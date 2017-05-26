Herbalife Avoiding The Truth - I Can Because I'm Icahn

We take a journey inside Carl Icahn’s mind, and realise this Icon will NOT prioritise his ego over good money, despite his almost overwhelming desire to get ‘one over’ Ackman.

You live and you learn. In that sense, I should be grateful to Herbalife's (NYSE:HLF) Q1 2017 conference call and earnings release, for showing a virtuoso performance in deception. If there is any wriggle room between SEC obligations and company representations, you can rest assured Herbalife will find and exploit them- they've had 37 years to master the art.

Some background for the unversed. Herbalife is a pyramid scheme, in every aspect but name (or in FTC parlance, "Herbalife was not determined not to be a pyramid scheme"). Its primary purpose is to recruit salespeople, not to sell product, and it has manipulated every rule in the book to escape regulation. However the noose is tightening. Fast.

Critically, as per the FTC injunction delivered in 2016, as from mid-May '17, each purchaser of Herbalife product must be pre-classified as a preferred member (buying shakes for personal use) or a distributor (aspirant business owner). This will put an impregnable wall between those business aspirants who can't move product once purchased (either via new recruits or direct selling to third parties) in order to gain volume points (discounts) , but that incorrigible Herbalife willfully claimed were preferred members (i.e. buying purely for personal consumption). Suddenly, all those dream cars and mansions that Herbalife dangled in front of prospective recruits (who in turn recruited others…) in search of the American Dream were powdered.

This was a major breakthrough for investors and sympathizers that wished to see the end of the great con. We waited expectantly for the Q1 '17 earnings that would reveal the paucity of preferred members.

We were disappointed. Herbalife proudly proclaimed in the US 'the total number of preferred customers is approximately 360,000 people… this data continues to validate our previous research and studies that the majority of our members are comprised of customers who desire to consume Herbalife Nutrition products at a discount and not to resell the products or create a sales organization.'

However, as expertly described in this article by fellow SA contributor Gary Milne, Herbalife cast its net far into the past to entice inactive old members to simply sign up (fee lapses were waived and we have no idea how far Herbalife dredged back but at least 13 years!) to boost the preferred member numbers. There are even videos of senior members pleading to historic distributors (recruits who joined HLF for an income, lost money and dropped out) to re-sign up.

"Somebody that had been a member 13 years ago actually re-instated her membership for nothing and then converted herself to Charter Preferred. So now she is a lifetime user, she's locked in at 35%, it didn't cost her anything and now she can use the product whenever she wants for the rest of her life, with no annual fees."

How's that for a win-win to boosting HLF's preferred membership!

Before the HLF bulls retort 'unfair', let me say HLF had every opportunity to clarify the issue. This is my email to their IR Dept on 3 May, which to date has not been answered.

Hello I am an investor in HLF. I would like these questions answered in your CC today. Please acknowledge receipt of this message, and that you will address the questions in your CC. -How many of your new preferred members are derived from your new initiative in India? -Can you elaborate on the percentage make-up of the new preferred members in these 3 categories: members that were already active and current before 10/4/16 Lapsed members predating 10/4/16 that were reactivated New members that have joined since 10/4/16 I'm sure you understand the critical nature of my questions, given the changes implemented in my company, as a shareholder. Thank you for your attention and your responsiveness to answer to your shareholders.

Allow me to continue on HLF's deception in the Q1 '17 earnings release. Rather than marvel at the skill with which HLF manipulated a disappointment into a 'solid start into 2017, exceeding our guidance', I will focus on 2 main contentions. As per the announcement and CC:

-Volume points growth of 1% compared to the prior period.

- For the full year 2017, the company is raising its previously issued reported EPS guidance to a range of $3.25 to $3.65; up from the previous ranges of $2.95 to $3.35.

Alas, it is only through a forensic examination that one would realize that the quarter's beat was due to a pull forward of volume points in China from the second quarter into the first. Abstracting for this, the YOY comparison would look more like this.

In other words, Herbalife 'converted' a like-for-like comparison on the previous year of a 5% decline in volume points into a 1% proudly proclaimed rise! (Let's celebrate with a Formula 1 Shake - at this stage not in GreyBar Hotel - but watch this space.)

Let's move onto the rise in 2017 EPS guidance. One has to dig deep into a footnote to note that the higher guidance is nothing more than less of a currency headwind. It's purely a change in an estimate ($ weakness) from detracting $0.50 in the previous quarter to now detracting $0.20; hence an upward revision in guidance of $0.30.

This is at best misrepresentative, and at worst illegal. I can only hope the SEC will investigate further; implausible as it might seem, some investors might only go as far as the conference call in their research, whereas a deeper investigation would reveal the blatant divergence between the 8K and the earnings call.

This leads neatly to my next bone of contention: China's prospects. As with most S&P 500 companies, China looms large in the radar. Herbalife has often spoken about their runway into 1.3 billion consumers. However, China also represents a regulatory regime that is fully aware of the hidden pitfalls and false promises of Multi-Level-Marketing and pyramid schemes. Herbalife is keenly aware of the legal (and fluid) challenges that must be met before the immense market is tapped. In reality, the tightening regulatory constraints are already hampering HLF's 'runway' (see above where without the pull forward of 40 million volume points, China's Q1 '17 Sales may be estimated to be down 18% on a YOY basis).

The challenges in China may be best described by the additional risk disclosures that have appeared in the first quarter, when compared to the 2016 Annual Report (a humongous 597! page document for a $6bn company - who, I ask, can question the legal somersaults the company is performing to keep on the 'right' side of the law).

These are extracts from Pershing Square's Letter to its shareholders.

From 2016 Annual Report

"Uncertainties relating to interpretation and enforcement of legislation in China governing direct selling" - Pg. 3 "As a result, there can be no guarantee that the Chinese government's current or future interpretation and application of the existing and new regulations will not negatively impact our business in China, result in regulatory investigations or lead to fines or penalties against us or our Chinese Members." - Pg. 24

From Q1'2017 Form 10-Q (modifications underlined & in bold)

"Uncertainties relating to interpretation and enforcement of legislation in China governing direct selling and anti-pyramiding" - Pg. 49 "As a result, there can be no guarantee that the Chinese government's current or future interpretation and application of the existing and new regulations will not negatively impact our business in China, result in regulatory investigations or lead to fines or penalties against us or our Chinese Members. If our business practices are deemed to be in violation of applicable regulations as they are or may be interpreted or enforced, or modified regulations, in particular with respect to the factors used in determining the services a service provider is eligible to perform and fees they are eligible to earn and to receive, then we could be sanctioned and/or required to change our business model, either of which could have a significant adverse impact to our business in China."- Pg. 58

To summarize, HLF has in the period of 1 quarter, dramatically modified its risk disclosures to encapsulate the risk of running afoul of Chinese legislation. This threat was underscored again only this week, when the President of China Operations abruptly quit HLF after a decade of service. Presumably he was a very senior distributor with a deep downline (and commissions). Does his abrupt departure from a very lucrative position and the increased risk disclosures augur a seismic change in HLF's modus operandi in China, their second biggest and most promising market? Are these all signs that in hindsight will be the "Aha" moment?

Avoiding the truth - I can because I'm Icahn

The litany of warning lights is bound to give pause to any reasonable investor. But not Carl Icahn. For more detail on his long term feud with Bill Ackman on Herbalife please refer to my previous article.

To portray the degree of acrimony between the dueling titans, one only has to listen to this clip, dated Jan 2013. (Refer to minute 1.0 to 2.0 in video link above)

Icahn:

"I'm telling you this little Ackman guy is like the cry baby in the school yard. You know I went to a tough school in Queens where we used to beat up the little Jewish boys. He was like one of those little Jewish boys, crying that the world was taking advantage of him."

Clearly there's no love lost between the two. This personal diatribe is certainly unconventional on Wall Street. Note that their feud predates Herbalife; Ackman successfully sued Icahn in 2005, when Icahn reneged on a contractual agreement.

Stick with me while we step into Carl Icahn's shoes

2 Years ago

'Hey I've just turned 80, I'm gonna go down in the annals of history as one of the Icons of modern day Capitalism - look at me on the cover of Time! The rainmaker who's amassed $18bn in his lifetime from nuthin', from a tough school in Queens, I'm tellin ya! But…but if it wasn't for that arrogant newbie Ackman kid who's sullied my name.' 'My, what I'd do to get even…Wait, here's the golden goose I've been waiting for - Herbalife! Ackman's gone short by 20%, and the kid's told everybody! Hell I don't know much about the company, but if go long…I'm Icahn! Hundreds will follow me and I could create the Mother of all Short squeezes.'

Now

'Ok, it hasn't quite panned out as I thought. Hell, this Ackman kid was onto something when he claimed it was a pyramid! The window's closing, and why the heck did the Head of China quit last week! ' 'What the hell is my exit strategy - I really should've thought this out better, but who thought all Hell was about to break loose! The heat from the law is just about to go up a big notch as the FTC rules kick in…'

He scratches the bald patch on his head.

'The only way out is to take it private. It's obvious, no-one else wants to touch this thing and I already own 25%! Listen, I've made good money, I'll put out a tender offer at a 30% premium and that will squeeze that Ackman kid right out, at a huge loss!'

Carl leans back in his executive chair, hands crossed behind his head, a satisfied smile on his face. But he starts thinking again.

'But wait a minute. Everyone will see right through it. I only took it private to hurt Ackman, and I'll be stuck with a rotten powder shake whose business is about to implode! Hell, it's not worth it. I might play hardball, but I ain't a schmuck!'

(The above is clearly my fictional version of Icahn's thoughts).

Conclusion:

That's right Carl, you're not a loser who's going to value your ego over good financial sense. The good Herbalife boat is sinking and you need to lock in your profits and start selling before China gets nabbed as a pyramid and the FTC rules kick in. Granted the shareprice will fall as the market realizes you're exercising your only exit strategy, but rather go down as an Icon of the Capitalist Universe rather than lose good money to spite some kid.

