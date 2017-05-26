Dividend Yield At 7.9% From Saba Capital's ETF Of CEFs

Dividend Yield at 7.9% from Activist's ETF of CEFs

Several readers have requested an update on Saba Capital's ETF of Closed-End Funds (CEFS) which I last reviewed in April (Saba Capital's Fund Of Funds: A Fresh Look At This New Player In Closed-End Funds). The fund launched 21 March of this year, so it's now two months old. For the closed-end fund investor, the ETF is an intriguing concept coming as it does from an investment group widely known for its activist approaches. Unlike the passively managed existing funds that invest in CEFs, Saba's offering is intensely actively managed.

I won't attempt to address the active-passive debate for ETFs, but it's my view that active management is highly suitable for closed-end fund investing. Closed-end funds have a unique niche in the investing landscape. They are primarily used by income investors, so yield is often the primary metric considered. All too often, it is the only metric considered it seems. The category tends to attract a high level of relatively unsophisticated investors. Many of the funds are small and illiquid. There are a fair number of entrenched and complacent management shops in the CEF universe, including a nontrivial cohort of what I can only call exploitative funds that rely on that investor naiveté. Add into the mix the self-interest of commission-paid advisors willing to steer investors to marginal funds and you have an investing backwater that fosters inefficiencies and mispricings. This exists in part because CEFs are generally quite small, too small to attract large, institutional investors in any numbers, so management feels a little pressure from shareholders. The nature of closed-end funds is that underperforming funds suffer at market and drop into deep discounts that reflect that underperformance. At first glance, double-digit discounts may seem attractive, but if those discounts are unchanging and perennial, they offer little in the way of value to a new investor. Activist investors with large blocks of share in a fund can exert the kinds of pressure that force changes by complacent management. Thus, we have an investment arena highly appropriate for active as well as activist investing.

Saba Capital has been a leading activist investor in the closed-end fund space over the past few years. They take large positions in high-discount CEFs and pressure managers to narrow the discount. CEFS is their first publicly traded fund. It provides an investor access to Saba Capital's portfolio managers who have extensive experience trading and hedging closed-end funds. It offers access to a level of insight into some of the less appreciated nooks and crannies of closed-end funds few individual investors have or want to acquire.

Saba Capital's investment process includes proprietary models that dynamically rank closed-end funds across a variety of factors, including yield, discount to NAV, and quality of underlying securities. CEFS seeks to outperform by actively trading the portfolio in an attempt to capture the widening and narrowing of discounts to net asset value. The fund's descriptions caution that management will be trading frequently.

This level of management activity does come with a cost; the fund carries a 2.42% expense ratio. Of that, 1.10% goes to Saba as management fees with the additional 1.32% from acquired fund fees and expenses. These fees include hedging costs and an intense level of active management. Readers who obsess over fees are welcome to leave at this point along with those who consider such funds as doing little more than piling fees on fees. My point of view is different. I'm not as focused on gross expenses as net returns. In any case, the acquired fees are unavoidable if you are invested in CEFs. As for the 1.10% management fee to Saba, if the fund produces a return to justify the expenses, I'm fine with it. Of course, it is still early in the game to know if such is the case.

The fund barely has two months on the board, so it's obvious there isn't much of a track record to evaluate. I'll review what record we have, because it gives us a sense of how the fund has been doing relative to some comps even if little in the way of valid inferences can be drawn from the limited data set. I'll also take a look at changes in the current portfolio to get a continuing sense of Saba's approach to management of this ETF.

CEFS at Two Months

When I wrote about the fund at one month, its assets had roughly doubled over that month. Now, a month later, assets under management have about doubled again. I've not tracked the growth of other ETFs following their introductions, but this seems to be a reasonable growth rate for a niche fund such as this. It is, however, still a tiny fund as total assets amount to only $11.4 million and daily volume has not broken above 100K shares since its first trading day.

CEFS: Return since inception and growth of AUM:

And, daily volume since 21 March:

As we see in that top chart, the fund has been registering gains for its shareholders. Total return since inception stands at 5.7% for the two months. Obviously, this is essentially no record at all, but even so, let's compare that performance with the S&P 500 (SPY) and High Yield Corporate Bonds (HYG) ETFs, ETFs that are somewhat reflective of the broad markets that CEFS's portfolio draws from. And, just for the sake of another comparison, I've thrown in my own candidate for the gold standard for CEF performance, PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (PDI). As we see, CEFS has gotten off to a solid start.

For a more direct comparison, let's look at CEFS's two-month performance relative to two established EFTs of closed-end funds, PowerShares CEF Income Composite ETF (PCEF) and YieldShares High Income ETF (YYY), and an unleveraged CEF of closed-end funds, Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunities (FOF). We see CEFS has kept pace with the two ETFs but has lagged FOF.

Dividend Yield

When I first wrote about CEFS, there was no clarity on the fund's distribution policy available beyond a simple statement of management's intent to distribute capital gains and investment income "at least annually." In response to my query, Saba clarified that policy noting that it intends to pay monthly dividends. I had estimated an annualized yield based on the initial portfolio to be near 7.6% from investment income, plus whatever capital gains are distributed. After the first dividend, I estimated a yield of 7.9% based on the investment income from the portfolio published at the time of my April article. There have now been two monthly dividend payments, $0.134/share in April and $0.137/share in May. These are consistent with the estimates I made based on the distributions of the fund's holdings. The $0.271/share for two months projects to a forward yield of 7.8% based on today's (25 May) close of $20.85.

CEFS's projected 7.8% yield puts it below each of the comp funds.

It is not clear to me if the dividend payments to date comprise investment income (i.e. distributions of component funds) or investment income plus any capital gains to date. If the later, it is too soon to know how the annual distribution yield will evolve. The two months of dividends correspond with my projections based on investment income alone, so I suspect we have yet to see a distribution of capital gains included in the monthly dividends. Of course, it is possible that there have not been any capital gains or that some fraction of those dividends does, in fact, include capital gains. So far, it's a black box.

Nor do we yet have a breakdown of the sources of the investment income, especially with regard to return of capital, which CEFS will pass along to shareholders when RoC is included as part of the investment income received from its component funds. For an example, FOF reports RoC as comprising some 31% of its distributions. It is likely that there is a significant component of return of capital in CEFS's investment income as well, quite possibly a higher percentage than FOF reports. Let me be clear: that comment is not meant as a negative. In this case, I view Saba as well positioned to manage return of capital as a non-destructive gain to the fund. My interest is in the tax implications. To the extent, that there is an RoC component from the holdings' distributions; it will be paid to CEFS's shareholders as RoC for tax purposes, a net positive in my view because RoC income is tax-deferred. It is not taxed as ordinary income when received. Instead, it is deducted from the basis. So, taxes on that gain are only due at the time the fund is sold and then as a capital gain. Under present tax code (who can predict what's in the cards for the future?), if you hold the fund for at least a year, that RoC income becomes a long-term cap gain, not ordinary income. This is, of course, a subject to be taken up with your own tax adviser.

CEFS Portfolio (24 May 2017)

The following is a list of the 21 closed-end funds currently held by CEFS:

Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend (AGD)

Alpine Total Dynamic Dividend (AOD)

Delaware Inv Dividend & Inc (DDF)

Delaware Enhanced Global Div (DEX)

Dividend and Income Fund (DNI)

Western Asset Global High In (EHI)

Wells Fargo Global Dividend (EOD)

First Trust Strat High Inc II (FHY)

Gabelli Conv and Income Sec (GCV)

Prudential Gl Sh Dur Hi Yld (GHY)

Clough Glbl Opportunities Fd (GLO)

Clough Global Equity Fund (GLQ)

Clough Global Dividend And Income Fund (GLV)

Blackrock Corporate High Yie (HYT)

Voya Global Advantage And Pr (IGA)

Voya Global Equity Dividend (IGD)

Nuveen Global H-I Fd (JGH)

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc (MSD)

Templeton Emerg Mkts Inc Fd (TEI)*

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (USA)

Invesco High Income Trust II (VLT)

*Note that the CEFS fund summary lists the Templeton Emerging Market Fund as XTEIX, which is the NAV ticker for TEI. I am assuming this is a typo, and the fund does, in fact, hold TEI since it cannot be directly invested in XTEIX.

The funds are 59% Equity and 41% Fixed Income. I've not sorted through the portfolio at a finer level, but I'll note that 11 of the 21 explicitly bill themselves as global in their titles, and an additional two are emerging-market funds. The current portfolio puts a high priority on international investing.

Discounts and distributions of the funds are shown in the next table.

As we see here, the fund's discounts are much deeper than that of the full CEF universe. Whether we look at the average, median, or weighted average for the portfolio, we find exceptionally deep discounts. This is consistent with the investing strategy laid out by Saba in the fund documentation, which emphasizes large discounts. I'll note that the comparables I listed above include a range of discounted and premium-priced funds.

Distributions are somewhat higher than the CEF averages, but if we take out the lower-yielding tax-exempt municipal-bond funds, the weighted average market distribution of the portfolio is at the average for all CEFs. Further, the weighted average of 7.1% is down from previous months, so it is possible that June's distribution will come in a bit lower than the previous two months.

Changes in CEFS's Portfolio from April

The last time I examined the fund's portfolio was 19 April for the April article. Managers continue to churn the fund's holdings. Here's the comparison to April:

Ten funds have been eliminated. Three were under 1% of the portfolio's assets a month ago, and four were over 4% of assets. The two largest deletions were Adams Diversified Equity Fund (ADX) at 7.6% in April and General American Investors (GAM) at 6.5%. Two Western Assets funds, Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:HIO) and Western Asset High Yield Def (NYSE:HYI), which together comprised 8.5% of the April portfolio, are the other two large changes.

New funds include JGH at 4.3%, TEI at 3.4%, IGA at 1.9%, and a small position in GCV (0.1%). FHY has increased from 2.2 to 11.7% of the portfolio. Small positions in two Clough funds, GLQ and GLV (1.7% and 1.3%), have been added joining GLO (9.2%) to bring the total allocation to Clough funds to 12.2%. Saba Capital has been regularly expanding its holdings in the Clough funds (ref). According to Morningstar, Saba Capital holds 13.6% of GLQ, 17.1% of GLV, and 14.1% of GLO.

Summary

CEFS has doubled its size since my last review in April. This represents a second monthly doubling in the fund's size, which would seem to be a reasonable rate of growth for a new fund. Volume and liquidity are low.

With two months' dividends in the books, a bit of clarity on CEFS's dividend policy has emerged. Forward yield projects to 7.8%, although the current portfolio suggests the possibility of a somewhat lower dividend in June.

CEFS continues to cycle funds through its portfolio with the deletion of 10 and the addition of six funds. This is consistent with its overview statement of seeking outperformance by actively trading the portfolio to capture widening and narrowing of discounts.

The current portfolio shows an expansion of investment by the ETF into funds where Saba Capital holds large positions, notably three funds from Clough.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CEFS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not an investment professional and this article does not constitute investment advice. I am passing along the results of my research on the subject. Any investor who finds these results intriguing will certainly want to do all due diligence to determine if any security mentioned here is suitable for his or her portfolio.