Just A Few Hikes Away From -7.5%

Intermediate term bonds like those in the iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IEF) are very unattractive. At ETF.com Allan Roth boasted about his 55% allocation towards the asset class which gave me the shivers. I already discussed where Warren Buffett, Bill Gross and Jeffrey Gundlach stand on the issue but there is another Roth argument I’d like to review. Justifying his love for intermediate term bonds he argued on ETF.com:

Why would one buy anything other than short-term bonds with rising rates? Because the top economists have a horrible track record of predicting the direction of interest rates. No one knows anything more about rates than the fact that the Federal Reserve plans to raise the Fed Funds rate, which is only the overnight rate. The market controls longer-term rates. Also, it’s easy for individuals to earn higher returns with less risk using bank CDs.

Roth does something very dangerous here by taking a mental shortcut; Experts are warning against rising interest rates, top economists have a horrible track record predicting, thus I’m loading up on some of the most interest rate sensitive assets I can find.

That shortcut I just summarized causes him to miss the argument of asymmetry. I’m not very big on prediction either. In fact, I go to great lengths to find investments for The Black Swan Portfolio where prediction plays only a minor role.

Let’s say we are standing at a Y-intersection and a large truck is driving towards it. To the left there’s a tunnel that not high enough for the truck to pass. It doesn’t require predictive powers to reason the truck will take the right.

Something similar is happening with interest rates. They are so low, there’s no runway but up. You could argue interest rates can turn negative but in practice there’s a limit to that. Depositors may accept slightly negative interest rates but at some point it becomes more efficient to go full Dagobert Duck.

In the past I created the table below to illustrate the horrible position of the medium term bond; comparing the IEF ETF to the SPDR Gold Trust (GLD):

Before we get to -2% it will become impossible to lower rates without serious risk to the monetary system. On the other hand we know for sure, from actual experience, rates of 6%-8% are well within the realm of possibilities. The duration on the IEF ETF suggests intermediate bons, avg maturity 8.2 years, will fall 7.5% in value for every 1% interest rates move up.



When rates can’t go down 3% without problems but can go up 6% without being anywhere near a record, that’s assymetry. Sure, no one knows exactly what is going to happen in the future. Taking a huge position in an asset with an average yield of 2.18%, capped upside and tremendous downside potential does not seem like a great idea to me at all.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.