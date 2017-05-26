6 Retail Stocks That Have A Fighting Chance Against Amazon (And Pay Solid Dividends Too)

This article will discuss 6 retail stocks that can survive the war with Amazon, and also pay attractive dividends to shareholders.

But not all retailers are doomed. There are still several retailers with strong brands, that can put up a real fight against Amazon.

It is no secret that Amazon is taking over the retail industry. Retailers without a competitive advantage that do not embrace e-commerce will be put out of business.

Retail is always a difficult business. Even when the U.S. economy is growing, retail is a brutally competitive industry. Things have gotten even tougher in recent years, as Internet competition led by Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) puts enormous pressure on brick-and-mortar retailers.

Retail stocks have been among the market's worst-performers over the past year. There are now many bargains to be found, but investors need to tread carefully. There is a good reason for why so many retail stocks look cheap. The threat Amazon poses to the retail industry is very real, and isn't going away any time soon. There have been a slew of retail bankruptcies already in 2017, with more to follow.

As a result, investors should focus on the retail stocks with the best chance of survival in a new retail landscape, one in which brick-and-mortar retailers will increasingly need to embrace an omni-channel approach in order to survive. Brick and mortar retail still has a valuable role to play, but it is critical that retailers embrace digital platforms, and also have differentiated brands that will keep customers from automatically switching to Amazon and never coming back.

Each of the following retailers still has a fighting chance against Amazon. They are investing heavily to build their own digital platforms, and also have strong brands. These retailers all have the scale to launch delivery from stores and in-store pickup, which makes their physical stores an operational advantage.

Plus, all 6 stocks pay dividends to shareholders.

1. Wal-Mart Stores (NYSE:WMT)

Dividend Yield: 2.6%

If there is any retailer with the size and financial strength to compete head-to-head with Amazon, it's Wal-Mart. It is the largest retailer in the world, and has the distribution infrastructure necessary to rapidly expand its e-commerce business. Plus, Wal-Mart stores are located within 10 miles of approximately 90% of the U.S. population. Its stores can serve an important role as distribution centers, and a way to maintain its brand connection with customers.

Wal-Mart operates three main segments:

Wal-Mart U.S. (64% of sales)

Wal-Mart International (24% of sales)

Sam's Club (12% of sales)

In fiscal 2017, domestic sales rose 3.2%, while international sales 5.9%. However, much of the decline from international sales was due to the strong U.S. dollar. Meanwhile, Sam's Club revenue rose 0.9%. Company-wide sales increased 0.6% from fiscal 2016.

Wal-Mart is a cash cow. For fiscal 2017, free cash flow increased 34% to $20.9 billion. This enables the company's huge investments across the business, including renovating its existing stores, opening new ones, and building its e-commerce business.

Source: Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference, page 12

And, Wal-Mart is an excellent dividend growth stock. Wal-Mart is a member of the Dividend Aristocrats, which are stocks in the S&P 500 with 25+ consecutive years of dividend growth. It has increased its dividend for 44 years in a row.

Wal-Mart.com is now the No. 3 most-visited retail site in the U.S. Its global e-commerce sales more than doubled from 2014-2016. This is the result of significant investment, both internally and through acquisition. For example, Wal-Mart acquired e-commerce giant Jet.com for $3.3 billion. It also owns a 10% stake in Chinese e-commerce platform JD.com. This investment has really paid off: Wal-Mart's e-commerce sales reached $15 billion last fiscal year. E-commerce sales rose 22% for the full year, and the results have been even more impressive in the current fiscal year.

Going forward, an increasing portion of Wal-Mart's sales growth will come from its e-commerce businesses.

Source: Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference, page 10

This further materialized in the first quarter of fiscal 2018. For the quarter, U.S. comparable sales increased 1.4%, which was above analyst forecasts. Traffic at U.S. stores rose 1.5%. Total sales increased 2.9% for the quarter, and e-commerce sales soared 63% year over year. Performance was strong across the business; Wal-Mart generated 0.8% international sales growth in constant currency. Comparable sales at Sam's Club (excluding fuel) rose 1.6%, a huge acceleration from 0.1% growth in the same quarter last year.

2. Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST)

Dividend Yield: 1.2%

Costco has perfected the warehouse club model. Anyone that enters a Costco on the weekend can probably attest to this. Going to Costco is a unique experience. Even Costco's food is highly popular. Costco sold 132 million hot dog and soda combos in 2016 alone.

Costco operates 732 warehouses, including 510 in the U.S. and Puerto Rico, 95 in Canada, 37 in Mexico, 28 in the U.K., 25 in Japan, 13 in Korea, 13 in Taiwan, eight in Australia, two in Spain, and one in Iceland. Costco's brand strength has given it a very large and loyal customer base, which is critical to the membership club model.

Source: 2016 Annual Report, page 3

Costco now has more than 88 million cardholders, and enjoys a 90% renewal rate in the U.S. and Canada. Memberships generate approximately $2.7 billion in revenue for the company, and there is plenty of growth potential left. For example, Costco recently announced a number of pricing increases set to be implemented as of June 1st:

$5 annual increase for U.S. and Canada Goldstar individual, Business, and Business add-on members.

$10 annual increase annual fees for Executive Memberships in the U.S. and Canada.

The maximum annual 2% reward associated with the Executive Membership will increase from $750 to $1,000.

The simple reason why Costco is raising fees, is because it can. Costco's loyal customer base gives the company pricing power, particularly among the lucrative Executive Member customers. And, it keeps customers coming back. Net sales rose 2% in fiscal 2016, as comparable sales increased 4%.

The company's recently released fiscal third-quarter earnings easily topped analyst expectations. Revenue rose 7.8% year over year, and beat forecasts by $320 million. Comparable sales growth is accelerating; comps were up 3% in the first three quarters combined, including 5% growth in the most recent quarter.

Online is a growing part of the business, which is to be expected. Online sales accounted for 4% of overall sales in 2016, up from 3% in the previous two years. Overall online sales rose 15% in fiscal 2016. Going forward, one specific area Costco is targeting within e-commerce is grocery. Costco recently announced a partnership with grocery delivery service Shipt. The partnership will initially launch in Tampa, Florida, with plans to expand into 50 markets by the end of 2017.

Costco has a strong financial position, with nearly $6 billion in cash and equivalents on the balance sheet. This enables the company to build new stores and invest in growth initiatives. For example, Costco utilized $2.7 billion of capital expenditures in fiscal 2016, and expects to spend at least that much from 2017-2020.

Costco might not be very attractive for high-yield investors, but it is a very appealing stock for dividend growth. Costco is a Dividend Achiever, a group of 264 stocks with 10+ years of consecutive dividend increases.

It typically increases its dividend at high rates. The 2017 dividend raise was a very healthy 11%. Since it initiated a dividend in 2004, it has growth the dividend payout by 13% per year, on average.

Not only that, but Costco also distributes special dividends periodically. On April 25th, not only did the company raise its dividend by 11%, but it also announced a $7.00 per share special dividend.

3. Target (NYSE:TGT)

Dividend Yield: 4.4%

Target rounds out the 'Big 3' discount retailers that can withstand Amazon's onslaught. All three have the size and scale to build significant online businesses. And, the added advantage for Wal-Mart, Costco, and Target, is that they can offer delivery from existing stores. In this way, their massive store counts are actually an advantage, which explains why Amazon has begun to open its own brick-and-mortar stores.

More than 40% of Target's digital channel sales volume already runs through its stores. Last holiday shopping season, this number was at 80%. Target can offer order pickup and it can also ship directly from its stores. This allows for better fulfillment-approximately 95% of in-store pick up orders were ready in an hour or less last quarter.

Target has a large and growing online presence. Separately, Target is investing in new store initiatives, such as small stores that will be positioned near large cities and college campuses, locations which already have high foot traffic. These small stores are called CityTarget and TargetExpress.

Source: Q4 Earnings Presentation, page 77

Target expects to triple its small-format stores by 2019. Separately, Target is investing to compete more effectively on price with its major rivals. Similar to Wal-Mart, Target has the scale necessary to make real headway. The company expects $2 billion of strategic investment this year. It is also conducting store renovations. Target completed 21 remodels in the first quarter. While this will weigh on earnings (Target expects adjusted earnings-per-share to decline 16%-24% for the fiscal year) it is necessary to adapt and evolve along with the changing industry.

These initiatives are starting to show some positive momentum. Target's first-quarter earnings beat analyst expectations. Adjusted earnings-per-share of $1.21 came in $0.30 above forecasts. In addition, while revenue fell 1.1%, sales were $400 million higher than expected. Among the highlights were a 22% increase in digital channel sales. While the company's strategic investment continued to pressure margins-EBITDA margin was down 60 basis points-Target is evolving as it needs to. Another good sign was that REDcard penetration expanded by another 110 basis points last quarter, an indication that Target still has a solid brand image with customers.

Target shareholders are paid well to wait for the turnaround to materialize. Like Wal-Mart, Target is a Dividend Aristocrat. It has increased its dividend for 45 consecutive years. It should continue to increase its dividend even through the current downturn, thanks to its highly profitable business model. Plus, income investors now have the opportunity to scoop up shares of Target at a 4.4% dividend yield.

4. Home Depot (NYSE:HD)

Dividend Yield: 2.3%

Home Depot is Amazon-proof because of its business model. It is the largest home-improvement retailer. Home Depot operates 2,281 retail stores in all 50 U.S. states, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, Canada, and Mexico. The products it sells are not easily sold and delivered online. Plus, home repairs are a more complicated arena in general, and do-it-yourselfers value the ability to see products in person and ask questions to qualified staff. Appliances, lumber, and flooring posted double-digit comparable sales growth last quarter.

One example is Home Depot's 'Pro' membership program, which gives the company access to the installation market. In addition, it gives Home Depot a presence in the growing "do-it-for-me" customer base.

This has allowed Home Depot to benefit from the sharp recovery in the U.S. housing market. Its sales and earnings have grown at a high rate as a result. For example, 2016 was a great year for Home Depot. Adjusted earnings-per-share rose 18%.

Source: 2017 Annual Shareholder Meeting, page 4

Of course, Home Depot does have an online presence, and its brand reputation and rewards program help cement its relationship with its customers. Home Depot's online sales grew approximately 23% last quarter.

The company expects continued growth in 2017. Management sees the potential for 4.6% growth in both net sales and comparable sales this year. The online and rewards program initiatives will help the company meet its growth targets. Revenue growth and cost discipline are expected to result in 11% earnings-per-share growth. It is already well on its way toward meeting this forecast. First-quarter sales rose 4.9% year over year, due to a 5.5% increase in comparable sales, including 6% comparable sales growth in the U.S. And, operating margin for the first quarter expanded by 50 basis points, to 14%.

Home Depot generates a lot of cash, thanks to its high returns on capital. Return on invested capital was approximately 32.3% last quarter, a jump of 310 basis points from the first quarter of fiscal 2016. Free cash flow rose 13.6% in 2016, to $2.5 billion. This allows the company to invest in new growth initiatives. For example, in 2017 Home Depot foresees capital expenditures of $2 billion, to continue building its digital footprint, as well as renovating aging stores.

Along with growth investment, the company uses a lot of its cash flow to reward shareholders with dividend growth.

Source: 2017 Annual Shareholder Meeting, page 7

The company has increased its dividend at double-digit rates consistently going back several years. Home Depot isn't a high-yielder, but it does slightly exceed the S&P 500 average yield. And, Home Depot is a huge dividend growth company. It nearly quadrupled its dividend between 2010 and 2017. Future dividend increases are likely to remain in the double-digit range. Not only will earnings-per-share continue to grow, but Home Depot also increased its target dividend payout ratio, from 50% to 55% going forward.

5. Best Buy (NYSE:BBY)

Dividend Yield: 2.2%

Best Buy is on a tear. Its most recent earnings report smashed through analyst expectations. On May 25th, Best Buy announced earnings of $0.60 per share. Analysts were only expecting $0.40 per share, which means Best Buy beat expectations by 50%. Revenue beat expectations by $220 million, as the company generated a surprise increase in comparable sales. Company-wide comparable sales increased 1.6%. In the same quarter last year, comparable sales fell 0.1%, and analysts were expecting another decline. Best Buy's adjusted earnings-per-share rose 40% year over year for the quarter.

After reporting its massive beat, Best Buy shares rose 11% in pre-market trading. By midday, the stock was up 22%.

A few years ago, Best Buy would not have been on this list. It wasn't too long ago that there were serious doubts whether Best Buy would even survive. At the beginning of 2012, Best Buy stock traded above $30. By the end of 2012, Best Buy shares fell to $11. At that time, investors were petrified of the "showrooming" effect, a trend in which shoppers would enter stores like Best Buy to inspect products on shelves, only to leave empty-handed to purchase the same item on Amazon for a lower price.

Best Buy has come roaring back.

Source: FY 2017 Annual Report, page 3

Best Buy did this by shifting its product focus toward items that are not as susceptible to "show-rooming", such as electronics and smartphones. These are products in which having a physical store helps drive sales. Consumers have shown a preference to see and touch these devices in person. Computing and gaming devices led Best Buy's domestic sales growth last quarter.

It also embraced online retail, by investing heavily to build its digital platform. This has paid off; last quarter, digital sales rose 22%. In fiscal 2017, Best Buy's online sales increased 21%. This has helped keep Best Buy's comparable sales in positive territory. Last fiscal year, comparable sales increased 0.3%. The online platform is steadily becoming a bigger piece of the overall business. E-commerce accounted for 12.9% of U.S. revenue last quarter, up from 10.6% in the same quarter last fiscal year.

Best Buy recently unveiled a new strategic plan, called Best Buy 2020. The core initiatives are for Best Buy to continue investing in its multi-channel retail business, expand its services and solutions businesses, and to open more stores in Canada and Mexico.

Best Buy is building up its Geek Squad services, which the company believes can help enhance the in-store experience and retain customers. And, it plans to open nine new stores in Mexico over the next two years. Best Buy's international comparable sales rose 4% last quarter, thanks to Canada and Mexico, so it makes sense to open more stores.

For the upcoming year, Best Buy expects total revenue to increase another 2.5%. The company generates a lot of cash flow and is committed to returning a significant amount of it to shareholders. In 2017, it raised its dividend by a whopping 21%. At the same time, it also upped its share repurchase authorization by $3 billion. This is a huge repurchase, which represents nearly 20% of Best Buy's market capitalization. As a result, earnings growth will be significantly accelerated with such an aggressive share buyback.

6. L Brands (NYSE:LB)

Dividend Yield: 4.8%

Lastly, L Brands is an international specialty retailer, with more than 3,000 company-owned stores in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., and China. Its products are also sold in 1,000 additional franchised stores. It has two core brands, which drive the business:

Victoria's Secret (62% of 2016 sales)

Bath & Body Works (31% of 2016 sales)

Other (1% of 2016 sales)

The 'Other' category includes the La Senza and Henri Bendel banners.

One of the major reasons why Amazon has taken such a big bite out of department stores and clothing retailers is that it offers virtually identical products, for lower prices. Without a differentiated brand, consumer purchasing decisions are motivated by price. This is what will be the death knell for many retailers that cannot match Amazon's prices and convenience.

L Brands has a heavy presence on malls, which makes it a prime example of the type of retailer Amazon is putting out of business. But L Brands has a fighting chance against Amazon, because of its brand differentiation. Victoria's Secret retains a great deal of brand equity, particularly when it comes to younger generations.

For example, a fashion, retail, and beauty product market research report issued by Conde Nast and Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) found that Victoria's Secret enjoyed the highest brand favorability ratings among Millenials. In a national survey of 2,345 U.S. consumers aged 13-34 conducted from November 22nd to December 15th, Victoria's Secret received a favorability rating of 56.6%. The next highest-ranked company, Sephora, received a favorability rating of 38%, followed by Nike (NYSE:NKE) at 29.7%.

Its brand equity drives L Brands' profitability and growth initiatives. The company is investing heavily to expand its brand, both in terms of new channels, and new geographic markets. First is e-commerce.

Source: 2016 Investor Handout, page 36

Direct-to-consumer sales have increased significantly over the past several years. Last year, the company generated more than $2 billion of direct-to-consumer sales across its two major brands.

The other major catalyst for L Brands is international growth. L Brands' international sales increased 10% in 2016, with plenty more growth to follow.

Source: 2016 Investor Handout, page 40

Future international growth will be focused on China, an enormous market with an emerging middle class. The company ended 2016 with just 33 stores in Greater China. But it opened two stores in China in February, including its first full assortment Victoria's Secret store in China. It is a 25,000-square foot, four-story building in Shanghai. L Brands has four more stores in the pipeline for China over the remainder of 2017, and another 10-12 stores planned to be built next year.

Even though 2017 is going to be a significant year of internal investment, L Brands still expects to be solidly profitable. Earnings-per-share are projected in a range of $3.10-$3.40. At the midpoint, the stock is valued for a price-to-earnings ratio of 15, which is modest given that earnings could significantly recover next year. The company's initial guidance set in October last year called for 2017 capital expenditures of $1 billion. On the company's conference call last quarter, it indicated capital expenditure is more likely to be around $850 million. And, it won't be long before its new stores in China start adding to the bottom line.

L Brands' earnings more than cover its dividend of $2.40 per share. L Brands has a very high dividend yield, and a long track record of steady dividends. It has paid dividends for more than 40 years. If the stock price falls to $48, the dividend yield will eclipse 5%, and L Brands will join the list of 295 stocks with an established 5%+ dividend yield.

