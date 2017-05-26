Costco: Strong Growth And Amazon Proof

Costco (NASDAQ:COST) is an American discount retail company which has been posting solid growth in revenue and sales the past few years. Unlike other more traditional retail companies, they have posted earnings which have consistently improved every year and are not suffering from the "Amazon effect". While other retailers are suffering from eCommerce companies like Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) stealing growth and sales away from them, Costco's business model is difficult to mimic/ improve upon digitally providing them with the protection they need against Amazon. Costco operates hundreds of warehouses which sell a range of products in bulk and often at a discount compared to other places, they also have food courts, pharmacies and gas stations at these warehouses. They make a lot of their money from their warehouse memberships which not only encourage people to spend more money, but also provide a lot of income to the company.

Recently, Costco reported earnings for the 3rd quarter of fiscal 2017, analysts and shareholders were surprised with an unexpected beat across the board. Costco reported an EPS of $1.40 beating consensus estimates of $1.39, revenue also exceeded analyst expectations by $320 million dollars coming in at $28.86 billion dollars. Same store sales also rose higher then analyst expectations, same store sales rose 5 percent this quarter exceeding analyst expectations of 4 percent growth for the quarter. The US saw a 6 percent rise in same store sales. These strong sales numbers from their well established warehouses are an extremely bullish sign that the company is not suffering from the rapidly changing consumer base. Total revenue for this quarter rose 8 percent year over year, increasing sales and a membership fee hike will continue to further fuel revenue growth for the rest of the year.

Costco is raising membership fees for their members in the United States and Canada, annual membership fees for individuals, and businesses will see a 5 dollar rise to 60 dollars. Executive memberships will see a 10 dollar rise from $110-$120 dollars annually. It will be worth watching to see if this fee raise will generate any backlash from current members and cause a drop in members or not. A Barclays survey found that the majority of Costco members with some sort of membership are not likely to not renew their membership because of the recent fee hike. The survey also found that some Costco members would actually be willing to even pay more for their memberships.

The main reason Costco is doing so well and has so much customer loyalty compared to other traditional retail stores is because of their distinctive business model. Costco operates under a subscription based model, it generates most of its profit from memberships. Costco encourages people to buy these memberships by offering prices consistently lower than their competitors. Costco buys in bulk and sells in bulk to their customers while offering as low prices as possible. These memberships allow Costco shoppers to get more discounts and rewards them for buying more items. This incentivizes people to continually shop at Costco for their items and also provides them with a steady stream of revenue, Costco memberships are not cheap. Not only does Costco offer discounted items in bulk at their warehouses, but they also provide a wide variety of other services to get people to come to their warehouses. For example, Costco warehouses also have gas stations, these gas stations make it more convenient for Costco customers. People with a membership can get cheaper gas prices, this kills two birds with one stone by encouraging people to get a membership and also to get their gas at Costco. While they get gas at Costco, they are more likely to also shop there and look the discounts. Costco even operates pharmacies at their warehouses, however, they are most well known for their affordable food courts. Everything in their warehouses works in synergy with each other. Need a prescription? Go to Costco. Feeling hungry afterwards? Go to the food court. Need some affordable gas for later? Go to the gas station. An interesting way to think about it is that Costco's warehouses operate like malls that offer discounted items in bulk. Costco is able to give its customers low prices and convenience, something that other retail companies have not been able to do successfully.

COST data by YCharts

This business model has made them effectively Amazon proof. Costco can offer similar if not better discounts to Amazon and can provide more convenience for shoppers who need to get multiple things done. They also sell more things which are not practical to buy online, it is much easier to get food and necessities like food at Costco rather than order it online. Both companies also have very high membership renewal rates suggesting that the two companies are satisfying different consumer needs. There might not even be a conflict at all between the two, they could possibly coexist without hurting each other. Costco's ability to incentivize retailers to come to their warehouses and discounted goods makes them virtually impervious to the Amazon effect. So far, this quarter's higher then expected same store sales growth and increased foot traffic is evident of this idea.

COST Dividends Paid (TTM) data by YCharts

Costco's consistent history of maximizing shareholder value is another reason to be long on Costco. Costco pays out a 1.14 percent dividend yield, not amazing but not bad for sure. What makes Costco really stand out though is their history of issuing special dividends every once in awhile. For example, on the 8th of May, they issued a special 4.1 percent dividend applicable to all shareholders which held the stock at that time. Since 2008, they have also hiked their dividend but not by a lot to be fair. However, Costco did renew a 4 billion shareholder buyback program two years ago which will expire during the April of 2019. Costco's consistent history of hiking dividends, issuing special dividends and their share buyback program is also a testament to how well the company has done in the past and how well it is doing currently.

Conclusion

Costco's business model is the perfect model for continued growth in a struggling industry, it gives them a distinct edge over other retail companies and has so far been successful in warding off the Amazon effect. The management also has a long history of maximizing shareholder value through dividend hikes and share buyback programs. The most recent quarter, which exceeded analyst expectations for same store sales and revenue, is a definite sign that Costco is playing their cards right.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.