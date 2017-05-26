Costco: Heading To $200

When applying a P/E of 30 to 32 to 2018 estimates, which appropriate and consistent with Costco’s five-year average valuation, I arrive at a price of $200.

Shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) are rising about 2% in the pre-market session Friday after the warehouse club giant reported strong fiscal third quarter earnings results that showed it has more than just "staying power" in an Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN)-dominated world. Thanks to higher membership fees and strong revenue in the United States, there's now the question of which membership model - Amazon's Prime or Costco's - offer consumers the better value.

Although COST stock - trading at $174 and up 7% this month - isn't the bargain it was thirty days ago, these shares should reach $200 in the next 12 to 18 months, delivering 15% returns. And that's excellent value, especially when combined with its 1.20% yield. Not to mention, investors will have the peace of mind that, although big-box retail is presumed dead, Costco continues to prove it one of the best-run retail chains in the world, boasting a business model that continues to resonate with customers. Let's go through the numbers.

In the three months that ended May 7, Costco delivered revenue of $28.22 billion, which rose 8% year-over-year. The toppling beat was driven by a 5% rise in same-store sales, which measures the performance of stores opened at least one year and excludes the impact of gasoline prices and currency fluctuations. Analysts on average were expecting same-store sales to rise 3.7%.

Third quarter earnings of $1.59 per share not only topped analysts' forecast of $1.31 per share, but it marked a year-over-year growth of almost 30%, above last year's mark of $1.24 per share. Notably, membership fees, which accounted for about 72% of Costco's operating income in 2016, rose 4% year over year. And this is where the company's brick-and-mortar model, unlike its peers, continues to pay off.

The customer loyalty Costco has developed by offering members low prices on a limited selection of branded and private label products, has insulated its business from the Amazon avalanche. Same can't be said for the likes of likes of Macy's (NYSE:M) , J.C. Penney (NYSE:JCP) and Sears (NASDAQ:SHLD). This model has helped Costco to consistently produce high sales volumes and rapid inventory turnover.

The latter effect has allowed the company run its business profitably at significantly lower gross margins. And there is no sign of slowing down, especially with Costco's membership fees set to increase next week. Customers in the U.S. and Canada Goldstar (individual) and business members will see their annual fees go up by $5, bringing the annual fee to $60. Meanwhile, executive memberships in the U.S. and Canada will rise from $110 to $120. What does all of this mean? Higher profit margins and a higher stock price.

Accordingly, while COST stock has risen 13.5% year to date, the increased membership have not yet been priced into the valuation. The stock is priced at 27 times fiscal 2018 estimates of $6.37 per share, versus a forward P/E of 30 for this fiscal year. When applying a P/E of 30 to 32 to 2018 estimates, which appropriate and consistent with Costco's five-year average valuation, I arrive at a price of $200.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.