Gold: What Comes Next, Breakout Or Breakdown?

Potential geopolitical tensions could provide additional fuel to the GLD/gold rally; furthermore, extreme market complacency may lead to another spike in the VIX, which could also propel GLD higher.

Political scandals, investigations, and uncertainty regarding the Trump administration's ability to deliver on key economic legislation the market appears to have priced in is far from certain.

SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD), the largest physically backed gold ETF in the world with over $34 billion in assets has been trading in a relatively narrow range (roughly 1%) for the past week. After GLD's most recent short term bottom that occurred May 8th 2017, GLD appreciated rapidly from $115.50 to $120 in 7 trading days. However, in the last 7 trading days GLD has traded in a very narrow range of approximately 1% from $118.70 to $120. GLD is an ETF designed to track the spot price of gold and every share owned in the ETF is equivalent to an ownership share in the fund, which is backed by physical gold.

So, is this just a healthy, consolidation pause in the rally that will eventually send GLD/gold, and precious metals related trading instruments like (NYSEARCA:SLV), (NYSEARCA:GDX), (NYSEARCA:GDXJ), and others higher, or is this the beginning of a breakdown which will drag gold prices lower?

Fed's June Rate Hike Decision

In approximately 20 days the Fed will announce its decision whether to raise interest rates by another ¼ point or to hold off. As of May 25th 2017 the chances of the Fed raising rates stood at 83%. However, it is important to mention that during last week's one day selloff those odds came down significantly to slightly above 60%. Naturally, if the markets were to become more volatile within the next 3 weeks the Fed rate hike in June could come off the table all together, which would be extremely bullish for gold/GLD, and other precious metal related trading instruments.

However, even if the Fed does raise rates next month, GLD should perform well regardless. Previous Fed hikes have caused mild selloffs leading up to the meetings, however, this has mostly shown itself to be a sell the rumor buy the news type of event, as GLD/gold often rallies following a rate hike, just as it did after March's Fed rate decision.

Inflation Data Heating Up

It is somewhat perceived by markets that raising rates are a negative element for gold, however, so long as inflation is present in the economy, gold has historically done well in raising rate environments. Recent CPI, PPI, and wage growth data suggest that inflation has been averaging around 2.5% the past few months. This is the highest rate of inflation we have seen in the past five years in the U.S. In fact, the last time inflation was approaching such levels was in 2010, after which gold/GLD shot up about 150% and silver/SLV, skyrocketed roughly 400%. If inflation persists, we could see a major run up in GLD, and other gold/silver related derivatives.

Political Uncertainty Concerning Legislation

The new investigation into Trump's ties with Russia and former FBI director Comey publicly testifying before the intelligence panel could possibly unnerve markets in the near future, much like they did last Wednesday. This could provide a short-term catalyst for GLD and other gold/silver related products to move up in value as uncertainty concerning the future of our country's leader and his policies will be in the spotlight once again.

Ambiguity, scrutiny, investigations, democrat opposition, as well as other factors have already proven to be difficult obstacles for Donald Trump's administration, as some of their key legislation including healthcare reform have failed to pass in congress. Some political analysts believe that Trump's proposed tax cuts and infrastructure spending may not occur, and even if they do take shape in some form, it will be a long way down the road. The investigations could further impede the implementation of Trump's agenda which could discourage markets that have seemingly priced in the proposed tax cuts and infrastructure spending already.

Geopolitical Tensions Could Flare Up Any Time

While the situation concerning the Korean Peninsula and North Korea's belligerent leader with a growing nuclear arsenal has quieted down in recent weeks, it is far from being resolved. Escalations could flare up at any time, leading to an unknown chain of events that have the potential to cause extraordinary instability in markets, hence, once again making the case for rotation into safe haven assets, and GLD/gold in particular.

GLD and the VIX Connection

Although GLD/gold is not tied to the VIX (Wall Street's fear gage) directly, gold does seem to do particularly well in times of increased fear and uncertainty, as it is often used as a safe haven play. As of May 25th 2017 the VIX was trading in the 9s, a level rarely witnessed, especially with the numerous uncertainties, investigations and potential conflicts concerning President Donald Trump and his proposed economic agenda. It appears that markets are once again becoming extremely complacent, a phenomenon which usually leads to sharp spikes in the VIX along with GLD/gold prices.

VIX 9.99



(Stockcharts.com)

Technical Picture

From a technical standpoint, GLD's uptrend appears well intact as the ETF has made a series of higher highs and higher lows after bottoming in December 2016. In fact, the channel GLD is trading in right now appears nearly identical to the channel which preceded the previous leg higher. Also, the RSI, CCI, and full stochastic readings show a nearly identical pattern now as they did during the previous channel before GLD moved higher in March-April.

The Takeaway

We believe that regardless of what the Fed chooses to do in June, the political, technical, geopolitical, and inflationary, factors coupled with extreme complacency warrant GLD/gold to sustain its uptrend and can propel prices to move higher from here in the short, medium, and long term.

We are currently long gold and silver futures, as well as call options in certain gold mining stocks and ETFs, as they should do especially well in a raising GLD/gold environment. Some of our favorite gold/silver stocks include (NYSE:NEM), (NYSE:ABX), and (SLW). We also feel GDX and GDXJ represent great trading opportunities and should continue to move higher in tandem with gold and silver through the summer.

For experienced traders seeking more alpha, (NYSEARCA:JNUG), (NYSEARCA:NUGT), and call options concerning various gold related products have the potential to provide extraordinary returns in very short periods of time. However, it is important to mention that these trading instruments are risky, decay over time, and are to be treated as short term trading vehicles and not long term investments.

Price Targets, Years' End 2017:

GLD $135

SLV $25

GDX $35

GDXJ $50

Disclosure: I am/we are long GOLD/SILVER FUTURES, GDXJ CALL OPTIONS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.