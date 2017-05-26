Cemex Is Better Than The Market Seems To Think

If Cemex can generate 5% to 6% revenue growth over the next five years and return to double-digit FCF margins, a fair value of $9.50 seems reasonable today.

Cemex is well-placed to take advantage of tightening capacity in areas of the U.S. likely to see meaningful infrastructure spending growth, and Mexico remains a generally healthy market for now.

I feel a little bad for Cemex (NYSE:CX). While this cement company, one of the largest in the world, has made good progress with its plans to reduce debt and prioritize margins over market share, the stock has been left out of the post-election rally that has seen 10% to 30% gains for stocks like Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM), Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC), and Lafargeholcim (OTCPK:HCMLY) since I last wrote on Cemex.

While I can appreciate that fears about what the new U.S. administration could mean for Mexico are a factor, I'm nevertheless surprised that the company has not gotten more credit for its self-improvement over the past couple of years.

Modeling (and valuing) a stock like Cemex isn't easy. And while I don't think this is a slam-dunk bargain, I do think there is upside here assuming that the steps management has taken to improve margins and cash flow generation prove long-lasting. Although there is a lot of uncertainty around potential major drivers like U.S. infrastructure spending and Mexico's economic cycle, I like the improvements that management has made and I think the shares are undervalued today.

A Leaner, More Profitable Cemex

Cemex is now starting to see some of the benefits of a multiyear plan to prioritize margins, operating more efficiently, and reduce debt without overly compromising the long-term future of the business.

Net debt is still over 4.5x trailing EBITDA, but management has done a good job of chipping away at its debt burden over the last couple of years. Running a more efficient, more profitable business has certainly helped - EBITDA margin has improved from 11% in 2011 to almost 22% last year, and I believe there's a credible chance that management can get this up into the mid-20%s in the coming years.

One of the big contributors to the margin improvement has been the improved profitability of the company's Mexican operations. This business has long been the most profitable among Cemex's units, helped no doubt by the company's strong market share (close to 40%), but EBITDA margins have continued to climb into the mid-to-high 30%s as management has prioritized profitability (and price increases) over market share. This has led to share loss (from close to 50% a decade ago to the mid-30%s before a recent rebound) to rivals like Lafargeholcim and Cruz Azul, but the decision has been a net positive for the company.

Management has also gotten smarter about its working capital management, leading to a significant decline in working capital relative to sales (with working capital days likely to go negative this year). While I think it will be hard to maintain this pace, the company still has improvements to make in its operations - items like reducing the days of clinker inventory at its plants from around 30 to 10 (or less) and improving kiln efficiency (which has already improved from the mid-80%s to around 89%) to over 90% at very plant.

Asset sales have also helped the company reduce its debt burden without radically altering its long-term growth prospects. Cemex announced over $3 billion in divestments between 2014 and 2016, and although European regulators recently rejected the sale of the company's Croatia operations, the $250 million sales price can be offset by other real estate sales.

Perhaps more to the point, the sale of operations like its stake in Grupo de Cementos Chihuahua, its Mexican concrete pumping business, and its concrete pipe manufacturing business were done at good multiples and don't reduce the core growth potential. From this point, management no longer has to look for assets it can sell, but rather can be opportunistic about selling assets and reshaping its portfolio toward better growth and margin opportunities.

Whither Mexico?

Cemex's Mexican operations generate more than 20% of the company's revenue and more than 40% of EBITDA (close to 50% in the last quarter), so the health of Mexico is obviously of paramount concern. On the whole, this market has been healthy, with volume up 10%, 7%, 10%, and 12% in the last four quarters despite strong price increases (in local currency) and despite less government support for infrastructure projects than was expected a year or so ago.

Mexico is a tricky market to assess, in no small part because roughly one-third of the country's cement volume goes to the "informal residential" sector, which basically consists of do-it-yourself home construction projects (or work done by small contractors). That market, in turn, is more sensitive to factors like employment and remittances back from the U.S. - a driver that has become much less certain now given the new administration in the U.S.

Nevertheless, while capacity utilization overall isn't all that high in Mexico (around two-thirds), Cemex has been successful in pushing through price increases and generating better margins. Absent a sharp downward turn in Mexico's economy, this should remain a healthy source of profits and cash flow as the national players (Cemex, Lafargeholcim, Cruz Azul, and Moctezuma) don't seem inclined to ruin a good thing.

Opportunities And Uncertainties In The U.S.

The U.S. market is one where a lot of things could go right for Cemex, but where there is still considerable uncertainty. Capacity utilization is relatively high in many of Cemex's more attractive U.S. markets, so incremental increases in demand (say, from expanded support for public infrastructure projects) would likely support strong pricing. Whether the U.S. government comes through with a stimulus package remains to be seen, but California is set to increase its state-level funding and Cemex has a large presence in this market (about a quarter of its U.S. capacity). Likewise, Cemex is highly leveraged to geographies like Texas and the Southeast - areas of significant population growth and areas where substantial infrastructure investments are needed to support that growth.

Other Markets Remain Mixed

Cemex's Mexican and U.S. operations generate around 60% (and sometimes more, on a quarterly basis) of overall EBITDA, but there are several operating areas that merit watching. Colombia has been a challenging market for Cemex recently, due in part to competition from Cementos Argos (OTCPK:CMTOY) (the market leader), but also due to slower growth and higher inflation in recent times.

Egypt has also been challenging, as the large decline in the value of the Egyptian pound (about 50% over the past year) has undermined reported revenue and EBITDA pretty significantly. On a more positive note, volumes have been picking up in Europe, with Spain, Poland, and Germany all up nicely in the first quarter (offsetting a 10% decline in the large U.K. business).

The Opportunity

Cyclical companies like Cemex are always challenging to model. Pricing can fall apart during bad times and then shoot up when capacity tightens, and margin leverage and free cash flow production swing wildly in response to those revenue and volume gyrations.

For my part, I believe that Cemex is likely to see solid (better than 5%) growth over the next three to five years as tightening capacity supports higher prices (and better margin leverage) in the U.S., sweetened by the company's efforts to improve operating, working capital, and asset efficiency.

I don't expect Mexico to be quite as strong, but I do expect ongoing growth and solid margins. U.S. policy is a major unknown for both markets, though. A significant infrastructure stimulus package would boost my U.S. volume assumptions higher, while actions aimed at reducing trade with Mexico (and/or reducing remittances) would be bad for the Mexican economy.

All told, I think Cemex can get back to a peak FCF margin in the double digits, and I'm cautiously optimistic that management can hold on to a little more of that after the upcycle fades (through more efficient operations). Those assumptions support a cash flow-based fair value of around $9.50 today, but that also works back to an EV/EBITDA multiple of 9x on 2017 EBITDA - above my expected EBITDA growth rate over the next three to five years (though more reasonable than the assumptions built into Martin Marietta and many other materials stocks).

The Bottom Line

Given that Cemex still has elevated debt, substantial exposure to Mexico, and significant overall exposure to emerging market currencies, I won't argue that the shares shouldn't trade at some discount to the peer group. I do question, though, whether today's discount is entirely appropriate and especially given that management has shown that it can deliver on relatively ambitious transformational goals. While this is a higher-risk name, the valuation leads me to think this is a name that is worth some consideration again.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.