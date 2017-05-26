GameStop: Another Opportunity To Buy The Dip

Longer-term, we think continued demand for Switch product and the iPhone 8 super-cycle will power FY17 results materially higher than management expects.

We have seen this movie before, and believe shares will rebound over the next several weeks.

The same report that saw GameStop (NYSE:GME) crush Street estimates and return to growth also sent shares down nearly 7% in after-hours trading. We think that is a head-scratcher, and believe the market is currently missing the big picture with GME stock. Post-earnings sell-offs are nothing new with this stock, nor are subsequent rallies. We think this is a buy-the-dip opportunity and believe shares have significant upside in a multi-month window.

GME Price data by YCharts

From a broad viewpoint, here is what happened with GME this quarter. The company blew past estimates because of super charged demand for the Switch, but that isn't necessarily a long-term fix for GME's long-term troubles. Software sales continued to decline, as did pre-owned sales, which is particularly troubling considering how profitable that segment is. Moreover, management failed to hike the full-year guide despite much better than expected Q1 results. The reasons behind the maintained guidance were the delay of Red Dead Redemption 2 and a lack of visibility regarding Switch product availability.

So, all in all, investors looked past the super charged Q1 results and instead focused on the fact that nothing has changed in terms of the company's long-term guide.

But that misses a key point about GME stock. Its dirt cheap, and if the company can indeed stabilize its video game business thanks to new consoles while at the same time growing its other businesses, the stock could explode higher. From this standpoint, maintaining the guide when the stock is trading at 6.8x this year's guided EPS is actually really good news.

Moreover, investors focused on the fact that the guidance didn't change missed some key commentary from the call. GME's Tech Brand business sells phones, and although the company is expanding that business to be an integrated communications and media retailer, smartphone sales will likely remain the heartbeat of the business.

Management noted on the call that the current guide reflects expectations for the iPhone 8 launch to comparable to the iPhone 7 launch. But no one else really thinks that will be the case. The Street is already dubbing this upgrade cycle a super-cycle thanks to critical form factor updates.

Investors elsewhere seem to certainly believe this. Just look at Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) stock. Its up almost 33% YTD despite the company missing Q2 revenue estimates.

AAPL data by YCharts

Why? Everyone is looking at the iPhone 8 super-cycle as the next big thing.

If that super-cycle does come to fruition, then GME management's guide for $3.10 to $3.40 in EPS is a major low-ball. Tech Brands is the company's highest margin segment. If sales there outperform management's 10-16% growth expectations for the year, earnings will likely be far in excess of $3.40.

Even at the midpoint of the current low-ball guide, GME stock trades at 6.8x this year's earnings estimate. That is far too cheap for a company that is showing clear signs of stabilization.

At the end of the day, we have seen this movie before. The stock sells off sharply after earnings, only to rebound gradually over the next several weeks. We think the same will happen this time, but further expect the post-earnings-collapse rally to be much bigger than previous rallies.

GME data by YCharts

We are buyers at this level. Risk is mitigated, and upside potential is attractive.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GME.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.