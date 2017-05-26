Oil Tanked For No Reason

This big drop lower looks to be irrational, even though it would have been far better for OPEC to have cut production further.

Oil prices tanked despite some very positive news that came out, courtesy of OPEC. With market participants having already baked in various assumptions, market confidence in the price of oil wavered, sending a shockwave through all the companies I saw in the industry (perhaps some were spared, but I don't know of any to be honest). In what follows, I will dig into the data provided and give my thoughts on what it means for investors in companies like Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL), Chesapeake Energy Corp. (NYSE:CHK), Approach Resources (NASDAQ:AREX), and Legacy Reserves (NASDAQ:LGCY), as well as for the United States Oil ETF (NYSEARCA:USO) and other oil-related ETFs moving forward.

The good news and the bad

When it comes to the oil market and what drove it during May 25th, there was both good news and bad news. The good news is that, not only was I correct, but a lot of market participants were who predicted that OPEC would extend their cuts. There had been fears that Iraq either wanted out of the production agreement entirely or wanted to push for just a six month extension to the cuts, but these proved fruitless when OPEC stated that they had agreed to extend for nine months instead.

To be completely open, though, I don't know of any person who predicted, before the rumors began, that OPEC would extend the cuts into the first quarter of 2018. I had written about the positive impact of that decision (using all OPEC data), what with first quarter demand usually being the weakest globally, but even I had been surprised, in a good way, at the rumors. Once they began, however, I figured it was pretty much a guaranteed deal.

This is all great news and, in and of itself, warrants optimism, but there was some negative news. You see, it appears as though market participants were expecting more than just a three month extension. They were also hoping to see oil production from OPEC slashed again (though by how much, I don't know). I had stated a couple of times in the past that a further cut should be done because it would push prices up and balance the market sooner, but it seems as though, for now, OPEC has no interest in doing that just yet.

Is the drop justified? I don't think so

This negative overcame the positive development of the cut being extended for as long as it just was, sending prices down more than 4% at one point during the day. Many energy players fell as well, some even more than the drop in oil, despite the fact that markets were otherwise higher for the day. Personally, I find this rather perplexing, because I don't see one piece of evidence that backs a drop of this magnitude. If anything, prices should have moved a bit higher for the day.

At this point, you may be asking why I think this. After all, US oil production has soared so far this year and, with the US oil rig count climbing, it will only continue to grow. Surely, this threatens the balance, with the big fear being that US production increases could offset or more than offset lower production from OPEC and some non-OPEC nations like Russia. Before I get to that fear, let me give you a look at what the oil production picture is slated to look like for 2017.

If we assume that the numbers provided by OPEC regarding their own production are accurate, and if this output does truly stay flat for the rest of the year while non-OPEC production figures match what has been projected by the EIA (Energy Information Administration), then we should see the following supply/demand balance shown in the image below. As you can see, based on these forecasts, the global glut this year should be gone and we should actually see a deficit of 0.51 million barrels per day. That means a contraction in global supplies to the tune of 186.15 million barrels.

*Created by Author

Personally, I believe that there's a decent argument to be made that OPEC may allow production to remain low on their end through all of next year. While this may seem like a long shot, the group stated at their meeting that they had considered keeping their cuts through June of 2018. If this comes to fruition and if all of the EIA's other data is accurate (which includes non-OPEC nations like Russia not signing on for cuts), a deficit of 0.99 million barrels per day could exist next year. That would be another 361.35 million barrel drop and would take us quite a bit below "normal" inventory levels.

All of this looks fine and dandy, but we need to be cognizant of one thing: US production will not grind to a halt and wait for the market to return to balance. Instead, the picture can and probably will worsen. Take, for instance, the graph below. As you can see by looking at this, US production has already been increased (for the full 2017 estimate) from 9 million barrels per day in January to 9.31 million barrels per day in May. For 2018, the increase was from 9.30 million barrels per day to 9.96 million barrels per day.

*Created by Author

In two upcoming articles, I look at the Permian and Eagle Ford and show some evidence that suggests we can't see the same added benefits of rig additions in the future as we have recently, so I would be shocked to see much larger increases in production compared to current forecasts for this year and next. For 2017, I wouldn't be surprised to see average output come out to 9.50 million barrels per day and, for 2018, 10.50 million barrels per day. Anything above that would be hard to fathom.

If I am correct and if all other data is accurate (including the assumption that Russian and other non-OPEC output does not follow OPEC's plans), we would still see a deficit of about 0.32 million barrels per day this year. This would imply a decrease in global inventories of 116.80 million barrels in 2017. Next year, we would see a deficit, under these assumptions, of 0.45 million barrels per day, which would result in a decrease in global inventories of 164.25 million barrels. Collectively, this could spell a drop in inventories over two years that totals 281.05 million barrels, which would place us quite close to the historical average, the number that we "should" be at.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, it's surprising to see oil prices drop so much. I believe, at this point, that an OPEC cut through next year is highly probable and I also believe the group should cut production further. If they want a robust market where prices are high, they must allow US output to expand until it reaches a point where additional increases, at any given price, can only be driven by changes in the cost of drilling and changes caused by technological improvements. From there, OPEC can probably increase its own output (so probably 2019). This has always been the only valid way for the group and, while I believe a further cut would have put us there quicker, even if US production soars as it should (and so long as the EIA's estimates are correct), we should still be well on our way toward getting rid of the global excess that exists.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LGCY, AREX, WLL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I own LGCYO and LGCY