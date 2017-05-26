Cocktail Investing Ep. 20: Trump's Budget Expectations, Mnuchin's Warnings, OPEC's Extension, Wawa's Mobile Order And Jimmy Choo's Alert That Retail Must Change

In this week's program, Tematica's investing mixologists, Chris Versace and Lenore Hawkins discuss the week's economic data, relevant political events and share where they have spotted a few of the latest Thematic Signals. From Wawa embracing the Connected Society's mobile ordering like Starbucks and Panera to the rebound in HP's ink sales, as well as Jimmy Choo sharing its view on the how and why brick & mortar retail shopping has to change and why Red Robin thinks casual dining has "had its moment." Lenore and Chris break it all down and share what it means.

Tematica's mixologists also tackle the underlying assumption in President Trump's 2018 budget, react to Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin's call to increase the debt ceiling, share why the OPEC production cut extension is likely good for US energy companies, and dissect the latest economic data. As they do this, they dig into why they are increasingly confident GDP and earnings expectations for the back half 2017 have a greater likelihood of being reduced than upsized. As Lenore reminds us, the current expansion is long in the tooth and there are ample headwinds that could spill over the next recession even as the stock market continues to trade at more than 18x expected 2017 earnings… and yes, those earnings expectations are already starting to come down. Chris and Lenore see the risk of more negative revisions ahead as we pass the Memorial Day holiday and head into the summer months.

