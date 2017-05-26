Will Tesla Switch From Vision To LIDAR?

We discuss why technologically Tesla is fighting an uphill battle and the likely outcome.

We compare and contrast LIDAR with Vision and show the advantages and disadvantages of both approaches.

One of the big risks for Tesla is its Autopilot program; If Tesla cannot get its Vision system to be competitive, the entire Tesla fleet needs to be refreshed.

LIDAR vs Vision has been the raging battle in the world of autonomous cars ever since Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) eschewed LIDAR in favor of Vision for its autonomous car platform.

No doubt, Tesla has excited the market with its "Level 5 ready" platform and found many believing customers who will buy its vehicles based on this promise. Bulls claim that Tesla would deploy over 100K autonomous capable cars before any other manufacturer gets to production autonomous cars.

To the uncritical eye, it may appear that Tesla, with built-in Vision hardware in all the cars that it has been manufacturing since October 2016, is winning the race toward autonomy. In reality, even if the argument holds, this is much more of a "win the battle, lose the war" situation.

To start off, much of what Mr. Musk and Tesla have been claiming in terms of autonomous driving is not credible. For this article, we set aside the credibility gap and review the fundamental issues at stake.

Tesla proponents claim that LIDAR is too expensive and Vision is the technology that will make mass market autonomy possible. While there is some merit to this argument, almost gone are the days when LIDAR systems cost thousands, and even tens of thousands, of dollars to procure. LIDAR costs have been dropping rapidly and several vendors are expected to have solutions under $300 a piece in 2018. Thanks to the steep decline in prices, there are now companies looking at using multiple less capable LIDARs with more streamlined designs than a single all-seeing LIDAR that can be an eyesore on the top of the car.

In the case of Tesla, which sells its autonomous feature set for several thousands of dollars, the cost of LIDAR is not a very compelling argument. While not as cheap as cameras used in the Vision platform, LIDAR, in the very near future, will certainly not be anywhere as expensive as proponents argue.

When evaluating the battle between the proponents of these two alternatives, it is important to realize is that LIDAR is proven solution for autonomous systems. At 5000 miles per disengagement, Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) / Waymo has essentially shown that autonomous driving with LIDAR is a solved problem - at least in some environments. But, no such proof exists for Vision. Without any compelling data, it is fair to be skeptical if Vision can ever reach the level of performance and reliability to solve the problem.

The biggest argument for Vision's sufficiency is that if humans can drive with two eyes then cars should be able to do so with two cameras. This is not a good analogy. In terms of eye as a sensor, it should be noted that human head can rotate and with the help of mirrors gain an exceptionally good 360 degree view. While multiple cameras can solve the 360 degree problem, note that Tesla's Autopilot implementation ( image below) field of view falls far short of what human eyes are capable of. The limitations on lateral view are especially stark.

In many ways, humans operate much closer to LIDAR than cameras in terms of our view capability and the ability to observe the 3D world. Humans operate like a camera when it comes to perception of color and light. Human eyes are a lot like LIDAR and cameras combined.

Even if equating a pair of eyes can be equated to a bunch of cameras, it will take a tremendous amount of algorithm development for Vision system to get to the efficacy of human eyes/brain.

Before we review the architectural trade-offs between Vision and LIDAR, it should be noted that no single sensor solves all the problems faced by autonomous vehicles. All autonomous systems, whether based on LIDAR or Vision, use multiple sensors and multiple types of sensors to fuse the sensor data.

LIDAR Vs Vision: Architectural Trade Offs & Prognosis

LIDAR Vison Comment Core technology Beams of emitted light are used to "see" surroundings Ambient light is necessary to capture surroundings How it works Creates a 3-D map of environment Provides images of the environment which then need to be processed to create a 3-D world Color resolution LIDAR does not see color; need camera to record color Cameras can see color Not an issue; multiple sensors are used together Sensor placement Needs clear view of surroundings. This can make its placement aesthetically challenging Can be more easily be tucked away to improve aesthetics of the vehicle Multiple LIDARs with more limited view can be used to improve aesthetics Deterministic mapping of surroundings Yes Questionable - subject to unacceptably high rate of false positives and false negatives This is a tough problem to solve Range Limited - cheaper ones typically tens of meters Higher range than LIDAR Resolution Moderate High Mounting Usually mounted high Usually mounted low Low mounting leads to more dirt and visibility problems Environmental factors Works in day, night, shade; very robust to most common lighting conditions Performance degrades with ambient light; shadows can cause problems Radar can augment to improve mapping Limitations May not work well in heavy rain, fog, or snow Similar to LIDAR but likely worse in most common scenarios; direct sunlight could also be a problem Radar can augment to improve mapping Compute Hardware Inexpensive More expensive because of the additional horse power needed to create a 3-D world using 2-D cameras Sensor Hardware Expensive but becoming cheaper as newer generation solutions arrive in the market Inexpensive Software Development Complex Much more complex Object resolution risk Low High Project execution risk High Higher Autonomy is essentially a solved problem with LIDAR

What this table essentially means is this:

- An autonomous solution based on LIDAR has much higher chance of making it to production in a reasonable time frame as it is essentially a solved problem. LIDAR based solution uses a sensor set that is significantly more expensive than vision solution. On the other hand, the software is less of a challenge and the compute hardware is cheaper.

- An autonomous solution based on Vision has significantly lower chance of getting to market in any reasonable time frame as it is unclear if the solution can ever get to the required level of efficacy. Although the solution uses cheaper sensor set, the compute hardware is more expensive and software is significantly more complex.

- LIDAR, especially when mounted high, offer dramatically superior all-weather performance compared to cameras which when mounted lower can become dirty or covered

Prognosis:

Autonomous driving with LIDAR is essentially a solved problem. However, there is little evidence to support the claim that Vision technology is anywhere near meeting the efficacy needs of this application. Recent data from California DMV shows that Tesla will likely have to iterate its solution many times, possible over a period of many months and years, before it can get to an acceptable level of performance. The burden of proof on Tesla to make a case for its Vision platform is high. The data available to date does not simply stand to scrutiny. Tesla need to show what data it has to claim that Vision is feasible.

The cost disadvantage of LIDAR hardware could be partly made up by the reduced cost of the compute hardware and lower software costs. As LIDAR costs continue to fall, there may not be a humongous cost difference between LIDAR and Vision solutions by the time Vision reaches the required level of efficacy. In the interim, LIDAR is likely to be the default autonomous solution.

Vision, even if it were to reach the required amount of reliability, will likely take a long time to get there. The longer it takes for Vision platforms to mature, the more likely it is that Tesla's perceived leadership in autonomous market will be a thing of past.

We believe Tesla is fighting a wrong battle with LIDAR and optimizing cost at the expense of safety and time to market. If adding a $200 or a $300 LIDAR can dramatically improve object resolution and thus safety, why not do it?

Over time, if Vision algorithms become vastly superior and LIDAR are no longer needed, it would be easy to remove LIDAR from the sensor set. But, in the interim, Vision is likely to dramatically lag LIDAR based solutions in one extremely critical metric - disengagement rates.

Based on all publicly available information and extrapolation, we believe Tesla is likely to be left behind the autonomous market due to its bet on Vision. As Tesla struggles to get to disengagement rates comparable to autonomous driving leaders such as Google, we find it likely that, in 2018 or 2019, Tesla will change its tune and announces AP 3.0 with a LIDAR in it.

In addition to the serious business model problems at the Company that make it unlikely that Tesla will make any money on Model 3, Tesla will have another problem in hands due to its bet on Vision technology. Moving to LIDAR would require major upgrades to all Tesla platforms including the upcoming Model 3. Such a move not only orphans the current customer base but also costs heavily in terms of platform refreshes.

There seem to be an unending list of challenges that will preclude the Company making any money for the foreseeable future. We continue to consider the equity worthless.

