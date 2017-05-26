DVHL With A 14.3% Dividend Yield Has Advantages And Drawbacks

The UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2x Leveraged Diversified High Income ETN (NYSEARCA: DVHL) is an interesting security from a theoretical finance perspective. It is based on an index that comprises 138 publicly-traded higher yielding securities. There are a number of aspects of Modern Portfolio Theory which are relevant to this ETN. Probably of more interest to many, is whether they should consider investing in DVHL. My interest and most of my assets are in 2x Leveraged High Income ETNs. DVHL yields 14.3% year to date, only slightly less than the other 2x ETNs I follow and own. Thus, it is logical that I consider adding DVHL to my portfolio.

For at least five years, 2x Leveraged High Income ETNs have been a good way to take advantage of ultra-low short-term interest rates. Over the last year, even though the era of ultra-low short-term interest rates was seen by many to be coming to an end, 2x Leveraged High-Yield ETNs have done well. Many thought that the 2016 election results would usher in a period of higher interest rates. Rates have risen somewhat since the election. However, 2x Leveraged ETNs have done well since the election. This includes DVHL.

Rationale For Investing in 2x Leveraged High-Yield ETNs

Many investors, including myself are interested in maximizing income from their portfolio. Generally, increasing yield requires accepting more credit risk or interest rate risk, sometimes both. I was originally drawn to 2x Leveraged High-Yield ETNs as a vehicle to take advantage of my macroeconomic outlook that interest rates would stay much lower for much lower than many market participants believed. 2x Leveraged High-Yield ETNs generate high yields by implicitly financing high yield long-term securities at a short-term interest rate based on LIBOR.

The UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2x Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (NYSEARCA:MORL) was the first one I considered since low interest rates would benefit the leveraged mREITs that comprise the index upon which MORL is based as well as amplifying MORL's dividend via the 2X leverage. In A Depression With Benefits: The Macro Case For mREITs, I explained my view that interest rates were not likely to rise in the intermediate future and the mREITs were a good way to benefit, if my outlook proved correct. Furthermore, MORL would provide a very high yield, in excess of 20%, because of its 2X leverage which involved implicitly borrowing at the 3-month LIBOR rate. This would generate a large positive carry.

After the UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2x Leveraged Closed-End Fund (NYSEARCA:CEFL) came out, I pointed out in 17.8%-Yielding CEFL - Diversification On Top Of Diversification, Or Fees On Top Of Fees? that those investors who have significant portions of their portfolios in mREITs and in particular a leveraged baskets of mREITs such as MORL could particularly benefit from diversifying into an instrument that was highly correlated to the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA: SPY), as mREITs were not very correlated to SPY.

In my article BDCL: The Third Leg Of The High-Yielding Leveraged ETN Stool, I said that the UBS Leveraged 2x Long Wells Fargo Business Developement Company (NYSEARCA:BDCL) is highly correlated to the overall market, but may be a very good diversifier for investors seeking high income who are now heavily invested in interest rate sensitive instruments. All leveraged ETNs have interest-rate risk since their dividends fluctuate inversely with the borrowing costs implicit in their leveraged structure. However, MORL has much greater exposure to interest rates than CEFL, and CEFL has more interest rate risk than BDCL. In the continuum from mostly interest-rate risk to mostly equity market risk, MORL is the most interest-rate sensitive and BDCL is the most equity market sensitive. CEFL is between the two and has some interest-rate risk and some equity market risk.

Where Does DVHL Fit In?

I have been aware of DVHL since its' inception in November 2013. Many who have commented on my Seeking Alpha articles have requested that I write something about DVHL. I have not as yet invested in DVHL but may do so in the future. There are a number of statements I could make concerning DVHL, some of which might seem contradictory. For example, if someone could only invest in one of the 2x Leveraged High-Yield ETNs, I would suggest that DVHL be the single one they buy. This is because DVHL provides more diversification than MORL, CEFL and BDCL. Not only does DVHL provide more diversification than each of those other three 2x Leveraged High-Yield ETNs, but DVHL arguably provides more diversification than a portfolio combining MORL, CEFL and BDCL.

Another statement that could be said regarding DVHL, is that if there were no income taxes DVHL would be more efficient than MORL, CEFL and BDCL. However, unless or until income taxes are replaced by a consumption tax as I suggested in: Value Added Tax: A Way Out Of The Trade War Train Wreck? income tax considerations must be considered in evaluating DVHL. It is the larger amount of diversification that is the source of the possible negative tax-related aspects of DVHL. The index upon which DVHL has a target weight of 10% in high yield municipal bond ETFs, this creates possible tax related inefficiency. The index comprising the DVHL basket also contains mREITs, business development companies common stock, ETFs of common stocks, foreign equity ETFs and Emerging Market Sovereign Bond ETFs. Thus, there is more diversification than portfolio combining MORL, CEFL and BDCL.

One consideration when considering an ETN or an ETF is whether an investor could do better by investing in the securities in the basket comprising the ETN or ETF directly rather than the ETN or ETF. An investor subject to income taxation would give-up the tax advantage that municipal bonds confer with DVHL as opposed to holding all the securities in the basket that DVHL represents in a margin account. Likewise, dividends from the high dividend paying corporations like Ford (NYSE:F) in the DVHL basket are taxed at lower rates than the ordinary income generated by 2x Leveraged High-Yield ETNs. Energy master limited partnerships have a target weight of 15% in DVHL. They also can confer tax advantages. Anyone who has securities in a tax-deferred or tax-exempt account that pay tax-exempt interest or tax qualified dividends while they have ETNs in taxable accounts should reverse that situation immediately.

With MORL, investing in the individual mREITs in the MORL basket on margin would generate the same ordinary income subject to taxation as the distributions paid by MORL. Thus, the only consideration as to whether to invest in MORL on margin would be whether the investor could borrow at a rate lower than MORL implicitly borrows at, and the transaction costs of buy the 25 individual mREITs. That is also the case for BDCL as the distributions from business development companies are also ordinary income. Most of the distributions from the high yield closed-end funds in the CEFL basket are ordinary income. However, some are returns-of-capital and qualified dividends which can confer tax advantages.

In all cases, an investor in any fund or ETN as opposed to holding all of the securities in the fund individually gives up the possibility of manipulating the purchase and sales dates of the individual securities in a way to minimize capital gains taxes. This many not be a significant consideration. Empirical research has been done comparing the prices of municipal bonds subject to the di mininimis tax rule to identical municipal bonds in terms of credit, coupon and maturity not subject to the rule. The de minimis rule determines whether the accretion of the market discount for a municpal bond upon sale is taxable at the ordinary income or the capital gains tax rate. The conclusion of the research implied that marginal investors disregard capital gains and assume that any capital gains tax liabilities can be deferred or offset.

The concept of "the marginal investor" is an important part of Modern Portfolio Theory. It is the basis for the assumption that only systematic risk should be rewarded with higher expected yields since non-systematic risk can always be diversified away. Everyone knows that not all participants in the securities markets have enough assets to have portfolios large enough to diversify away all non-systematic risk. However, Modern Portfolio Theory assumes that institutional investors play such a large role in the financial markets, that they are the "marginal investors" whose behavior determines securities prices. As an aside, the assumption in Modern Portfolio Theory that marginal investors can borrow and lend as much as they want at the risk-free interest rate was much more accepted prior to the 2008 financial crisis than it is today.

These theoretical finance issues are relevant to the evaluation of DVHL. Many investors in the 2x Leveraged High-Yield ETNs hold them in tax sheltered accounts like IRAs. Thus, there is no tax advantage to investing in the securities in the basket comprising the ETN or ETF directly rather than the ETN or ETF. There is also the problem of borrowing in tax sheltered accounts, that makes 2x Leveraged High-Yield ETNs more practical than buying individual securities on margin. However, even though investors with DVHL in tax sheltered accounts are not giving up any tax advantages in the sense that they would not incur extra tax liabilities by holding DVHL rather than the component securities, they could be penalized if the yields on the tax-advantaged components are lower than securities with similar risks that are not tax-advantaged.

It is generally assumed that tax-exempt municipal bonds have lower yields than taxable bonds with similar credit risks and maturities. In recent years the spread between tax-exempt municipal bonds and similar taxable bonds has narrowed significantly but most agree that there is still some spread. Likewise, shares in corporations that pay qualified dividends logically should have lower dividend yields than securities issued by entities like mREITs whose distributions are not qualified. Unlike the case with municipal bonds there are no companies that pay dividends that are not qualified for tax purposes that are comparable in all other respects to a company whose dividends are qualified.

There is also the issue of paying fees on top of fees. Many of the securities in the DVHL basket are funds that in turn impose fees for managing portfolios of stocks and bonds. This is an issue with CEFL as well.

To get a feel as to how much the tax and expense factors may have impacted the performance of the various 2x Leveraged High-Yield ETNs, the table below shows the performance in terms of total return for various periods to date for the various 2x Leveraged High-Yield ETNs. In addition, the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) and the 2x leveraged version of the S&P 500 ProShares Ultra S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SSO) are included for comparison purposes.

The total returns assume all dividends are reinvested The period chosen are the first days that a particular 2x Leveraged High-Yield ETN paid a divdiend. That is the best way to compare different 2x Leveraged High-Yield ETN. Thus, December 9, 2013 was the date of the first dividend for DVHL and from a start date of December 9, 2013 to May 24, 2017 The total return for DVHL was 45.02% with all divdiends reinvested. This compares to MORL which had a total return of 115.33% for the same period. Likewise,November 14, 2013 was the date of the first dividend for MORL so its' total return of 103.58% with all dividends reinvested can be compared to BDCL, SPY and SSO since there first dividend was prior to Novemeber 14, 2013.

Total Return Start Price End Price Dividends reinvested per share 12/9/2013 to 5/24/2017 First Div date for DVHL DVHL 45.02% $25.09 $22.58 $10.55 MORL 115.33% $17.50 $17.77 $13.11 BDCL 19.16% $29.35 $19.61 $12.00 SPY 42.39% $179.27 $240.61 $14.59 SSO 82.12% $49.04 $87.99 $0.98 11/14/2013 to 5/24/2017 First Div date for MORL MORL 103.58% $18.51 $17.77 $13.11 BDCL 9.86% $28.77 $19.61 $12.00 SPY 44.09% $181.40 $240.61 $14.59 SSO 86.11% $47.99 $87.99 $0.98 1/7/2014 to 5/24/2017 First Div date for CEFL CEFL 14.40% $27.03 $18.36 $12.56 DVHL 39.80% $25.88 $22.58 $10.41 MORL 87.96% $19.95 $17.77 $13.02 BDCL 17.24% $29.83 $19.61 $12.00 SPY 40.02% $183.48 $240.61 $13.61 SSO 75.81% $50.58 $87.99 $0.93

As the table shows MORL had the greatest total return over each of the periods and even outperformed the 2x leverage SSO. However, DVHL did better than BDCL and CEFL in all of the periods contain them.

Conclusions and Recommendations

One could argue that if tax-exempt institutional investors such as pension funds and endowments became so large as to dominate securities trading, then they would be the marginal investors who ultimately determine securities prices. This would imply that there was not any disadvantage to including tax advantaged securities among the 138 securities in the DVHL basket. I do not think we are there yet but could be at some point. Likewise, income taxes could be replaced by a value-added or other consumption tax but that is not likely any time soon.

I have not purchased any DVHL. However, if for some reason DVHL became irrationally cheap I might do so. In addition to the tax issues discussed above, I have stayed away from DVHL because of its' relatively high annual tracking fee of 0.85%. Although that has not prevented from buying BDCL which also has a tracking fee of 0.85%. CEFL has a tracking fee of 0.50%. MORL tracking fee of only 0.40%. I might also consider buying DVHL in an account that for some reason allowed me to buy DVHL but not any other 2x Leveraged High-Yield ETNs. Those were the circumstance that caused me to buy the UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN Series B (NYSEARCA: MRRL) and the X-Links™ Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (NYSEARCA: REML) in my Fidelity IRA account. MRRL is essentially identical to MORL and REML is a thinly traded 2x Leveraged ETN with a larger basket of mREITs than MORL. As of today, Fidelity allows purchases of REML but no longer allows any in MRRL and the other UBS 2x Leveraged ETNs that I follow.

By far my biggest holding is MORL, but I also have some CEFL and BDCL. I think interest rates will still remain lower for longer than many market participants believe. The yields on all of the high-yielding 2x leveraged ETNs including DVHL are still compelling. However, the uncertainty regarding economic policy means that significant event risks exist in addition to the risks inherent with the ETNs use of leverage. This is in addition to the leverage employed by many of the components that make up the indices upon which these ETNs are based. I am diversifying the large proportion of MORL in my portfolio with some CEFL and BDCL since there is a small possibility of much stronger economic growth than I expect. If a Border Adjustment Tax is enacted or something equally catastrophic were to occur, it would be expected that the stock market would decline sharply, but MORL, MRRL and REML could do better as investors seek the safety of agency mortgage-backed securities and the Federal Reserve lowers interest rates.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MORL, CEFL, BDCL, REML.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.