China Gets Downgraded; Bonds And FX Make Sharp Moves

Moody's downgraded China from Aa3 to A1. The concern is that Debt/GDP levels are too high while growth prospects are too lo; China's Debt/GDP ratio is 277%, one of the highest in the world. The downgrade caused a reaction in the financial markets to sell off AUD and NZD while their respective government 10-year bond yields moved lower. The problems with China and their economy are going to spill over to outlying economies. In fact, they already are having an effect on some of the economies as the Hong Kong dollar is breaking its peg. I expect we are just seeing the very beginning of these moves; more currency moves and more bond yield moves as continued adjustments in the financial markets occur. I expect Australian and New Zealand bond yields to continue to weaken from the deterioration in China's economy.

Here are the charts on the 10-year government bond yields for both Australia and New Zealand, respectively:

China is the largest trading partner for both of these nations. Consequently, if China's economy falters so will Australia's and New Zealand's. But, both of these nations are in a weird "spot". Not only is economic growth slowing but there is a real estate bubble going on in Australia in some of the major cities. This complicates issues, but it appears that real estate purchases are slowing.

Through the past decade, China has amassed a tremendous amount of debt expanding its economy and turning itself into the second largest economy in the world. In order to do that China needed raw materials. Australia is a virtual island of raw materials. There has been an epic mining boom in Australia with China's economic expansion. Here, you can see the mineral exports from Australia:

There has been a significant drop off in aggregate mineral exports from Australia. I do not expect this level to recover but, instead, drop lower. The economic slowing in China is going to get worse.

The government of China is in the midst of addressing bad loans on the books of banks. Some According to the World Bank, 30% of business loans are said to be non-performing. These "zombie" loans are going to drag down the rest of the economy. Unfortunately, this process of cleaning out the bad loans is going to push Chinese banks to raise capital. By doing that, the banks are going to have to cut back on loans restricting growth to the economy.

The shadow banking of China is another issue. As the Chinese government began addressing the bad loan concerns, banks set up a new product that sold bonds to wealthy individuals. By doing this, the banks kept loans off of their books. However, banks began purchasing loans from other banks, interconnecting themselves with other banks. This is the same thing that happened in 2008 with the United States. The value of these loans has skyrocketed over the past year pushing the Debt/GDP ratio to 277%, up from only 245%. Those bonds are assets on the bank's books. However, they are beginning to be non-performing. The banks will have to sell of these assets and raise capital.

Meanwhile the fortunes of Australia and New Zealand are intertwined with China. If there is an economic meltdown in China and a prolonged drought in demand for minerals from Australia then the two island nations are going to feel a huge burden from this. To be sure, Australia's mineral exports account for some 54% of total goods and services and 6% - 7% of GDP. If there is a significant impact from a China slowdown, the effects on Australia could be devastating to their economy; Australia's exports to China are 31% of total exports.

For now, exports remain firm from both Australia and New Zealand. However, there are already moves occurring in the financial world. Money is flowing out of China at a very rapid pace sending the yuan downward. This has forced the People's Bank of China (PBOC) to defend its daily trading band on the currency. The Hong Kong government is being forced to abandon the currency peg to the USD from the flows of money outward. Interest rates in China are heading upward rapidly, which will only serve to slow economic growth even more.

And, the downgrade to China's credit rating from Moody's only serves to put the world on notice of what is happening. The effects of the downgrade have been to send Australian and New Zealand bond prices lower; the respective currencies have followed suit. The moves in the currencies have been steady. However, they have been muted compared to the massive selling in HKD. I do expect that the AUD and NZD currencies are going to continue to sell off. These currencies will not keep up with the pace of HKD; there are other fundamentals going on there.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in USDHKD, SHORT: AUDUSD, CNHS over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.