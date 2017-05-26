CenturyLink: Hold

CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL) is a communications company providing services such as local and long-distance voice, broadband, Ethernet, colocation, and hosting. The revenue can be divided into two groups: revenues from the strategic business and revenue from the legacy business. Currently, more than 75% of its strategic revenues are driven by Enterprise high-bandwidth data services and Consumer broadband services. Its main competitors are giants like Frontier Communications Corp (NYSE:FTR), Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ), and AT&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Although the telecommunications stocks are trading at one-year lows, CenturyLink's shares are doing much worse (the stock is down over 8% on a TTM basis as of the time of writing) which leads to the questions of what is significantly different about the company that causes the market to be so pessimistic about it:

(Source: Google Finance)

It is interesting that the stock made a rapid upward gaining 10% by September 2016 and then collapsed. The first reason for the stock to rise so rapidly then was the perception that CenturyLink was a leader in IDC MarketScape for the Canadian market. This served as a sign of the company's competitive advantage as an ICT (information and communications technology) supplier. The other reason was that the company beat the market's Q3 2016 EPS expectations of $0.56 and met the revenue target of $4.38B. After that, the company missed both Q4 2016 and Q1 2017 analyst estimates.

(Source: Google Finance)

What makes CenturyLink struggle both in terms of revenue and earnings? First, let us look at the Q1 2017 revenue growth metrics. As stated in the earnings call, the Q1 2017 revenue decreased compared to Q1 2016 with the Strategic segment losing $0.19B in sales on a year-over-year basis. Although the numbers seem worrisome, the company assures the Level 3 transactions will reignite growth in the Strategic business, while an effective cost management will offer growth opportunities in the Legacy's revenue stream.

(Source: Corporate presentation)

If we pay a close attention to the figures below, we will become less convinced about the company's optimistic outlook:

"While we continue to face pressure related to strategic revenue growth and our legacy revenue declines, we're confident in our business and our ability to improve the revenue and operating cash flow trajectory over time" (Source: Q1 2017 Conference call).

The only Strategic revenue stream that has not dropped and even has some growth is the Enterprise high-bandwidth data services, which grew by 4.2% to $769 million in Q1 2017.

The Legacy services revenue fell by 9.3% which caused a 4.4% drop in overall revenue. On the earnings call CenturyLink points out the reasons behind such weak performance both for the Strategic and the Legacy revenue streams. That being said, the problem with the Legacy revenue, primarily derived from switchboard services and low bandwidth data services, have been under the regulatory pressure and wireless displacement, to name the key reasons. And although the company assures its "IT Services revenue, which is primarily driven by IT consulting, cyber security, IT services management and integrated SAP solutions" is growing, it is hard to agree given the loss of 6.2% in the top line in Q1 2017`:

(Source: Corporate presentation)

It is also worth mentioning that the company's Q4 growth has been stable year-over-year, while AT&T began struggling in 4Q2016 and Verizon's revenue has been quite volatile since Q2 2016:

(Source: quarterly reports, infographics by author)

Let us look at CenturyLink's margins. There is room for improvement in terms of operating and net margins, which are currently at 13.3% and 3.6%, respectively. Although it is far behind Verizon's operating margin of 21.5% or American Tower Corp's (NYSE:AMT) net margin of 14.7%, the figure is close to the industry's average:

(Source: Thomson Reuters)

Bearing in mind the weak net income results and the third consecutive quarter of losses, it is no surprise the company's ROE metric is rather low at 4.0%, while ROA is 1.2%, which is below the industry's averages of 12.5% and 2.1%, respectively.

CenturyLink feels quite confident in terms of both debt levels and working capital, having a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.9% compared with the peer mean of 278%. This means there is potentially room for more leverage. It also shows effective inventory management having the best result of 55.9 times per annum versus the benchmark number of 24.0 times:

(Source: Thomson Reuters)

The interesting part in the story is the way the company treats its investors, particularly, how it returns capital to shareholders. It is important to mention that CenturyLink does have troubles with the bottom line and free cash flow. As of Q1 2017, it has demonstrated over $1B in operating cash flow and just $277 million in free cash flow. Although we have seen a sign of relief in Q3 2016 for the operating cash flow, we cannot expect free cash flow to follow the path given mounting capital expenditures:

(Source: Thomson Reuters. Infographics by author)

The stock is showing an ascending dividend yield currently topping 8.4%, which is significantly higher than the figure in 2014 of just 5.5%. The metrics would have been higher, had the company been able to keep the top line growing:

(Source: Thomson Reuters)

Finally, the company is well-positioned in terms of both P/E ratio and the EV/EBITDA multiple keeping in mind its next-twelve-month P/E ratio is expected to be around 13.1x, a lot closer to the sector's average, which is currently just above 17.3x:

(Source: Thomson Reuters)

Conclusion

CenturyLink's stock is currently fairly priced as the gap between its P/E ratio and the sector's number is narrowing, while the EV/EBITDA multiples have converged. The operating ground is solid with the margins and balance sheet being highly competitive. Once CenturyLink acquires Level 3 Communications, it should pay a closer attention to other opportunities to diversify revenue streams and make appropriate adjustments to the existing business model. The current debt levels leave room for to increase leverage and fuel growth. Despite that, we do not see strong catalysts for meaningful appreciation in the value of the stock in the nearest future. As a result, we issue a HOLD recommendation on the stock.

