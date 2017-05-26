Huntsman Clariant Tie-Up To Unlock More Shareholder Value

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) was my top catalyst-driven pick for 2017 based off the upcoming spin-off of the TiO2 business (Venator), and there are many of us anxiously awaiting more detail in the next four to eight weeks regarding the fine details of that transaction (e.g., the debt load being placed on Venator, any cash payout to the Huntsman business). Color me pleasantly surprised when I got another reason to follow this company with fervor this year, and that is the upcoming announced merger of equals between Huntsman and Clariant. While the initial market reaction has been rather subdued, I'm a big fan of this tie-up, despite the fact that it isn't one I would have considered or suggested before the announcement. Significant upside remains for Huntsman, and it remains an incredibly favored pick of mine heading into the end of the year. Once Venator is spun-off, this is going to be a global juggernaut of a chemicals company: a cash-generating machine with little leverage and a high margin base of operations.

General Tie-Up Details, Then Digging Deeper

The general information of the deal have been covered elsewhere (not so much the real detail), but just for the sake of the big picture, I'll touch on the terms. Huntsman shareholders will receive 1.2196 shares per share they own now of the combined entity, representing a 48% ownership stake in the combined company, to be (cleverly) called HuntsmanClariant. Total enterprise value was roughly $20B at time of the announcement, with adjusted 2016 EBITDA of $2,300M. Governance is split evenly, with Peter Huntsman taking the helm as CEO, and Hariolf Kottmann (current CEO of Clariant) taking the Chairman of the Board position. Both will be based out of Prattein, Switzerland, although the operational headquarters will be located in Texas. Board representation will be split 50/50. Overall, this is a well-structured and fair deal, and what you would expect from two long-standing company CEOs who have been discussing this kind of tie-up for nearly a decade. There will certainly be challenges to overcome: combining business culture from North American and European teams, little product overlap, the shift from GAAP to IFRS accounting, etc., but this deal has a strong a chance at success as any, and based on my discussion with parties involved, the executives involved here are on the same page.

As mentioned, the lack of similar product operations really seems to be a hanging point for many investors when considering this deal's attractiveness. In general, Clariant was far more focused on products directed towards consumer end markets (personal care, textiles, packaging), while Huntsman had a more balanced portfolio with greater exposure to construction and transportation markets. As a result, there is only roughly 10% of product overlap between the two companies, which isn't much by any measure. If you really dig for it, there is some overlap in the additives businesses, but comparatively that business is very small at Huntsman (most of the Pigment & Additives segment there is TiO2). Likewise, they both have some surfactant operations, but Huntsman recently sold its European surfactants business, which eliminates any footprint overlap that may have existed there. On the positive side, this means that there will likely be no forced asset sales to reach regulatory approval globally, but also I think concerns here are largely overblown. Just because there isn't overlap does not mean there isn't complementary product lines or the potential to leverage relationships. Clariant products are (generally) applied further downstream, which allows the combined entity the opportunity to offer more complete solutions for multi-material uses to customers. Channel overlap (for instance, in the automotive sector) will allow both companies to leverage existing relationships in pitching the company as a one-stop source for chemical needs. So while not mentioned in the deal prospectus, management did feel there is opportunity for so-called "revenue synergies" in this way; good for another couple hundred bps of growth each year.

Over the past month, teams at both companies have come up with an estimate of cost synergies of $400M (at minimum) to be realized over two years. $150M will come from optimization opportunities within procurement, $250M from the obvious overlap usually found in general and administrative costs (back office, accounting, human resources, public company costs). None of this includes any operational closures, plant closures, or personnel cuts within research and development, which could yield additional savings. While initial costs are high ($500M, half of that year one), both companies have excellent track records of merger integration, and both have proven track records of EBITDA margin improvement. More than 80% of adjusted EBITDA contribution comes from product lines with EBITDA margins above 15%, with pro forma 2016 adjusted EBITDA margin of the consolidated company touching 17.2% (including synergy expectations). Having such strong business lines as Clariant's Catalysis business (25% EBITDA margins, mid-single digit annual growth) and Huntsman's Advanced Materials business (22% EBITDA margins, mid-single digit annual growth) under one roof is an incredibly alluring proposition.

A Quick Segue Into The Venator Spin-Off

Peter Huntsman had this to say when thinking about leverage of the combined company upon deal completion:

With leverage, I think that the leverage that we talked about earlier is around or better than 1.5 times EBITDA. I think that that would be something that we ought to be looking at as a minimal threshold when we look at the proceeds of the Venator IPO once this is complete.

There was quite a bit of swirling discussion on how much debt Huntsman was going to saddle Venator with, as well as how much after-tax proceeds would be raised. While an amended Form 10 has not been filed with the details, this statement gives us a target. The aforementioned $2,300M in adjusted EBITDA for HuntsmanClariant, so that puts the targeted debt load at the company around $3,450M based on fiscal 2016 results. Taking a look at the balance sheets of both companies, Huntsman had $3,800M in net debt at the end of fiscal 2016 and Clariant had $1,600M, putting total net debt at $5,400M.

Venator is going to be valued at roughly $3,200M enterprise value at the time of IPO ($350-400M estimated ttm EBITDA, 8-9x multiple). Resulting market cap will be around $2,200M ($700M in debt per Huntsman CFO on the conference call, $250M in pension liabilities that should go with Venator as well). As far as the $2,000M in after-tax proceeds, this will take some time to raise: management expects to sell 20-25% of share count as part of the initial offering, retaining the rest. There will be an initial lock-out before the company can sell more, but the expectation is to get ownership below 50% within one year (so it can be deconsolidated from the balance sheet), ikely finishing off the sale over the next two to three years (in-line with when restructuring costs taper off).

This is a gift to Venator as a new business. As a reminder, Huntsman paid $1,100M for Rockwood to boost its existing TiO2 business just a few short years ago in 2013, so I largely expected a larger debt load to be lumped on the company, particularly given increasing EBITDA and the decision to retain an equity stake over the next several years (confidence boost for debt markets). There is still some time for this to change, and it will be a facet of the story here I will continue to watch as I do think the company could bear a higher debt load. Heavy appetite during the road show from institutional clients for this debt could change management's mind.

Takeaway

Huntsman was already one of the largest specialty chemical makers globally (by revenue), and this catapults it behind only Evonik (OTC:EVKIY) (also growing through consolidation) and Covestro (OTCPK:CVXTY). Management here is likely one of the first movers in what likely will be a strong trend over the next five years within the chemicals business to consolidate. The price is right, the time is right, and the people are right. After the Venator spin-off, there is simply no reason the remaining businesses here should continue to trade at 6.5x EBITDA. I have high hopes and expectations for this merger over the next four to six quarters, and am willing to stand by this decision. Huntsman remains my largest position by weight.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HUN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.