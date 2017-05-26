Crunching The Numbers On Tesla's Solar Roof, And Trying Not To Get Too Excited

My bull case of 1M roofs installed in 2022 would be equivalent to $48B in annual revenue.

Tesla's energy generation & storage business line is poised to grow rapidly in late 2017 and into 2018 on the back of solar roof sales.

According to Tesla initial solar roof orders have exceeded expectations and the product is now sold out until 2018.

In October 2016 Elon Musk unveiled Tesla's solar roof product, marking a new paradigm for the residential solar industry, deliveries begin for US customers in June 2017.

Intro

In October 2016, Elon Musk unveiled Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) new solar roof, ushering in the future of a decentralized power grid.

The core economics of residential solar have been totally reversed with the advent of solar roofs. Instead of buying a normal roof, then equipping it with expensive solar panels on top, both functions are now seamlessly integrated into one solution, Tesla's solar roof.

According to Musk, this innovation (when taking into account electricity savings) will make solar roofs cost competitive with the standard roofs on the market today.

On May 10th, Tesla officially anounced the availability of its first two solar roof styles, smooth and textured. These are now available for pre-order with a $1,000 deposit, and will be delivered to US customers before the end of 2017 (deliveries begin in 2018 for international customers).

On May 25, Electrek reported that according to Tesla, initial demand for the solar roof product has "exceeded expectations" and it's now sold out into 2018. Much like Tesla's cars, it appears demand for the roof will outstrip supply for some time.

With a tile warranty of infinity, and power warranty of 30 years, Tesla's solar roofs claim to be far more durable than anything on the market.

The basic cost comparison put forth by Tesla estimates that the solar roof would need to cost less than $24 per square foot to be competitive with the status quo. According to the company, when including electricity generation (but no federal tax incentives/rebates), its roof will cost $21.25 per square foot. Consumer Reports offered its own take on this comparison, and concluded with mixed results that depending on geography, Tesla's solar roof could indeed save customers money relative to legacy roofing options.

SA contributor Auerelian Windenberger wrote a great article about how the solar roof is an excellent economic proposition in states with higher electricity rates. Additionally, the implied durability with Tesla's infinity warranty will make it a no brainer, if the company's product can indeed last much longer than conventional roofs.

Additionally, I think it's important to note the sustainability premium that Tesla will be able to command with its roof products. Going green is a huge trend among millennial consumers like myself, and is only poised to grow in relevance over the coming years. As more and more emphasis is placed on the carbon footprint of our lives, consumers could theoretically be willing to pay more for a roofing solution that is better for the planet.

Financial Impact of Solar Roof Product Line

Much like many of Tesla's new products, it's expected that the company will be supply-constrained for the first 12-18 months of availability.

So what will the financial impact of this new product?

Tesla's energy generation and storage revenue line produced sales of $214M in Q1 '17. This was equivalent to 8% of Tesla's overall $2.7B in sales during the quarter. Given this was only the first quarter where SolarCity's financials were included in the income statement for a full-quarter, there are still a lot of questions surrounding this piece of the business.

As Alberto Zaragoza has noted here on Seeking Alpha, since taking over SolarCity, Tesla has slowed down the growth trajectory of that business line. Part of this shift in strategy has been a move away from leasing models, to direct selling. In Q1 '17, Tesla's direct sales were 31% of deployments, up from 9% in Q1 '16. This along with a careful refocusing on more profitable solar projects, and revamp of SolarCity's go-to-market strategy, have all been implemented to improve the profitability of the operation.

On a higher level, Tesla's pivot from leasing into direct sales makes a lot of sense for this new solar roof product. This important evolution of SolarCity's business model stands to dramatically increase the addressable market of residential solar. These new Tesla roofs will be both dramatically more competitive from a pricing and attractiveness perspective, than traditional rooftop solar panels.

With about 5M houses getting new roofs in the US each year, the solar roof has exciting potential to drive incremental growth for Tesla's energy generation & storage business.

If we assume that the average price of a solar roof installation in 2017 will be $50,000 and that it will come along with the purchase of 2 Powerwalls ($11,700), we have enough data to do some back of the napkin math.

I've also assumed that Tesla will drop both its solar roof and Powerwall pricing by 5% annually as both its battery and solar technology continue to improve with scale. These projections represent a bull-case scenario and rapidly scaling production from Tesla (profitably, too), but provide a rough ballpark estimate of the impact of a successful solar roof launch.

My calculations assume that Tesla will scale its roof installations to 1M/year by 2022. Given roof installations are 5M/year in the US, this assumes Tesla gets a large (but reasonable, in my opinion) share of the global roof market. If we assume that globally, there are 20M roofs installed each year, Tesla's 1M/year rate would be equivalent to 5% marketshare.

Solar roof revenue will likely begin to accelerate the growth rate of Tesla's energy generation and storage business line by Q4 2017. The company has announced plans to begin select US installations in June, from there on out, it's all about Tesla's production capacity ramp as they try and meet demand.

Thus far the company has stayed relatively quiet about the backlog for these solar roof products. Any details or clarity on the number of initial orders will be critical to estimating future demand. We can expect to hear more about this on Tesla's Q2 earnings call in August as the company will have begun installations by then.

Impact To Tesla's Overall Valuation

It's still too early to assign any value to Tesla's solar roof business. Without any concrete numbers on pre-orders or gross margins, there simply isn't enough data to indicate how big of an earnings driver solar roofs will or will not be for Tesla.

All we know about the product so far is that early demand looks promising (sold out until 2018), other than that, there are a lot more questions than answers.

That being said, the potential of a successful solar roof launch is to exciting to ignore all together. Roofing has been a nascent industry void of disruption for decades. Tesla entering the market is perhaps the biggest splash the roofing industry has seen in a century.

With 5M new roofs being installed every year in the US alone, this is a multi-billion dollar opportunity for Tesla, even if only 5-10% of the market is captured.

Conclusion

2017 has been a year of intense growth and execution for Tesla. Amidst the chaos of scaling Model 3 production to 5,000 vehicles per week by year end, and this solar roof launch, the company has its hands full.

If Elon Musk executes on successfully ramping the production of a cost effective solar roof in the next 12 months, it could drive meaningful growth for Tesla's energy generation & storage business.

The installation of just 5,000 solar roofs this year has the potential to add $300M to Tesla's top-line. In the longer term, if Tesla can capture 5% of the global roof market (20M new roofs per year), then it will represent a ~$50B revenue opportunity.

As a long-term investor and Tesla shareholder, I'm eagerly awaiting any more data about the company's solar roof initiative. Clean energy is a huge piece of Tesla's mission, and a successful solar roof product will be a key step in getting there.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TSLA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.