, Fed members noted better global growth and lighter risk abroad (I assume that's ex-Venezuela and Greece).

After assessing current conditions and the outlook for economic activity, the labor market, and inflation, members agreed to maintain the target range for the federal funds rate at 3/4 to 1 percent. They noted that the stance of monetary policy remained accommodative, thereby supporting some further strengthening in labor market conditions and a sustained return to 2 percent inflation.

The Fed sounds dovish here not hawkish, talking about its accommodative positioning that supports further strength in labor and which fosters healthier price inflation. The market surely liked this, especially given the Fed's confidence in the economy, which I believe the market also is buying into.

Members generally judged that it would be prudent to await additional evidence indicating that the recent slowing in the pace of economic activity had been transitory before taking another step in removing accommodation. Members agreed that, in determining the timing and size of future adjustments to the target range for the federal funds rate, the Committee would assess realized and expected economic conditions relative to its objectives of maximum employment and 2 percent inflation. This assessment would take into account a wide range of information, including measures of labor market conditions, indicators of inflation pressures and inflation expectations, and readings on financial and international developments. Members also agreed to continue to carefully monitor actual and expected inflation developments relative to the Committee's symmetric inflation goal, with one member viewing further progress of inflation toward the 2 percent objective as necessary before taking another step to remove policy accommodation. Members expected that economic conditions would evolve in a manner that would warrant gradual increases in the federal funds rate. Members agreed that the federal funds rate was likely to remain, for some time, below levels that they expected to prevail in the longer run. However, they noted that the actual path of the federal funds rate would depend on the economic outlook as informed by incoming data.

As I read along, I felt like May's economic data (reported in June) is going to be critical toward determining whether the Fed acts in June or not. At the current moment, however, the market is relatively certain a June rate hike is forthcoming. So, by sounding so dovish, I believe the Fed neutralized any damage certain of its members have accomplished through statements of expectations for as many as three rate hikes this year.

The Committee also decided to maintain its existing policy of reinvesting all principal payments from its holdings of agency debt and agency mortgage-backed securities in agency mortgage-backed securities and of rolling over maturing Treasury securities at auction. Members anticipated doing so until normalization of the level of the federal funds rate was well under way, and they noted that this policy, by keeping the Committee's holdings of longer-term securities at sizable levels, should help maintain accommodative financial conditions.

More reassurance from the Fed to securities markets not to worry about any surprises. There will be enough lead time and warning before any action on its balance sheet. Given that there has not been any such timeline provided as yet, investors had one less worry to deal with.

The SPDR S&P 500 (NYSE: SPY), SPDR Dow Jones (NYSE: DIA) and PowerShares QQQ (NASDAQ: QQQ) received the all-clear on Wednesday and took the Fed's lead and ran with it. Equities kept gaining Thursday even despite a sell the news event in oil. By the way, we predicted that.

This is a nice run for now, but I remain concerned about the possibility of a 5% to 10% market correction between now and June end, or year end. First of all, these are common, occurring every 1.5 years or so historically. Secondly, Jim Comey is testifying before congressional panel soon. Also, I expect hotter economic and inflation data to present for the month of May in June. Finally, I believe America is preparing for a military engagement in Syria. For this week, though, the all-clear flag waves. For more of my regular markets coverage, I welcome readers to follow my column here at Seeking Alpha.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.