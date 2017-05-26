Honeywell: Activists Flooding Industrials

Activist investor Trian Partners has a stake in General Electric, (NYSE:GE) while Dan Loeb's Third Point has a stake in its counterpart, Honeywell (NYSE:HON). When it comes to who'll see the best returns, in their respective stocks, over the next few years - Loeb might well win this battle.

I've talked about both activist targets in the past. For General Electric, the company is intriguing if it becomes apparent that Immelt is no longer fit for the job. For Honeywell, it's about giving the relatively new CEO a chance. But Loeb is hoping the $100 billion industrial giant, Honeywell, will spinoff its largest business - the aerospace division - and unlock $20 billion in value. Aerospace generates over a third of the company's annual revenues. The problem, as Loeb sees it, is that aerospace is a laggard with growth. Over the last five years, the aerospace average sales growth is less than 1% annually.

The biggest part of that $20 billion value unlock will come from a valuation re-rating. Without the lagging aerospace business, Honeywell would trade more in line with industrial peers that don't have an aerospace business - i.e. Emerson (NYSE:EMR), 3M (NYSE:MMM), Rockwell (NYSE:ROK) etc. Combined, those rivals trade at 23 times next year's earnings, while Honeywell is stuck at 17 times.

Honeywell has bought some time

Honeywell CEO Darius Adamczyk says the company is reviewing Third Point's proposal. They won't have a decision until the fall.

However, I'm betting the decision will be to keep aerospace. CEO Adamcyzk has agreed that Honeywell needs change - more specifically, simplification. Yet, unlocking Loeb's $20 billion isn't as easy as spinoff. Many of the peers that Loeb uses in its valuation comparison are companies that have superior margins or growth in its other (non-aerospace) businesses. The bigger opportunity for Honeywell is to right-size its other businesses and margins.

The likely path for Honeywell come the fall is to spinoff one of its other lower-margin business, including either the auto group and vehicle turbocharger operations or the UOP petrochemical business.

By all accounts Honeywell will keep the aerospace business. It's one of its few businesses that will actually grow over the next few years - Honeywell expects aerospace to grow 3%-4% annually over the next five years, plus it's the company's largest revenue and cash generator. The likes of new aircraft demand, rising defense budgets and an overall rise in flight hours across the globe bode well for aerospace.

It's invested a lot in aerospace, with aerospace R&D spending (as a percent of sales) double what its closest competitor shells out. The company could start to see a decent return on that investment in the coming years. And based on the chart, and Honeywell's solid 2% dividend yield, Loeb will likely have a tough time convincing other major Honeywell shareholders to back his proposal.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.