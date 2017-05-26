I Bought It Again: A Stable 7.6% Yield Backed By Uncle Sam

Opportunity

Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO) has a great opportunity currently with their preferred share, CMO-E. Dividends yields for the common stock and preferred shares are extremely close. The important part to note here is that the dividend on the preferred share cannot be cut unless the common dividend is entirely removed. The chances of the common dividend being killed is extremely unlikely.

There is a lot of pressure on dividend yields for the common stock for a lot of the mREITs - quite a few of them may have to reduce their dividends. CMO has already reduced their sufficiently and now have one of the most sustainable dividends. However, it still begs the question:

With a relatively flat treasury yield curve, how much refinancing activity are we going to see on the adjustable rate mortgages?

If refinancing activity is high it will put pressure on the net interest spread for the mortgage REITs and that will make it more difficult for them to sustain dividends. For how happy and go lucky the market appears right now, the fundamentals did not change.

CMO trimmed their dividend from $.25 per share to $.23 per share. That may not seem huge, but for investors that saw 8% of their income disappear it will be very material. Consequently, CMO now carries a common dividend yield of 8.7%. This is easily one of the most sustainable in the sector, but investors in CMO-E saw no decrease and the stripped yield of about 7.6% feels very nice.

If investors want to pony up for the common stock, it begs another question: Do they think CMO just trimmed their dividend because they wanted to raise it again in the immediate future? That would be a pretty terrible decision, and management is certainly more than competent.

Further, CMO is investing in agency adjustable-rate mortgages. The agency guarantee removes what would otherwise be material credit risk. Normal RMBS (residential mortgage backed securities) carry significant credit risk, but the agency securities are eliminating that risk factor. When the yield curve is flattening, it correlates strongly with adjustable-rate mortgages being less appealing for home owners. That gives them an incentive to refinance out of the deals which leads to a loss for CMO because the bonds are purchased at a premium to par.

Here's a chart showing the price of CMO-E:

What are all those colors?

These price targets are from about a week ago, but they are still quite relevant. I track the securities in real-time and set price targets across almost every preferred share in the sector. I'm quite confident in getting these calls.

The highlighted green means I believe the price is currently a buy. It's only $0.02 under a buy for me, but I still think it's a great option for a preferred share in the mREIT sector. I'll break the numbers down a bit so it's easier to understand:

CMO-E:

Current price: $24.91

Sell price: $25.73

Buy price: $24.93

I believe the current price warrants a buy and I've recently purchased CMO-E. CMO-E should see less volatility because the portfolio is agency-backed mortgages. The adjustable-rate mortgages can be hedged quite effectively so they create less risk to the preferred equity than most investments an mREIT can hold.

With CMO-E $.82 underneath the sell range (these values update daily to incorporate things like dividend accrual) it has a healthy margin to earn dividends for investors before it would be too expensive and warrant reallocating capital.

There would have to be a large price jump for me to downgrade to a sell.

Digging a little deeper

So far there's been good reason to be interested in CMO's preferred share. It's still helpful to know more of the metrics on why it's a good investment. Here are some of the most important metrics:

There's some call protection simply from shares trading at a discount to call value and the date isn't coming up until 5/13/2018 anyway. Remember that the second quarter dividend accrual is already well under way, so a price just under $25 is a larger discount to call value than it seems.

This isn't a massive amount, but it's a great added bonus to an already safe preferred share comparatively across the mortgage REIT sector. You'll also notice that the price range of the preferred share is at the lower end of its range over the last 52 weeks.

The yield is at 7.60% which is great for the risk level. The worst cash to call you could get out of this deal is $2.20 which would still make this a strong investment. The yield on the common stock is 7.97% which carries significantly more risk than the preferred share.

You might ask why I'm not including yield to call as a metric here. The answer is simple: I don't want to encourage stupid choices. I've heard too many investors buy something with less call protection on the premise that they would earn something like a 100% annualized return if management would just hurry up and call the shares that are trading below par value. Any management team stupid enough to call at par when the security trades materially under par should be thrown out by the shareholders. It certainly wouldn't happen here.

The chart below will show you how CMO-E compares to preferred shares from Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY):

NLY's preferred shares are all between a buy and a sell currently. They are decent holdings, but CMO-E is superior on several metrics.

First, CMO-E has more call protection than any of NLY's preferred shares. The extra half a year in call protection makes a significant difference when it comes to the "worst cash to call". Second, the price of CMO-E is materially lower. The lower price gives added protection and it's also a good sign to have the price of a preferred share at the low end of its 52 week range. Allow me to clarify for a moment. This is assuming that the investor has done the necessary due diligence and is comfortable that the cause for the lower price is not a fundamental issue with the company. I have done my due diligence I'm confident there is no nasty underlying issue.

Third, the only NLY preferred share with a higher yield is NLY-A. The yield is only minimally better at 7.68% and comes with more risk because of the price: $26.07.

There is a material amount of risk that NLY might decide to call those shares if they have the opportunity to call all 4 series of preferred stock and replace them with a new series carrying a yield of only 7.125% or so. Even at 7.25%, they might decide to pull the trigger. Meanwhile, NLY's portfolio carries significantly more credit risk than CMO's portfolio. It's ironic, but it looks like money flooding into the sector targeted the preferred shares of larger mortgage REITs and those with the highest yields moved up regardless of size. With a lower than average yield and a smaller market capitalization, CMO was in the perfect spot to be ignored and a bargain was born.

Conclusion

I have recently purchased CMO-E and think it's at a great valuation. It's a safe yield which CMO will cover unless the common yield is completely removed which is not likely to happen. There's a few very attractive preferred shares right now in the mortgage REIT sector and CMO-E happens to be one of them.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CMO-E,CYS-B, ANH-C,BMNM, WPG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: No financial advice.