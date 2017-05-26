Dover Is A Great American Company - Cramer's Lightning Round (5/25/17)

Cramer prefers PVH Corp in the apparel business.

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Thursday, May 25.

Bullish Calls

Dover (NYSE:DOV): It can go down by 5 points, but it's a great American company.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO): Their CEO bought the stock and made a commitment at $24-25 level. Cramer is not giving up on them.

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B)(NYSE:BRK.A): It's a buy.

Bearish Calls

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS): It's a controversial stock for Cramer to recommend.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII): Their last two quarters were disappointing. Stick with PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH).

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI): Their high yield is a red flag.

V.F. Corp (NYSE:VFC): They need an acquisition to grow. Buy PVH Corp instead.

::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::

Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS: Check out Cramer's multi-million dollar charitable trust portfolio and uncover the stocks he thinks could be HUGE winners. Start your FREE 14-day trial now!

Get Cramer's Picks by email - it's free and takes only a few seconds to sign up