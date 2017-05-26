Beat The Odds To A Successful Retirement: Financial Advisors' Daily Digest

Dirk Cotton laments that there is no guarantee to successful retirement. We add our own suggestion to putting the odds in your favor.

You can't will your way to retirement success. That is the message of an astute commentary by Dirk Cotton on today's SA. He writes:

Surely there is some list of directions on the Web like those for solving a Rubik's Cube that more or less guarantees a successful retirement, right? Unfortunately, there is not. Retirement finance is intrinsically fraught with risk."

I'd like to amplify this point to help readers understand why retirement finance is not as amenable to our will as accumulation finance. In the most simplistic terms, the variability is too great to solve for. For one thing we don't know what sequence of returns we will earn in the early years of retirement. Sure, it's also true that we don't know what that sequence will be 10, 20 or 30 years before retirement. The key difference, however, is that in the pre-retirement phase, we are generally only adding to our portfolio. The effect of sequence of returns is significant in retirement because it occurs at a time of account withdrawals, and thus the returns impact can be substantial and influential on one's future income stream. Another key factor unique to retirement planning is that no one knows for what duration he must plan, since our final date on earth is unknown.

Back to Cotton. He raises a different point about the uncertainty of retirement finance, namely that its risk is such that even brilliant and wealthy people can fail at it. Citing the experience of Long-Term Capital Management, a hedge fund run by financial geniuses including future Nobel prize winners, that went bankrupt and put the entire financial system at risk, he quotes Warren Buffett's comment that "to make money they didn't have and didn't need, they risked what they did have and did need."

This wise summation is consistent with my own oft-stated approach to the dilemma of achieving financial independence, to wit: A modest lifestyle puts the odds in your favor that your financial needs will not exceed your financial capacity.

