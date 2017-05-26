Pure Gold Mining: An Up And Coming Gold Junior

The company is trading for an enterprise value of less than $70 million US despite an after-tax NPV of $66 million based on less than 1/3 of their current resources.

In a gold sector that's full of depressed valuations, M&A activity is finally beginning to heat up. We've seen Mariana Resources (OTCPK:MRLDF) get bought out for an 80% premium in late April by Sandstorm Gold (NYSEMKT:SAND). Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM) took a large stake in Continental Gold (OTCQX:CGOOF) at a 35% premium to their share price in mid May. But the biggest deal came last week when El Dorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) set its sights on Integra Gold (OTCQX:ICGQF) in a deal valued at nearly $600 million CAD. Integra was one of my top takeover targets mentioned a few times over the past year, but I'd be lying if I said I wasn't a little surprised. For months we've seen no M&A activity in the sector, and there was little reason to believe this would suddenly change. Fortunately for investors in the junior gold space, it seems that the majors that have been sitting back and licking their chops at the discounted valuations are finally pouncing.

(Source: Author's Table, TC2000.com)

I let go of my Integra Gold shares last week for a 45% gain, but have had a hole in my junior miner portfolio waiting to be filled with the newly raised cash. After going through my table of past acquisitions in the junior space, it's clear that grades and low projected all-in sustaining cash costs seem to be the common theme. Of the 9 acquisitions over the past 18 months, over 75% of the deposits have had grades of 1.50 grams per tonne gold or greater. In addition to this, all of the deposits have had projected all-in sustaining cash costs below $950/oz. More interesting is that of the 9 acquisitions, 4 of them have been companies exploring in Canada. This data tells me 3 things:

Potential suitors are looking for projects that are profitable at gold prices below $1,000/oz, and not optionality plays that need a higher gold price to work.

Potential suitors are looking for projects in favorable jurisdictions, with more than half of the acquisitions taking place in Australia or Canada.

Potential suitors are not looking for low-grade projects under 1 gram per tonne gold. This is evidenced by the fact that only 1 of the 9 acquisitions (11%) was under 1.0 gram per tonne.

In my quest to find another junior to add to my portfolio, I was looking for one that fit the above criteria. Fortunately I managed to come across one that not only met this criteria, but also shared some similarities with Integra Gold. The junior miner I've decided to add to my portfolio is Pure Gold Mining (OTC:LRTNF), an exploration company in the well endowed Red Lake District.

(Source: Author's Table)

As we can see from the above table, both companies are located in Canada, have high-grade underground resources, have completed their preliminary economic assessments, and have very modest initial capex to build the project. Pure Gold's after-tax internal rate of return is actually substantially better than Integra's, despite using a gold price more than 5% lower ($1,175/oz vs. $1,250/oz). Pure Gold also has slightly higher grades and an enterprise value oz that is much lower than Integra Gold at their time of acquisition. The only area where Integra has Pure Gold beat out is in after-tax NPV, projected AISC and resource size. Both after-tax NPV and resource size go hand in hand as it would not be reasonable to expect Pure Gold to have a similar NPV at Madsen with a resource that is less than half the size. While Integra does have Pure Gold beat in all-in sustaining cash costs, both companies are still in the lowest quartile in the industry ($634/oz vs. $692/oz). We can see below that Pure Gold's PEA sensitivity is very favorable to higher gold prices. Using a gold price of $1,250/oz increases the after-tax NPV (5% discount rate) to over $66 M US.

(Source: Company Website)

In summary, while Integra Gold and Pure Gold Mining are not perfect apples to apples comparisons, they certainly have quite a few similarities. The main difference between the two is that Pure Gold Mining is a little earlier along the development stage compared to Integra Gold, hence the fact that Integra has delineated a much larger resource. Given the great address that Pure Gold has and their aggressive drill program, I see no reason that they can't move to the 2.2 - 2.5 million ounce mark and be in the same league as Integra is within the next 18 months.

Ok, enough discussion of the similarities between Pure Gold and Integra. Let's move onto the basics about the company...

Pure Gold Mining has one of the best addresses in North America, located in mining friendly Ontario in a region that's produced 28 million ounces of high-grade gold to date. Their Madsen Gold Property is the 3rd largest land package in Red Lake at 4,500 hectares, and sits southwest of Goldcorp's (NYSE:GG) Campbell and Red Lake mines. The project is also in good proximity to a potential work-force as it's located just 10 kilometers from the town of Red Lake, and has year-round access via Ontario Highway 618.

(Source: Company Website)

The project is home to just over 1.2 million ounces of gold, at an average grade of over 9.5 grams per tonne. Pure Gold is one of the highest grade explorers among its peers, and their drill results continue to come in at similar grades as the current resource. The resource is based on Austin, South Austin, McVeigh and the highest-grade 8 Zone, all of which sit along a 2 kilometer strike length.

(Source: Company Presentation)

All of these deposits are nestled underneath the Madsen Shaft which saw past production of over 2 million ounces to a depth of 1.2 kilometers. Fortunately it seems that the previous operators left a significant amount of gold behind, as there's no shortage of impressive intercepts coming out of Madsen. In addition to expanding on resources at McVeigh and Austin, the company has a few satellite targets that are pumping out high-grade hits. Just last year Pure Gold reported the results from drill hole PG-16-229 which intercepted 8 meters of nearly one ounce per tonne gold. This hole was drilled beyond the southern limits of historic mining in the Austin Horizon, and speaks volumes about the potential for new discoveries along this mineralized system. Since the A3 discovery hole (PG-16-229), the company has built on this target with 2 meters of 58.8 grams per tonne gold in PG-17-304, and 1 meter of 14.3 grams per tonne gold in PG-16-282.

The company is also in the process of further delineating their Starratt and Fork zones which have seen much less historical mining than Austin and McVeigh. The Starratt Olsen Mine which sits just 2.2 kilometers south of the Madsen Shaft produced over 160,000 ounces of gold between 1948-1956 but is still open down plunge and along strike. Drill results from Starratt have also been very encouraging with 11 meters of 34 grams per tonne gold in PG-16-198.

(Source: Company Website)

The bonus to the Pure Gold story is the Russet South discovery made in early 2015, located just 1.5 kilometers from existing infrastructure. This deposit is not included in the 1.2 million ounce resource, and thus far the area has been drilled over a 650 meter strike and remains open in all directions.

The most compelling part about Russet South is that it's a near surface discovery and almost all of the drilling has been to depths of less than 250 meters. While the majority of the intercepts are not quite as high-grade as the company's other deposits, over 1/3 of the holes drilled have intercepted more than 5 grams per tonne gold. Below are a few highlighted intercepts out of Russet South:

2.9 meters of 39.1 grams per tonne gold (from 13-16 meters)

11 meters of 8.2 grams per tonne gold (from 75-86 meters)

1.1 meters of 132 grams per tonne gold (from 104-105 meters)

26.3 meters of 1.8 grams per tonne gold (from 126-152 meters)

5.8 meters of 27.1 grams per tonne gold (from 175-163 meters)

1.0 meter of 80.7 grams per tonne gold (from 18-19 meters)

(Source: Company Website)

Taking a look at the above drill plan, we can see that we've got quite consistent mineralization within the main zone of Russet South, and while the intercepts aren't very thick, they certainly have the grades. The key here will be seeing just how big this deposit can get, and step-out holes in the current drill program should give us a better idea. While holes 401 and 403 did come up as duds roughly 500 meters to the northeast, the hits in 366 and 368 over a kilometer north of the main zone are very encouraging. While some pessimists may be discouraged by the fact that the large step-outs at Russet have been hit and miss, this is the norm for scout holes well outside of a deposit. The fact that the company had any hits is promising, and Russet South is all gravy to the Pure Gold thesis. Even without Russet South and the new A3 discovery, Pure Gold is home to over 1.2 million ounces of high-grade gold. If the company is able to continue building on Russet South, the company has the potential for a high-grade near surface resource that's within 1.5 kilometers of existing infrastructure. That means minimal trucking, minimal overburden, and most importantly - the potential for low-cost ounces.

(Source: Company Presentation)

So what separates Pure Gold Mining from other juniors with 1 million ounces of high-grade gold? One word - infrastructure. Pure Gold has an estimated $200 million worth of infrastructure on their property and this is precisely why the PEA is so impressive. The initial capex to put the mine into production for a small scale operation (50,000 ounces annually) is only $20 million, one of the lowest capex I've ever seen in the industry. They have a portal to the underground ramp, a mill, the Madsen Shaft with 27 levels of working and a 1,275 meter deep shaft, and a permitted tailings facility. Given the fact that Red Lake has never seen permitting issues before, I see no issues with the company getting the rest of the permits if they do make a production decision.

(Source: Company Website)

(Source: Company Presentation)

Finally as the cherry on top, we've got a management team with a wealth of experience. Pure Gold's Chairman Graeme Currie has over three decades of industry experience specifically with junior exploration and development companies from his time at Canaccord as a senior mining analyst. Next up is Mark O'Dea who was the Co-Founder and CEO of Fronteer Gold, one of the most successful takeovers in the mining industry over the past two decades. Fronteer Gold was built from an junior explorer in Nevada into a $2+ billion takeover by Newmont Gold in 2011. In addition to Fronteer, Mark O'Dea was also Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of True Gold, one of the more recent acquisitions in the mining space. The President of Pure Gold, Darin Labrenz, is a professional geologist with over 25 years of experience, notably in the Red Lake Camp where he was Chief Geologist at the Campbell Mine. In addition to this, Mr. Labrenz was employed by the Placer Dome group, where he was responsible for the design and supervision of exploration programs. Finally, most recently he was VP of Business Development at Terrane Metals prior to it being acquired by Thompson Creek.

Taking a look at the technicals on Pure Gold, the stock has been hit hard with the rest of the junior sector. Despite this it's still managed to hold onto its 20-month moving average, which is my line in the sand for bull and bear markets. While this may not seem like much of a feat, it's more than can be said for the Gold Juniors Index (NYSEARCA:GDXJ). While the GDXJ is 5% below its 20-month moving average, Pure Gold never broke it and is still trading well above it. The recent pullback in May to the 20-month moving average saw investors come in to buy the dip, and ideally I'd like to see a monthly close above $0.58 to give us a prettier monthly candle here.

(Source: TC2000.com)

What's also worth noting about Pure Gold is the large discount that it's trading at compared to where it has financed over the past year. Pure Gold has raised over $19 million CAD at a price of $0.75 CAD per share since May of last year. This is 35% higher than the company's current share price, therefore investors here are getting better prices than those doing the private placements. There's no guarantee that if you pay a heavy discount to where a company was financed you are going to make money, but when you're doing so on solid companies it certainly never hurts. I took advantage of Osisko (OTC:OBNNF) in December using a similar strategy as the stock was trading more than 25% below where it had recently financed. This bet paid off very well as the stock is now trading more than 100% higher than where I bought in December at $2.12 CAD.

(Source: Company News Releases)

So what are investors getting for the current valuation?

Pure Gold Mining has 191 million shares outstanding, with a cash position of $10 million US. Based on their current share price of $0.40 US, the company's enterprise value is $67 million dollars. For this meager enterprise value, investors are getting a management team with a history of success and experience in the Red Lake Camp, a significant amount of infrastructure, a property with 1.2 million ounces of high-grade gold, and several satellite targets that should help to add high-grade ounces.

The real story to Pure Gold is the expansion potential at Madsen and the success of drilling thus far at Russet South and A3 which are not included in the company's current resources. I personally believe that there is significant potential to grow out this resource, and would be surprised if the company's 70,000 meter drill program did not aid in doing this. The current drill program continues to hit grades that are in line with the current resource, and the progress delineating the satellite targets is also very encouraging. For this reason I've taken a starter position in Pure Gold at $0.57 CAD, and $0.40 US.

When ticking off the boxes for a junior, there is only one I'm unable to tick off for Pure Gold and that is resource size. Generally what I'm looking for is a strong management team, a favorable jurisdiction, a resource over 1.5 million ounces, grades over 1.0 grams per tonne gold, and cash in the bank. Pure Gold has all of these things but is slightly below my preferred resource size. Having said that, this is mainly because we have not seen an updated resource estimate at Madsen. If we were to do one today, I would be surprised to see a resource of less than 1.6 million ounces, and by the end of this drill program I feel that 1.8 - 2.0 million ounces is very attainable. Mid-tier producers and gold majors have shown that they are interested in acquiring high-grade projects in favorable jurisdictions and Pure Gold certainly fits the bill. I feel that a starter position in the company here is low-risk with high-reward if they are able to continue on the path of making discoveries - and if a monster hole comes out of Madsen, I don't believe we'll be seeing a valuation near this level again.

