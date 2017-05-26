When To Follow Analyst Recommendations... And When To Ignore

If only investing was so simple as following the recommendations of sell-side analysts. Wouldn’t it be nice to buy, hold or sell based on ‘the experts’ for higher returns and lower volatility. Such is not the case.

Take, for example, the 500 stocks found in the S&P 500 universe (SPY). These are some of the most widely traded and covered stocks. In the following chart, I will simulate buying and holding any stock with an average buy or strong buy recommendation. I compare this to an equal-weight S&P 500 ETF (RSP). The test runs from 1999 until current, and every 4 weeks I re-sort the portfolio.





The Sharpe Ratio is lower, annual return is lower… in fact, the only tangible benefit I can see with the ‘follow the analyst recommendation’ strategy is slightly less volatility as shown in the Beta and a reduction in maximum loss during the bear market. But to be honest, I did expect a little more return by following the ‘expert opinion’ of these analysts.

Does that mean we should just throw away the analyst recommendation and completely ignore it? Not necessarily. There is one modification that I have found which can breathe life back into the buy recommendation.

Analyst Buy Recommendations and Beta

Based on my private research and testing, I believe there to be a fairly strong inverse correlation between a stock's 3-year Beta and the predictive power of the analyst’s Buy recommendation. This means that a recommendation to buy is meaningful when the Beta is low, and the buy recommendation is of no use when the Beta is high.

This next chart will highlight this point.





The test runs from 1999 until present. The only stocks being tested are those that have an average buy rating or better.

The first red bar represents the average annual return for the equal-weight S&P 500 ETF which is 8.7%. The next bar represents the group of highest Beta stocks with a buy recommendation, and the average annual return on this group is 4.1%. The stocks with a buy recommendation with the lowest 3-year Beta have an average annual return of 9.6%.

In fact, a very simple strategy where we hold the 10 lowest Beta stocks which have a buy rating or better produces decent, although not stellar, portfolio returns.





Of course, holding lower beta stocks is what primarily lowers the impact of the past bear market (reduction of max draw-down). Holding the 10 lowest Beta stocks regardless of analyst recommendation would also reduce our maximum loss in a bear market. But our risk-adjusted returns and average annual returns are significantly higher if we select among our pool of buy recommended stocks.

What This Means… And Doesn’t Mean

This does not mean that investing is a two-step process where you buy low Beta and highly recommended stocks. No indeed. But it does suggest that when buying low Beta stocks, the analyst recommendation does seem to have a slight benefit. Also, I have found in other tests that in high Beta stocks, a high analyst recommendation correlates to slightly worse annual performance than the average stock in that sub-group.

This doesn’t mean that you have to dump Microsoft (MSFT), ConocoPhillips (COP) and Amazon (AMZN) just because they are stocks with buy recommendations which have higher Beta. And it also doesn’t mean that you should run out and buy PepsiCo (PEP), Raytheon (RTN) and NextEra Energy (NEE) just because they are buy-rated stocks with low Beta. But I would recommend that this be another tool in your kit which might fine-tune your grading of a stock.

Now, if you are a particularly savvy investor who has access to a few tools, here are some additional factors which are meaningful when analyzing buy-rated S&P 500 stocks.

Trailing price-to-earnings ratio

Market-cap (ranked within sector)

Days to Cover Ratio (short interest)

As you can see with these 3 charts, low PE stocks and smaller-sized stocks and stocks which can quickly cover their short interest are preferred when looking at the pool of stocks with buy recommendations.

In what instances do you follow analyst recommendations and when do you ignore them?