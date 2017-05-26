Investors Got It Wrong - Cramer's Mad Money (5/25/17)

Stocks discussed on the in-depth session of Jim Cramer's Mad Money TV Program, Thursday, May 25.

Cramer said that as investors keep getting stocks wrong, it will create opportunities for the rest. Case in point is Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) which had a big earnings beat and the stock rallied 20%. Best Buy has always been about cycles. This time it was about the gaming cycle with the release of Nintendo Switch. Cramer added that other video game players like Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ:TTWO) are doing well and this means that Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) is doing good too. It's all a part of the stay-at-home economy.

Next is oil. Investors keep getting it wrong due to OPEC, which is a cartel that acts less like a cartel. Crude oil saw a selloff as OPEC fails to keep crude up.

Investors also continue to underestimate the power of bargain retailers like Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR), Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) and Costco (NASDAQ:COST), all of which rallied on Thursday. Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) is another stock that was up as investors continue to underestimate it.

Cramer said that it is important to understand what's underneath the stocks. Misinterpreting will lead to opportunities.

CEO interview - Logitech (NASDAQ:LOGI)

The stock is up 50% since Cramer last spoke to CEO Bracken Darrell in November 2016. He interviewed the computer and video game accessory maker's CEO again to know what lies ahead.

Darrell said that Logitech is an active part of eSports movement which is a global phenomenon. More people are watching people play eSports online. It requires fast gaming equipment, and Logitech is taking advantage by making gaming keyboards, headsets and other accessories.

Logitech is also seeing growth in video conferencing. It is as important as audio calls as younger workers are working from home. Darrell showed some of Logitech's new 3D video cameras and Bluetooth speakers which are waterproof.

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

HP Inc. is the computer and printer component of the old Hewlett-Packard that was spun off. After being a laggard, Cramer thinks that the company is getting its groove back.

They saw 7% growth in revenue and their cash from operating activities was $0.5B. Their Q3 guidance was better than what the street expected. They showed PC growth in every region that they serve in. They regained market share to 21% and became the leader again.

The CEO spoke about reigniting the revolution in 3D printing. They are managing inventories well and using capital to reward shareholders with buyback and dividends.

Cramer said HP is coming back.

CEO interview - New Relic (NYSE:NEWR)

In the second executive decision segment, Cramer interviewed founder and CEO Lew Cirne of New Relic, which is a cloud based software analytics company. They reported solid numbers in last quarter and their stock is up 55% for the year.

Cirne said that as more companies move to the cloud, managing and monitoring the infrastructure becomes important as outage could cost millions to companies. New Relic helps companies reach their customers by using their dashboard and also helps them spot problems before they occur.

He adds that the digital transformation is still in early stages. Smaller companies adopt the cloud first but enterprises are also joining. They process 30B data points per second. They have 15,000 customers in 101 countries. When asked about being acquired, Cirne said that they are leading being an independent company.

He added that they help enterprises like Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) watch their bookings in real-time and provide analysis that they did not have before. Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) also adopted New Relic which helps them run their software across various businesses as they move to the cloud.

Viewer calls taken by Cramer

Hain Celestial (NASDAQ:HAIN): It has an accounting irregularity. Cramer cannot recommend it.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC): Hold on to it. They will rally on the rate hikes.

IBM (NYSE:IBM): Their 3.9% dividend is secure and Buffett did not sell his entire stake in it. Hold on to it.

Box (NYSE:BOX): Wait to see what the company reports in the next quarter. There could be profit taking after 35% rise.

