Oil Spill: Oil Sells Heavy With A Lot More Downside

I love it when markets get all ambitious because they really want something to happen while simultaneously there is no rational reason for that wish to ever come true. Oil is a perfect example, something I have written about a few times looking for an opportunity to go short. The run-up pre-OPEC meeting was exactly that reason. The results were about what I expected that there is no reason for oil prices to be running up like they are. And, now oil is collapsing. The price of oil is dropping for supply and demand issues; the world economies are demanding less yet despite agreed-upon reduction cuts by what amounts to about 40% of the world's suppliers, the cuts are not enough. Plus, now that oil price is collapsing, this will push those very same counties who are cutting to start cheating on production cuts, like they always do. That will feed on itself: Oil is going down hard, and deep.



OPEC is a major player in the oil market. However, they produce only 40% of total world production of oil. The United States and Canada produce about 15% of world oil. Let's do the math: At about 14 million barrels per day, if the U.S./Canada increase production about 2.5% that amounts to about 350k barrels per day. The total oil production cuts from OPEC amounted to about 900k barrels a day - their target was 1.2 million in cuts per day. That drops the amount cut only to about 550k barrels per day. That has reduced the efficacy of the oil cuts. And, in both cases, the United States and Canada, production levels have been heading higher in an upward trajectory:

That is the supply side of the equation. The demand side of the equation is a slowing in worldwide economies. This has been witnessed in the United States with growth rates of only 0.7%, and now Great Britain of only 0.2%. As well, I fully expect China to have a large effect on the worldwide economy as its own economy slows down significantly. Already, the effects of this

are being seen outside of China, as the meltdown in the Hong Kong Dollar (HKD) shows.

The demand side of the equation, from what I can see, is not a picture where more and more oil is being consumed. World economics are showing that growth is slowing and with that will be a coincidental decline in oil consumption.

At the same time, a lot of the hype that was built into the OPEC meeting had a lot to do with the potential 1.8 million barrel per day cuts. This number was bantered around. I never once believed it would happen. A majority of the OPEC nations control the oil that is sold from the respective countries because the governments own the oil production. These governments depend upon oil sales for revenue. Doubling the production cuts would not mean doubling the oil profits to these governments.

But, my recommendation is that these governments get more familiar with the work of John Nash, the mathematician and economist who came up with game theory. The fact is, it is in the best interest of all parties involved to cooperate. Cutting oil production largely had no effect on price. This is too bad. Since cutting did not increase price, and the world economies are growing at a slower rate, that would mean oil prices are heading lower. However, that would mean that some of these governments are going to cheat to keep revenue coming in. In other words, the more price drops the more OPEC members will produce to increase revenues. But, that also means there is more supply, and price goes down further. Had the OPEC members agreed upon much larger cuts then this would have had a chance to bring price higher. OPEC needed to work collectively and cut deeper, working together. Now, self-interest will prevail and OPEC members are going to be more prone to cheating.

For the reasons of too much supply and diminishing demand, I have been saying to go short oil. Now that the meeting is done, and OPEC did not cut production levels by 1.8 million barrels per day, nor did they extend the program outward to 12 months, not to say the current agreement would not potentially be extended. For now, though, there is far too much supply amid dwindling demand: Oil will continue lower.

