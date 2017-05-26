Top Technology 'Safer' Dividend Stocks Projected For One-Year Gains

Analyst one year targets revealed that ten highest yield "safer" Technology Sector stocks could suffer 14.19% LESS gain from $5k invested in the lowest-priced five than from $5K invested in all ten.

Besides safety margin, Technology dogs also reported payout ratios (lower is better), total annual returns, and dividend growth, as of 5/19/17 to further bolster their dividend reliability. Total annual returns narrowed the "Safer" Technology list of 92 to 80 by excluding firms reporting negative numbers.

56 of 92 Technology Sector stocks showed positive one-year returns and free cash flow yields greater than dividend yields as of 5/19/17. Those 56 were tagged "safer" for dividends.

Actionable Conclusion (1-10): Analysts Cast Top Ten Technology "Safer" Dog Stocks to Net 7.8% to 18.6% Gains To April, 2018

Four of the ten top dividend Technology dogs by yield (shaded in the chart above) were verified as being among the Top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1 year target prices. Thus the dog strategy for this Technology group as graded by analyst estimates for April proved 40% accurate.

Ten probable profit generating trades were illustrated by YCharts analytics for 2018:

TiVo (TIVO) netted $806.71 based on mean target price estimates from five analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 77% less than the market as a whole.

RELM Wireless (RWC) netted $529.47 based on estimates from one (an exception) analyst, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 48% less than the market as a whole.

PCTEL (OTCPK:PTCI) netted $171.49 based on estimates from three analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 21% less than the market as a whole.

Daktronics (DAKT) netted $347.39 based on dividends plus a median target price estimate from three analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 50% more than the market as a whole.

Intel (INTC) netted $119.05 based on a median target price estimate from twelve analysts , plus projected annual dividend less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 27% less than the market as a whole.

Cypress Semiconductor (CY) netted $123.06, based on dividend, plus a median target price estimate from fourteen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 97% more than the market as a whole.

Black Box (BBOX) netted $118.68 based on estimates from forty analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 1% more than the market as a whole.

Cisco Systems (CSCO) netted $87.50 based on a median target price set by thirty-four analysts plus estimated dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 42% more than the market as a whole.

Seagate Technology (STX) netted $70.38 based on the median of estimates from twenty-seven analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 12% more than the market as a whole.

International Business Machines (IBM) netted $57.85, based on dividends plus a mean target price estimate from four analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 17% less than the market as a whole.

Average net gain in dividend and price was 31.95% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten Real Estate "safer" dividend stocks. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 14% more than the market as a whole.

Actionable Conclusion (11): (Bear Alert) Brokers Expected One "Safer" Technology Dog To Average A 11.83% Loss By May, 2018

The probable losing trade revealed by YCharts for 2018 was:

Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) projected a loss of $118.31 based on dividend and a median target price estimate from ten analysts including $20 of broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 14% less than the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

The "dog" moniker was earned by stocks exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More specifically, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

Six of Nineteen Industries Show "Safer" Dividends In The Technology Sector

Nineteen industries constitute the Technology sector, and fourteen of those were represented by the 58 firms whose stocks showed positive annual returns and margins of cash to cover dividends by this screen as of May 19.

The industry representation broke-out, thus: Communication Equipment (9); Data Storage (2); Software - Application (4); Electronic Components (7); Information Technology Services (5); Scientific & Technical Instruments (3); Semiconductors (8); Consumer Electronics (3); Software - Infrastructure (4); Computer Systems (4); Electronics Distribution (1); Electronic Gaming & Multimedia (2); Semiconductor Equipment & Materials (5); Internet Content & Information (1); Computer Distribution (0); Contract Manufacturers (0); Health Information Services (0); Semiconductor Memory (0); Solar (0).

The first seven industries listed above populated the top ten Technology 'safer' dividend team by yield.

58 of 92 Technology Firms With "Safer" Dividends

Periodic Safety Inspection

A previous article discussed the attributes of the 50 Top yield Technology stocks.

You see grouped below the two tinted lists documenting 58 that passed the Technology dog "safer" check with positive past-year returns and cash flow yield sufficient to cover their anticipated annual dividend yield. The margin of cash excess is shown in the bold face "Safety Margin"column.

Financial guarantees, however, are easily over-ruled by boards of directors or company policies cancelling or varying the payout of dividends to shareholders. This article contends that adequate cash flow is a strong justification for a company to sustain annual dividend increases to shareholders.

Three additional columns of financial data, listed after the Safety Margin figures above, reveal payout ratios (lower is better), total annual returns, and dividend growth levels for each stock. This data is provided to reach beyond yield to select reliable payout stocks. Total annual returns by positive results narrowed the 92 Technology dogs list to 80 for this article. Positive results in all five columns after the dividend ratio is remarkable as a solid financial signal.

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high yield "dog" metric, these analyst mean price target estimates provided another tool to dig out bargains.

Actionable Conclusions: Wall St. Brokers Expect (12) A 9.2% 1 yr. Average Upside And (13) 11.3% Net Gain For Top 30 May "Safer" Technology Stocks

Top dogs on the Technology stock list were graphed above to compare relative strengths by dividend and price as of May 19, 2017 with those projected by analyst mean price target estimates to the same date in 2018.

Historic prices and actual dividends paid from $10,000 invested as $1K in each of the ten highest yielding stocks and the aggregate single share prices of those ten stocks created the data points applied to 2017. Projections based on estimated increases in dividend amounts from $1000 invested in the ten highest yielding stocks and aggregate one year analyst mean target prices as reported by Yahoo Finance created the 2018 data points in blue for dividend and green for price. Note: one year target prices from one analyst were usually not applied (n/a).

Analysts projected a 4.5% lower dividend from $10K invested as $1k in the top ten May Technology dogs while aggregate single share price was projected to increase by 3.5% in the coming year. Notice the price vector intersecting that for dividend in 2018. The broker target vectors thus signal that the 'Safer' technology top dogs will become overbought in 2018.

The number of analysts contributing to the mean target price estimate for each stock was noted in the next to the last column on the above chart. Three to nine analysts were considered optimal for a valid projection estimate.

A beta (risk) ranking for each stock was provided in the far right column. A beta of 1 meant the stock's price would move with the market. Less than 1 showed lower than market movement. Higher than 1 showed greater than market movement. A negative beta number indicated the degree of a stock price movement opposed to market direction.

Dog Metrics Revealed No Bargains From Lowest Priced Top Ten Yielding "Safe" Dividend Technology Sector Stocks

Ten "Safe" Technology firms with the biggest yields May 19 per YCharts data ranked themselves by yield as follows:

Actionable Conclusions: (14) Analysts Predicted 5 Lowest Priced, of Ten "Safer" Dividend High Yield Technology Sector Dogs, Will Deliver 15.31% VS. (15) 17.84% Net Gains from All Ten by May, 2018

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest priced stocks in the "safe" ten Technology Sector pack by yield were determined by analyst 1 year targets to deliver 14.2% LESS gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The sixth lowest priced "safer" dividend Technology dog, TiVo (TIVO) showed the best analyst augured net gain of 80.57% per their targets.

Lowest priced five "safer" Technology dogs as of May 19 were: RELM Wireless; Black Box (BBOX); EVS Broadcast Equipment (OTCPK:EVSBY); American Software (AMSWA); CSP (CSPI), with prices ranging from $4.75 to $11.04.

Higher priced five "Safer" Dividend Technology dogs as of May 19 were: TiVo (TIVO); Espey Mfg & Electronics (ESP); Seagate Technology (STX); Garmin (GRMN); Qualcomm (QCOM), with prices ranging from $15.95 to $57.67. Bigger Technology dogs ruled in May.

This distinction between five low priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflects the "basic method" Michael B. O'Higgins employed for beating the Dow. The added scale of projected gains based on analyst targets contributed a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here and now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Its also the work analysts got paid big bucks to do.

Caution is advised, however, as analysts are historically 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and about 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of the change.

The net gain estimates mentioned above did not factor-in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

See my instablog for specific instructions about how to best apply the dividend dog data featured in this article and this instablog to aid your safe investing. --Fredrik Arnold

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible starting points for your safest "Safer" Technology dog dividend stock research process. These were not recommendations.

Four or more of these Technology sector dividend pups qualified as a valuable catches!

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.ycharts. com; www.finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call in Yahoo Finance.

