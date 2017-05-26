Thanachart Capital: Loan Growth Likely To Resume

Its NIM may increase slightly as the bank increases its level of lower cost deposits, and no significant loan loss provisioning is likely to be required.

(Editor’s note: There is much greater liquidity on the Bangkok Exchange under the ticker TCAP)

Thanachart Capital (OTCPK:THNUY) is the leader in Thailand's Auto Lending Hire Purchase market with a market share in the region of 16%. The bank's loan portfolio has, however, contracted in recent years as repayments on hire purchase loans have exceeded new loans and the bank shifted its focus to concentrate on improving asset quality.

The focus on asset quality has been very successful with 11 consecutive quarters of declines in its Non-Performing Loans (NPL) ratio and the lowest NPL ratio of eight major Thai banks considered in this article. With this improved asset quality and an increase in automotive sales, the bank's loan portfolio is now more likely to resume growth again.

Auto Sales

Thanachart, as the leader in auto hire purchase sales, has an exposure of around 50% of its total loan portfolio to the hire purchase segment. In terms of a hire purchase agreement, a person gets the use of the vehicle for the duration of the agreement whilst making fixed monthly payments (i.e. no interest fluctuations etc.) with ownership transferring to the user at the end of the period.

New vehicle sales in Thailand is set to rise for the first time after four consecutive years of decline. This was also discussed in my article on TISCO (OTCPK:TSCFY), which similarly has significant exposure to the auto hire purchase business and has since seemingly been confirmed by a 15% YoY increase in new vehicle sales for the period from January-April 2017. (Take note thereof that the link to the TISCO article requires access to Seeking Alpha PRO.)

The improved auto sales were partially the result of the end of the former Thai government's first-time car buyer program. In terms of this programme, first-time car buyers were eligible for rebates on their first car subject to the provision that the vehicle may not be sold for a period of five years. In light, thereof that many of those who were restricted already bought new cars, the sales growth throughout the rest of the year will likely be lower.

The increased automotive sales were also reflected in Thanachart's results as the bank reported a 1.15% increase in hire purchase loans during the first quarter over FY2016. The 1.15% increase may not seem substantial but is nevertheless a significant improvement after three years of consecutive declines in this segment.

Asset Quality and Capital

Thanachart has a Basel III Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) of 19.55% on a bank-only basis, which is well above the regulatory minimum of 9.125%. Its CAR is also the third highest of the Thai banks depicted in the chart below.

(Source: Company Fillings)

The bank's Common Equity Tier1 (CET1) CAR at 13.56%, on a bank-only basis, is also well above the regulatory minimum of around 7.25%. Its CET1 CAR is, however, lower than that of many of its peers as the bank's Tier1 Capital relative to other capital is lower than that of its peers.

(Source: Company Fillings)

Thanachart's NPL ratio at 2.21% is also the lowest amongst the Thai banks. Its NPL ratio will furthermore likely remain low as the bank has continuously focused on maintaining and improving its asset quality. The level of NPLs in Q1 2017 has also declined by around 24% YoY.

(Source: Company Fillings)

The bank furthermore has a very high NPL coverage ratio of around 152.1%, which is much higher than that of its peers such as Kiatnakin Bank (OTC:KTNUF) with a coverage ratio of 110%, Siam Commercial (OTCPK:SMUUY) at around 134%, Krung Thai (OTCPK:KGTFY) at 114%, and Kasikornbank (OTCPK:KPCPY) at around 135%. In addition, thereto the bank's loan loss reserve exceeds its regulatory minimum required reserve by almost 200%.

The bank's focus on increasingly diversifying its loan portfolio is also noteworthy. It currently expects to grow its corporate loan portfolio by around 4-5% in 2017 and housing loans to retail customers by around 10% whilst its hire purchase portfolio is expected to show more moderate growth.

Earnings and NIM

The bank's Cost of Funds (COF) in the first quarter of 2017 declined by 37 basis points YoY supported by a lower level of NPLs and decreasing loan loss provisions. This, in turn, has a positive impact on the Net Interest Margin (NIM), which increased by around 19 basis points YoY in the first quarter. The bank's NIM is also currently around 12 basis points above the Thai banking sector's average NIM.

The bank's COF and, in turn, NIM will also be positively impacted by the bank's focus on increasing its level of Current and Savings Account (CASA) deposits, the cheapest source of funding. The bank currently has a CASA ratio in the region of 45%, and management has indicated that it is targeting a CASA ratio of around 50% by the end of 2017.

DBS has also noted that the bank's funding costs will likely be positively impacted by the redemption of its Tier II debentures in 2017. These debentures carry a higher COF than many of the bank's other sources of funding and particularly CASA deposits. The NIM should also be supported by increasing loan demand, with management expecting a 4% increase in its loan portfolio for 2017, though a substantial rise in the NIM is not anticipated.

The bank is also unlikely to increase its credit loss provisions substantially in the near term because of the significant excess credit loss reserves it currently holds. Management has indicated that its optimal NPL coverage ratio is in the region of 130% compared to current levels exceeding 150%.

Thanachart also continues to benefit from tax credit carried forward from past losses made at TBANK level. DBS has estimated that the benefit from these tax credits is likely to last until the second quarter of 2018 and that Thanachart's effective tax rate in 2017 will be as low as 7%. The bank's FY2018 earnings growth rate will thus likely be substantially lower than the 17% expected for 2017. Its pre-tax profit is, however, expected to continue growing at a pace of more than 10% per annum thereafter.

The bank's Net Profit for the first quarter of 2017 also increased by around 15%, which was its ninth consecutive quarter of earnings growth.

Valuation and Conclusion

Thanachart is trading at a forward P/E ratio of 8.4, which is slightly below its five-year average forward P/E ratio of around 8.7. It is also the second lowest forward P/E ratio of the eight Thai banks considered in the chart below.

(Source: Reuters)

The bank's 2017 estimated price to book value at around 0.93 is broadly in line with its five-year average forward price to book value in the region of 0.9. It is, however, the third lowest amongst the eight Thai banks considered in the chart below.

(Source: Reuters)

When comparing the bank's price to book value relative to its ROE in comparison with that of its peers it becomes apparent that the stock is trading at a reasonable discount to its peers. It should be noted that the Thai banks below are referred to by their ADR ticker symbols.

(Source: Reuters & 4-Traders)

When comparing the bank's price to book value relative to its Return on Assets, it does, however, appear that the stock is not trading at such a substantial discount to its peers.

(Source: Reuters & 4-Traders)

I currently have a target price of around 55 Thai Baht per share, which is around 16.5% above the current price on the local market. It is, however, essentially at the current price of the ADR, which is largely the result of low liquidity on the US market. The target price implies a forward price to book value in the region of 1.05, which remains relatively low in comparison to other Thai banks.

Key risks to the investment thesis, which have not been factored in, include a severe downturn in the Thai economy or a significant decline in auto sales within Thailand.

