Palo Alto Networks: Getting Back To Growth

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) was a hot name throughout 2014 and 2015, increasing more than 200% over that time span, but 2016 and 2017 (so far) have been a struggle. After Palo Alto's most recent earnings report at the end of February, PANW dropped down to a low of $107, a level not seen since all the way back in November 2014.

Yet despite these recent struggles, Palo Alto remains the second-largest pure cybersecurity play by market capitalization behind only Check Point (NASDAQ:CHKP). The reasons behind the stock's struggles appear to be related to concerns regarding slowing revenue growth and a rapid increase in operating expenses as well as share-based compensation ("SBC").

In my last article on PANW, which I penned following the big drop after the company's Q2 earnings report, I argued that while the company's revenue growth rate may be slowing, the potential for a prolonged period of mid double-digit/high single-digit growth would still allow Palo Alto to become the industry leader in revenue. As the revenue base climbs, expenses, another point of concern, could be clamped down in order to increase profitability. I'm making some assumptions here, but the overall concept should be clear.

And regarding SBC, I've made the argument many times that it is necessary in order to compete for the best employees and to retain top-tier talent in Silicon Valley where Palo Alto is located. Yes, it's a substantial amount to pay out, but it is an investment in the future that companies benefit from making in my opinion.

In that article, which can be read here, I rate PANW as a Strong Buy. Since that piece was published, the stock hasn't really moved much. Currently at $117.76 per share, it's up about 4% since my article on April 3rd.

Now we are on the verge of an important catalyst: Palo Alto's Q3 earnings report next week on May 31st. Since PANW cratered by more than 20% after Q2 earnings, the market appears to have taken a wait-and-see approach. Guidance from Palo Alto management for Q3 was for a decline in the revenue growth rate to 19% year-over-year ("YoY") and investors are being cautious in order to see whether the growth rate will continue to decline further in Q4 and beyond or whether it will level out (or even increase).

According to Yahoo! Finance, the consensus analysts estimates for Q3 are for revenue of $412 million and EPS of $0.55, which is very close to the 19% top-line growth that Palo Alto management guided for in Q2. Before Q2 results were announced, consensus estimates had YoY revenue growth for Q3 pegged at 31%, which explains why PANW crashed so hard when the company guided for just 19% growth. Because of how large the miss was, I am of the opinion that Palo Alto sandbagged Q3 and that the company's projections are highly conservative.

The fear for investors should be if this wasn't sandbagging. If Palo Alto misses these anemic guidance numbers in Q3, there may be cause for concern. I find this unlikely, but it's certainly a possibility. Continuing with the assumption that Palo Alto does beat Q3 estimates, I think guidance for Q4 will trump anything else that comes out of the earnings report. The company could beat Q3 EPS estimates by 50 cents and the stock would still drop if Q4 guidance wasn't up to snuff.

The consensus estimates for Q4 are for revenue of $485 million and EPS of $0.74, which represents top-line growth of about 21%. I think these numbers will be a good measuring stick with which to judge Palo Alto's fourth quarter earnings report. If Palo Alto misses these estimates, the voices worried about growth concerns will become louder and would have more justification to do so, and if the company beats these estimates, those fears will be quelled for a period. In the former case, I think PANW could see another substantial drop in price while the opposite is true for the latter case. Personally, I'm considering buying a straddle for the report.

For now, I'm keeping my Strong Buy rating on the stock, but this could change after the Q3 report depending on what kind of results we receive. My rating remains rooted in the growth narrative and the company's ample cash flow, which will both see important updates on May 31st.

It is hard to predict what kind of outcome we'll see next week, but either way I think we'll see a significant price move. While I am considering a straddle, I think it might be wise for investors who are long PANW to consider buying put options in order to hedge against a significant move to the downside. We have seen from Q2 (and previous reports as well) that this stock can be very volatile after earnings, and put options could be a worthwhile strategy to hedge long positions.

