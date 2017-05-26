Micron: Approaching A Peak?

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) is a very cyclical company and stock. If memory demand outstrips supply, profits are booming. But if supply outstrips demand, average selling prices plummet and Micron rapidly approaches unprofitability. This isn't exactly new or surprising as demand and supply curves are economics 101, but this dynamic is essential to understanding Micron and the movements of its stock price.

MU data by YCharts

2015 was the "bust" portion of this cyclicality and 2016 plus half of 2017 appears to be the start of "boom". The primary catalyst here is DRAM prices. DRAM supply outstripped demand in 2015 and is trailing demand right now. Predicting when the boom and bust portions will occur can be very lucrative for an investor looking to play MU's price movements.

I wrote an article on MU two weeks ago discussing Goldman Sachs' claim that we are approaching a peak in Micron profitability and DRAM ASPs, which I concluded was likely not the case. That article can be read here. In that article, I touched on short interest as an indicator of Micron's cycles. In this article I will expound upon the relevance of short interest in regards to MU, and use this information to come to a best course of action for investors.

First, just some basics. Short interest is a good indicator of how overvalued, fairly valued, or undervalued investors believe a stock to be. If a stock has high short interest, it's likely an indication that investors are betting the current valuation for said stock is too high. Likewise if a stock has low short interest, it is likely an indication that few investors believe the stock to be overvalued and therefore don't want to bet money on it falling in price.

What does this have to do with Micron? Quite a bit! Due to the cyclical nature of the DRAM market, Micron is constantly seeing rising and falling short interest in accordance with the rising and falling of DRAM ASPs. Specifically, short interest tends to peak during peak profits, ASPs and MU share price, and tends to hit a trough when oversupply begins to subside and ASPs begin to show signs of rebounding. This trend is highly visible from a price chart:

MU data by YCharts

As we can see, it appears that short interest was an impressively accurate leading indicator of Micron's peak profitability and share price. Short interest as a percentage of outstanding shares rose throughout 2013, stayed very high throughout 2014, and finally began to fall in 2015 as MU's share price crashed. Shares of MU initially shot up from 2013 into mid-2014 on the back of skyrocketing profits, and then tapered off as fears regarding oversupply began to grow. These turned out to be well founded.

Short interest appeared to begin rising again in mid-2016, but this quickly tapered off, which has now left MU short interest at a multi-year low. The next question to address is what short interest this low actually means. The simplest answer to that question is that, as we discussed before, few investors believe MU to be overvalued and therefore worth betting against. For a stock that has historically had short interest as an accurate leading indicator, this appears to be a bullish sign. But this might not be the whole story.

Another question we must ask is if those investors that contributed to the high short interest in 2014 and 2015 got lucky or actually saw what was coming. This is important because it speaks to how relevant short interest is as a metric in Micron's case. Can investors reasonably predict when DRAM prices will drop and reasonably predict when they will rebound?

In my opinion, the answer to that question is "yes". Institutional investors and analyst firms have the resources and connections to make reasonably accurate predictions about DRAM demand and supply, and individual investors can make similar predictions based on watching macro trends, following industry news closely, and other methods. DRAM pricing can be reliably predicted and therefore, in my opinion, short interest can be used as a reliable indicator of Micron's future prospects.

Now that we've established what short interest indicates and that it is likely a reliable indicator, the current state of MU short interest does indeed appear to be a bullish signal. When Q3 results are reported, this will mark four quarters of sequential revenue growth, which is relatively early in terms of the historical post-bust expansions the DRAM market and Micron have experienced. With this context, it certainly seems as if Micron is poised for growth in the coming quarters.

Another relevant point to make regarding Micron and the boom-bust cycles, the company appears to be earning more in profits during this boom than during the last one, while the share price this time around is yet to reach the heights of the previous boom. In FY2013, when the last boom was just getting started, Micron earned annual EPS of $1.13 (which also includes a couple quarters of losses to the previous bust), and in FY2014 earned EPS of $2.54. This is the high-water mark for Micron in terms of annual EPS.

However, Micron is on pace to blow that mark away in FY2017. In fact, 2H 2017 EPS was $0.95 and Q3 EPS is expected to be about $1.50 for a total of $2.45. Unless something catastrophic happens in Q4, which seems highly unlikely, Micron will set a new, much steeper high-water mark. And yet, despite the higher profits in this boom than the last, MU is currently trading at $29.50 per share, or 24% below the peak price of the last boom. The case for further upside from current prices appears very convincing when one factors in the strength of Micron's performance during this boom relative to previous ones, the multi-year low in short interest, and the relative youth of this boom cycle.

In terms of more long-term prospects for MU, DRAM is cyclical and will be for the foreseeable future (until it is phased out). While DRAM accounted for 64% of Micron revenues at last count, NAND appears to be a vital long-term catalyst for the company as my fellow Seeking Alpha author William Tidwell wrote last week. On the whole, I think Micron is a good play for the long haul though cyclicality will subject the stock to volatile jumps and drops along the way. For those that can handle this, MU is likely to be a winner.

