Macy's Stock Offers A Yield Over 6% With Possible Capital Gains And Its Bonds Offer 6% To Maturity

The volatility of Macy's stock has led to generous prices on the sale of puts and can be used to further profit from one's investment.

This article is about Macy's Inc. (NYSE:M) and my recent activity involving its stock, bonds and options. Macy's is not another Sears (NASDAQ:SHLD) or Kmart and is not about to go out of business. It is a strong profitable retailer that's making the moves to keep up with market and marketing trends. The recent panic over brick and mortar retail has been overdone. Articles like "Is a Wave of Store Closures Troubling Retail ETFs?" and others like it cause retail investors to shy away from brick and mortar retailers. A big exit from retail stocks, specialized retail ETFs and mutual funds forced funds to sell stocks indiscriminately driving brick and mortar retail stocks down even more. Macy's stock has been driven below its intrinsic value as a consequence and consequently is selling at a bargain price.

Macy's has an active program of closing unprofitable stores. It is in the process of closing 68 Macy's stores out of its total of 730 stores. It is selling real estate that no longer fits into its strategic program as well as monetizing locations with highly valued real estate. It is using these proceeds to lower debt. The company is not just closing stores, but plans to open 4 new Macy's and Bloomingdale's stores this year. Furthermore on May 11 management reported that it opened 10 new freestanding Bluemercury beauty specialty shops and 11 new Macy's Backstage stores within existing Macy's stores.

Macy's is also on the cutting edge in its use of RFID technology to track inventory. It set plans last year to use RFID tracking for every item across its stores and fulfillment centers by the end of 2018. Bill Connell, senior vice president, reported that Macy's is halfway to its goal at this point. He also reported "a big impact" on sales and profitability across several product categories with the use of this technology. The company did report that when RFID was expanded to its fashion departments, sales volume surged more than 200%. This is another indicator that Macy's is headed in the right direction and that it will be a retail survivor.

Macy's management predicts store closures will result in reduced sales for the year but there will be reduced expenses as well. It said that its online sales continue to grow as it did last year and is an ever increasing part of its business. It predicts adjusted diluted earnings will run between $3.37 and $3.62 per share in 2017. If it excludes the impact of a 4th quarter gain on the sale of real estate, the company still expects earnings of $2.90 to $3.15 per share. These earnings are more than adequate to cover its annual dividend of $1.51 per share. At Macy's current price of $23.25 per share the dividend offers a 6.5% yield.

A comparison of Macy's basic measures to other retailers show that the company is currently undervalued. Macy's current PE ratio is 12.55 which compares to 22.61 for the industry. Its price to sales ratio is 0.28 whereas the industry is at 0.66 and its price to book ratio is 1.66 while the industry is 3.41 times book. (Taken from TD Ameritrade) If Macy's price were to move up 25% to bring these measures closer to industry numbers, it would sell around $30.00 per share. I consider somewhere over $30.00 per share the current fair market value of the company and look to make a reasonable profit when it reaches that price.

Macy's bonds have also taken a beating along with its stock price. CUSIP (55616XAJ6) Macy's Retail Holdings Inc. 4.3% 2/15/2043 currently is selling for $76.5 to produce a 5.5% payment and a 6% yield to maturity. Moody's rates these bonds Baa3 and S&P rates them BBB-. These bonds are an alternative method to get a reasonable return on one's investment without having to monitor it day by day.

Finally I also sold June 02, 2017 puts at a $23.00 strike price because I am willing to own M at $23.00 per share or take the profits from the sale. It may be possible to make money on puts like this in the next week or so if Macy's stock continues to move erratically. If you decide to sell puts on this issue, be sure you have the money to pay for the securities if the stock price goes below $23.00 since the puts will be exercised.

Conclusion:

Since I am convinced that Macy's is going to be an ongoing profitable business, I have invested in its stock and bonds to get a 6% yield on both of these investments. I have also sold puts on Macy's to increase my income from my investment as well. Take a look at the company, its management and its history and see if this issue can be a profitable addition to your portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long M.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long on Macy's bonds and have sold puts on Macy's stock.