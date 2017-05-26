MCig And A Rival: The Choice Is Easy

MCig inc. has been doing well at shifting its business into a diverse approach while avoiding debt.

(Please keep in mind, these stocks are not for regular portfolios. These are trading plays for the most part. It is reckless in my opinion to keep these kinds of equities in a risk-averse portfolio.)

Four years ago, my cousin and I both took positions in reckless Marijuana penny stocks. Am I proud of it? No. But hey, never look back. You're not going that way. He purchased mCig inc. (OTCQB:MCIG). I bought into Medical Marijuana Inc. (OTCPK:MJNA).

I took big flak from some over my stance on mCig inc. after they posted positive earnings through the end of 2016. Due to new developments, I might have been very wrong here. The company has expanded from simply making e-cigarettes (a competitive space with multiple players) to various avenues for growth and expansion.

There might be a business here

The profits haven't come from what was their core business. Assuming their numbers are honest, the "mCig" e-cigarette amounts to the smallest profitable portion of their business. The company has been shifted to what seems to be a construction firm; with its "Grow Contractors" division. They're basically using knowledgeable contractors to build greenhouses/cannabis cultivation sites for Marijuana dispensaries and collectives. This amounted to $2.4 million of total business; the largest source of sales for the company. The most profitable part of the business lies under the CBD segment. These CBD products (cannabis derived oils that are promoted to have health benefits) only had $1.2 million in sales, but definitely carried the best margins. Net income on the segment was $888k.

I have to say, on paper this is good stuff. Revenues for mCig grew 158% year over year to $4.5 million. Net income is also nothing but gold as the company went from losses of ($1.4 million) to net income of $1.5 million for fiscal year 2017. I'd also argue the company has a good cash blanket for its activities. Cash/equivalents increased 1,369% year over year to $1.5 million. The balance sheet also looks good with no long term debt on the books. That's probably mCig's biggest redeeming virtue. It's not making big debt payments. On the flip side, it has drastically diluted its stock to do so. That $850,552 in profit amounts to nothing for shareholders considering the 342.04 million shares outstanding.

Before anyone could really call this "intelligent" investing, we need to see a few more quarters proving this profitability to not be a onetime affair. I'd particularly like to see diluted earnings per share that actually contributed more than a penny to shareholders.

Medical Marijuana inc.

I bought MJNA back in 2014 when I was a naïve idiot. It was the height of "weed mania" when all the profitless, debt ridden penny stocks were blowing up. Sigh, the foolishness of my actions still gets to me. Though I only took a very small position in MJNA, it was a total waste of cash (I'd like to point out that at the time of writing this, they actually have their Q1'17 results mislabeled at 2016 on their website…come on, management). It eventually took a loss to move on to other things.

Through the years, the tide hasn't really changed in MJNA's favor. Revenues have actually declined for the company annually. This has finally be countered as of late with some strong quarterly revenue growth. That revenue growth however has done nothing in terms of producing profits.

A decidedly large amount of MJNA's assets now lie in Brazilian operations. MJNA has had such a tough time profiting from its business in the United States that it has moved some of its sales to South America. In the Brazilian market, some of their products can be prescribed by doctors for 10 approved conditions.

A weak Product

The firm's biggest claim to fame is CBD enriched chewing gum. Frankly, in an age where nations are progressively moving toward legalized cannabis, this seems like an unnecessary product. The fact that they had to get it to Brazil to obtain prescription relevance says it all.

If you're investing in this space, mCig is clearly the more appealing option. Their shares are far less diluted. With over 3.13 billion basic shares, MJNA's diluted losses are always low per shareholders, as will be any profits. There would also have to be some profits for this to be a viable investment. MJNA was the first publicly traded Marijuana stock. It's been around a while. In that time, it hasn't found a niche. The fourth quarter of 2015 was the only real time of high net income with over $39 million; and it certainly didn't come from revenues of $1.57 million. With a loss of a little over $2.2 million in the first quarter of 2017, MJNA managed to drastically improve itself over last year's Q1 loss of $11.1 million. Nevertheless, negative income is negative income.

mCig has profits; and far less in debt. Will they keep having profits? That's the question. That's the price you pay for getting involved in this space. For those intent on buying in, mCig has the clear advantage.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.