Invesco: A Huge Fear

Unfortunately Invesco Mortgage (NYSE:IVR) has been a name that I have wanted you to avoid for quite some time. Thus far companies in the sector reporting their Q1s have seen good dividend coverage for the most part, while book values have been stabilized. Are we finally seeing the sector balance to the point where we can pick winners and losers? Maybe. For the most part I have been pleased with the reports I have seen thus far. Was this the case with Invesco? To address this question I will discuss the key metrics of the company, which are summarized in table 1.

Table 1. Summary of Key Metrics of Invesco Mortgage Capital as of Q1 2017

Key Metrics of Interest Invesco's Performance Q1 2017 Book value and % change from Q2 2016 $17.95 (+2.6%) Net interest rate spread in Q1 1.98% Dividend (yield)* $0.40 (9.9%) Q1 Core Income $0.40 Dividend covered?** Yes 52-week share price range $13.24-$16.67

*Based on current share price and forward annualized yield

**Determination based on estimate of core earnings covering dividend paid

Data table source: Invesco's most recent earnings

Q1 earnings

So far for mREITs reporting their Q1s, we have seen a moderately stronger quarter relative to Q4. Invesco followed suit and had a much improved quarter compared to Q4. First, I want to point out that the company beat estimates on the top and bottom lines. Given that my expectations were low, I am not shocked by outperformance, but it bodes well for the company and its shareholders. Before delving into the material let me first say net interest income was up 7.6% from last year, and came in at $86.3 million. This surpassed estimates. Now last quarter a big red flag was core earnings per share which were $39.8 million, or $0.36 per share, which met estimates. This core income of $0.36 failed to cover the dividend of $0.40. Here in Q1, core income was $44.9 million or $0.40 per share. This just covered the dividend. While I would like to see a cushion, this did beat estimates by $0.02.

Net interest rate spread

The net interest rate spread is a key indicator for potential earnings power of an mREIT. Invesco had a spread of 1.98% in the quarter, rising from 1.95% last quarter. Recently I have been looking at the adjusted form of this measure, the effective annualized numbers. The effective annualize yield on its portfolio was 3.20%, rising 8 basis point quarter-over-quarter, and the effective annualized cost of funds was 1.90%, falling 1 basis point from 1.91% last quarter. This is what we dream of! Higher yields and lower costs of funds. Doing the simple math, we see that the effective net interest spread widened to 1.3% from 1.21%. This widening had a direct impact on higher net interest income.

Book value

As I always say, book value drives the share price of mREITs, in addition to their dividend payments. Invesco reported a quarter-ending book value of $17.95, rising 2.6% from the $17.48 at the end of the fourth quarter. This is also up from the $17.14 it entered 2016 with, but still down from the highs of last year. The change in book value is a key metric too. This rise in book value was not expected. Thus, a move of 2.6% is pretty significant.

Discount-to-book

I have to reiterate that Invesco has been trading at a discount for some time, and the share price had continued to fall, implying the discount was there because the Street saw this name declining in performance, which it did for the last few quarters. At the current share price of $16.14, the discount has narrowed even when we factor the rise in book value. The stock now trades at a $1.81, or an 10% discount. That is still a decent discount, but contrast this with a year ago, when the stock traded at a $6.29 discount, or a deep 37% discount-to-book. As you can see things have improved. Of course, this was due to sector moves, in addition with some improvement on its own. I will repeat however that this discount no longer attractive given the dividend coverage issues the last few quarters.

Conclusion

Overall, Invesco is a weaker than average player in the space in my opinion. I stand by this assessment, however, there is no denying that this was definitely a good quarter. It is a shame because after many quarters of poor performance, I felt the corner was turned in Q3, but back in Q4 it dropped the ball. While this is certainly a great Q1, the name not covering the dividend is a huge fear. The company already cut the payout before. I still think going forward the company seems strongly positioned but I just would prefer you in a stronger name. Best of luck.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.