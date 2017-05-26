Wall Street Breakfast: Crude Oil Stabilizes After Yesterday's Plunge

Economy

President Trump nears the end of his foreign trip with a two-day Group 7 summit in Sicily, where he will be expected to reassure his counterparts that he is a reliable statesman and not an unpredictable populist. Yesterday, Trump promised NATO leaders that the U.S. would "never forsake" them but also reminded them of their duty to pay their fair share of the costs of defense. Back in the U.S., Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner reportedly is under scrutiny by the FBI in the Russia investigation, and a federal appeals court in Richmond, Va., refused to reinstate Trump's revised travel ban, saying it discriminated on the basis of religion.

Oil traders and analysts are expecting large drawdowns of crude oil from storage tanks across the U.S. in the coming weeks, Reuters reports. Supplies have remained stubbornly high for months, but traders say seasonally unusual spring drawdowns in the U.S., record refining runs, and big exports to Asia and Latin America signal potentially sharp declines in crude stocks, according to the report. Some traders expect draws of as much as 10M bbls per week soon, while others see 3-4M per week; U.S. crude stocks peaked at 533M barrels in March and were at 516M as of last week, according to the U.S. EIA.

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard says the path of inflation in the U.S. is "worrisome... not as severe as the 1990s Japanese experience, but it is worrisome." Bullard cites the current level of U.S. prices, noting the gap between where they stand currently and where he says they should be if the Fed had been able to deliver on its 2% inflation target in recent years. On the Fed's rate hike plans, Bullard reiterates his long-held view that the Fed is seeking to raise rates too quickly and by too much, adding that the financial markets' view of the upcoming rate hike trajectory is out of lockstep with the Fed.

A noted Fed dove may have turned a bit more hawkish, as Fed Governor Lael Brainard told a panel discussion yesterday that a brighter global outlook has shifted the risk balance for the U.S. economy. She expects upward revisions to global growth forecasts to continue. Her comments are notable, as she has previously staked out a position as a dovish FOMC member.

Traders may be attempting to manipulate the VIX, according to a paper from two University of Texas researchers. A quirk leaves the volatility market vulnerable to a sophisticated trade involving pushing around the prices of underlying S&P 500 options in order to manipulate the value of VIX derivatives as they settle. "This market is fairly unique because you've got a very liquid market that's settling based on the price of a less liquid options market," says one of the authors. The CBOE says the work is based on "fundamental misunderstandings."