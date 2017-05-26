Weathering The Storm In Shipping

The shipping industry has been under pressure due to overcapacity and reduced demand, but the industry has turned the corner.

Investment Thesis

Shippers are beginning to recover from very difficult times. Market sentiment has not caught up to the reality of improving conditions. The sector is ripe with opportunity if an investor can stomach the risks.

Overview

The global shipping industry has suffered one of the worst downturns in memory. A combination of oversupply and weak economic growth sent shipping rates plunging below the breakeven rate. The carnage in the industry reached its peak over the summer of 2016 when one of the world's largest shipping lines, Hanjin, declared bankruptcy. The toll that these industry conditions have had on publicly traded deep sea freight companies is evident upon a casual inspection of their financials. Over half of these companies had losses in 2016 and are forecasting losses in 2017. Some are forecasting losses into 2018 or 2019. Most have had to halt their dividends entirely in an effort to stay afloat.

Amid the wreckage, four deep sea freight companies have weathered the storm, continuing to generate profits, pay dividends, and forecast positive earnings: Costamare Inc (NYSE:CMRE), Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP), Seaspan Corporation (NYSE:SSW), and Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. (NYSE:TNP).

Industry Outlook

Market sentiment is incredibly negative, yet actual industry conditions are improving. The bankruptcy of Hanjin, the scrapping of older vessels, and the delaying of new vessel purchases have relieved some of the oversupply problems. Freight rates appear to have bottomed in the second quarter of 2016 and are now increasing.

Industry forecasts from the world's largest shipping lines were almost uniformly optimistic in the first quarter of 2017.

From Maersk Line:

"Due to gradual improvement in container rates Maersk Line continues to expect an improvement in excess of USD 1bn in underlying profit compared to 2016 (loss of USD 384m). Global demand for seaborne container transportation is still expected to increase 2-4%."

From NYK Line:

"Although there are still challenging conditions in the operating environment, we expect freight volume to gradually pick up from the second half of the fiscal year, spot freight rates in the container shipping market to rise moderately, and the dry bulk shipping market to bottom out and then start improving."

Comparing the Profitable Shippers

With improving industry conditions and beaten down stock prices, any of these four survivors appear investable. But which of the four represents the best buying opportunity?

Forward PE

as of 5/25/17 SSW CMRE TNP CPLP Share Price 5.63 7.00 4.43 3.36 Estimated Earnings 0.82 0.92 0.55 0.29 Forward PE 6.87 7.61 8.05 11.59

Winner: SSW

Runner-up: CMRE

Dividend Yield

as of 5/25/17 CPLP SSW CMRE TNP Share Price 3.36 5.63 7.00 4.43 Quarterly Dividend 0.08 0.125 0.1 0.05 Dividend Yield 9.52% 8.88% 5.71% 4.51%

Winner: CPLP

Runner-up: SSW

Price to Book

as of 5/25/17 TNP SSW CPLP CMRE Share Price 4.43 5.63 3.36 7.00 Book Value Per Share 16.7 16.61 7.555 11.94 Price To Book 0.27 0.34 0.44 0.59

Winner: TNP

Runner-up: SSW

While each of these companies appears well positioned for a rebound in global shipping, the clear winner is Seaspan Corporation.

Seaspan Corporation

SSW's most recent stock price was 5.63. With estimated earnings of 0.82 per share for the next four quarters, it is trading at a forward PE of 6.87. This is cheap by almost any comparison. It is the least expensive of the deep sea freight companies, and trades at well over a 50% discount to both its 5 year average and almost every major stock index. While this is based on earnings estimates, Seaspan has beaten analyst's estimates for the past seven quarters. Additionally, Seaspan's earnings are expected to grow each year after 2017.

SSW looks especially good in comparison to the rest of the industry, where the majority of publicly traded companies are losing money and are forecast to continue doing so. The management has performed well under very difficult circumstances. Seaspan's focus on long-term fixed-rate leases for its vessels made it more resilient to the downturn in shipping rates, despite the misfortune of having some of its ships leased by the now bankrupt South Korean shipping line, Hanjin.

Unfortunately for shareholders, the market has not rewarded SSW. Its stock price is trading at an 8 year low, at levels not seen since the aftermath of the financial crisis.

SSW data by YCharts

There is no guarantee that industry conditions will continue to recover or that Seaspan will continue to execute well. SSW and its peers are twice as volatile as the broader market. After all, SSW has fallen from a 52 week high of 15.49 to its current level. If an investor is willing to accept these risks, Seaspan looks like a great buying opportunity.

Conclusion

Investing in Seaspan is not without risks, but buying a well-run company near 8 year lows is a golden opportunity. The industry fundamentals appear to be improving and I consider SSW to be a strong buy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SSW.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.