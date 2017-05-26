Risk Arbitrage Today: Cabela's Finally Files

Cabela's

It felt like forever, but it was only seven-and-a-half-months. On Tuesday, Cabela's (NYSE:CAB) finally filed its preliminary proxy statement or form PREM14A. (I suggest reading the background section when you have some time as it gives insight into the negotiations between Bass, Cabela's, and Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF).

Some history

Since Cabela's $5.5 billion merger with closely held Bass Pro Shops was announced on October 3, 2016, a lot has happened. The deal had two parts: Bass Pro buying the retail business of Cabela's, and Capital One acquiring CAB's banking operation, which issues store-branded credit cards.

But COF ran into trouble with its regulator and said it did not expect to get approval for acquiring CAB's credit card business before the drop dead date of October 3, 2017. That news prompted the companies to look for an alternative. On April 17, a workaround was announced, involving Synovus Financial Corp., (NYSE:SNV) a small southeastern bank. Synovus would buy Cabela's bank assets and then resell the credit card portfolio to Capital One. Synovus would keep the bank's deposits, which total about $1.2 billion.

Concurrently, with the new bank deal, Cabela's accepted a 6% price cut, lowering the consideration to $61.50 per share from the original $65.50 per share. That works out to about $500 million less for Cabela's shareholders. Some of that money, approximately $70 million will go to Synovus, as incentive for helping to move the Cabela's-Bass merger forward. Part of the reason for the cut was the weakening retail environment and the soft quarterly numbers from Cabela's. Earlier this month, Cabela's showed declines in both the top and bottom lines.

Back to the PREM14A. Here are some quotes and takeaways:

Capital One playing hardball -"Capital One National Association, or CONA (a national banking association and affiliate of Capital One) was not willing to proceed with the Synovus transaction unless the program agreement was amended to address CONA's concerns with respect to the revenue sharing provisions"

One reason why Cabela's accepted the lowered bid in their own words - "The performance of the Company's business and the risk that a continuing decline in performance could adversely impact the value of the Company resulting in Parent (BASS) seeking to reduce the merger consideration below $61.50."

"On several occasions Parent (Bass) had remarked to the Company that Parent was disappointed in the Company's financial and business performance since October 3, 2016."

CAB entered a timing agreement with the Federal Trade Commission on April 14 with a 75-day clock. So the expiration is June 28.

The companies still expect the merger to close in the 3rd quarter

Other thoughts

Rather quickly, it became apparent that COF was going to have a difficult time getting approval before the outside date of October 3. I am surprised Cabela's didn't see this as a significant potential risk when signing the merger agreement.

The deal spread is 15.5%. Does FTC approval risk justify that large of a spread? Or is this a deal with hair on it that has an outsized premium because of the past banking issue and current weak retail sales?

Gun sales have fallen significantly. It tends to happen when Republican Presidents are in the office.

The weak retail environment, and gun sales are not a material adverse change.

Fidelity & Guaranty Life

Fidelity & Guaranty Life (NYSE:FGL) has been sold. Again. And at a higher price. This time the buyer is CF Corporation (OTC:CFCO) and the price is $31.10 per share in cash.

Last month, FGL terminated its $26.80 per share cash deal with China's Anbang Insurance Company.

FGL is a provider of fixed indexed annuities and life insurance products, with approximately $28 billion of GAAP Total Assets.

The deal is expected to close in the 4th quarter subject to the approval of the shareholders of CF Corp. and FGL, and receipt of required regulatory approvals.

FGL data by YCharts

World Point Terminals

World Point has raised its offer for World Point Terminals (NYSE:WPT). The revised non-binding offer, which was $16.80 per share in cash is now $17.30 per share in cash. The revised proposal is structured as a tender offer with more than 80% of the total number of Common Unit needed to satisfy said tender.

As part of the proposal, World Point will continue to pay the regular quarterly cash distributions to unitholders, at the minimum quarterly distribution rate of $0.30 per unit. However, World Point does not expect to pay a dividend for Q2, because they expect to consummate the proposed transaction in a timely manner, and will limit any potential extensions to the offer.

The Revised Proposal constitutes World Point's best and final offer.

WPT data by YCharts

Merger Fund Weekly

Every week, we highlight a merger fund or a hedge fund that specializes in M&A. Today, we take a look at the current top holdings of Carlson Capital as of March 31.

Time Warner (NYSE:TWX) 3.69% Level 3 Communications (NASDAQ:LVLT) 2.47% NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) 2.15% Monsanto (NYSE:MON) 1.97% Bunge (NYSE:BG) 1.76% Mobileye (NYSE:MBLY) 1.67%

Carlson's top pick, Time Warner is in the midst of being acquired by AT&T (NYSE:T) for $107.50, half in cash and half in stock. The stock portion is subject to a collar. Currently, T is trading inside the collar, which is from $37.411 and $41.349. The deal spread is 9.5% as of this writing. Closing is expected by year-end subject approval by the Department of Justice. DOJ approval is not a sure thing. President Trump during his campaign had said he would 'never approve such a deal'.

TWX data by YCharts

Follow! If you enjoy merger arbitrage, tender offers, exchange offers, spin-offs, liquidations and odd lots, please consider following me by clicking on the "Follow" button on top of this page.

Disclaimer: The above article is intended to provide my opinion to interested readers. I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, portfolio concentration or diversification. Readers are strongly encouraged to complete their own due diligence on any stock or option mentioned in this article before investing. Merger arbitrage is a risky strategy because there is significant downside in the event of most deal rejections. I am not a licensed investment adviser. The information contained in this article is provided for general informational purposes and is not a substitute for obtaining professional advice from a qualified person, firm or corporation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CAB, WPT, FGL, TWX, MON, NXPI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: My positions in CAB, TWX, MON, NXPI and FGL are short puts.