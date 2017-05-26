It's only May 25, but if the year ended today…

1) It would be a pretty good one for global equities, with the median country up 15.8%. Out of 45 country ETFs in the table below, 10 are up more than 20%, 31 are up more than 10%, and only 3 are negative.

2) For the first time since 2012, global equities (NASDAQ:ACWX) would outperform U.S. stocks (NYSEARCA:SPY).

3) In a surprise to many, Mexico (NYSEARCA:EWW) would finish up close to 20% versus a loss of nearly 9% for Russia (NYSEARCA:ERUS).

4) At 9.99, the Volatility Index (VIX) would end the year lower than 99.9% of historical readings.

5) At 7.1%, the annualized volatility in the S&P 500 would be the 3rd lowest on record.

6) At 4, the number of daily moves in the S&P 500 of 1% or more would be the fewest in history outside of 1964.

7) Those who went long volatility (NYSEARCA:VXX) in the hopes of catching the next black swan would get crushed again.

8) The S&P 500 (SPY), Dow (NYSEARCA:DIA), and Nasdaq 100 (NASDAQ:QQQ) would be positive for the 9th consecutive year.

9) The 9 straight years of gains in the S&P 500 would tie the record from 1991-1999.

10) The Maximum Drawdown on a closing basis of 2.8% in the S&P 500 would be the lowest since 1995.

11) 9 out of 10 sectors would finish positive, with Technology (NYSEARCA:XLK) leading the way, finally surpassing its prior peak from back in March 2000.

Yes indeed - if the year ended today, it would be a pretty good one for global equity investors.

Will it look better or worse on December 31st? I have no idea. But it will look different.