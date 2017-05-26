Welcome To The Double Five Portfolio

I have stocks on my watch list right now and will let you know my first allocation in my next article.

My recommendations are an effort to take an honest look at the numbers, without subjective personal preferences about the company.

I'm looking for stocks that double within five years, and there are certain metrics I find attractive.

As an author on Seeking Alpha sharing my bull and bear perspectives on individual public companies, I'm always looking for a better way to serve my readers. Today, I take a step in that direction by launching my Double Five Portfolio. I hope that this is a helpful tool, and also a fun process I'll be sharing with you.

In this article, I want to share my personal goals for this portfolio, and talk about some of my underlying thinking that makes up the foundation upon which this portfolio is built. As I've received private messages and public comments on my articles, I've come to realize that what I'm thinking is often different from my readers, and hopefully I can shed light on those things here.

Why I feel this portfolio is helpful

I'm personally bullish on the stock market in general. While some analysts are always doom and gloom, I personally believe the odds are much better that the stock market as a whole will go up in a given year than go down. Call me a perma-bull if you want.

I have my reasons for thinking this way. Here's one example I'll give to illustrate my thinking. If you count a bear or bull market as a movement over 15%, then over the last 60 years we've had a bull market over 70% of the time. Yes, the market does goes down...and sometimes crashes hard. But over the last 60 years, if you were a perma-bull, then you were dead right 44 of those years. I think you'll find those odds way better than what Vegas has to offer. (Besides this, the average bull market was both significantly longer and much stronger than the average bear market.)

So as a perma-bull, it's not uncommon for me to be bullish on a particular stock. But bullish doesn't always mean buy. For the stocks I buy, I'm looking for the few investments that I believe can actually beat the market.

People have asked me my thoughts on index funds, and I think it really depends on the game that you're playing. If the goal of your investment is to not lose money under any circumstance, then index funds are a great option. They play the whole market, and the market's chances of going up are great. Therefore in theory, these funds will make modest gains forward and won't take many steps back.

But as I've mentioned, the game I'm playing is different. My goal is to beat the market, and that's impossible to do with an index fund. If I'm truly going to meet this portfolio's goals, I need to sail ahead with the stocks that will outperform the market, without having the ship anchored by the duds.

This is why I say "bullish" doesn't equal "buy". I'm bullish on a lot of stocks, but I'm looking to outperform the market. There are far fewer stocks that I believe will beat the market going forward.

Portfolio Overview

As I've tried to capture with the name, this portfolio is looking for opportunities to see investments double in a five year time frame. That's right around a 15% annualized return -- which I realize is a lofty goal. But as I've set this goal for myself personally, I've seen a dramatic improvement in my own investments. Basically, that double five thinking gives me a concrete starting point to look at the numbers and ask myself if the company has a clear path to reaching the goal.

I consider myself an investor open to anything, and yet we all must recognize our own limitations. The stocks that eventually will make up this portfolio will probably be buy-and-hold opportunities in the retail, restaurant, and technology sectors.

Some metrics typically catch my eye faster than others. Some things I find attractive in a stock are:

the company's addressable market

free cash flow to enterprise value below 15

a price to earnings growth ratio below 1

a dividend over 3%

a price per share trading 25% below a 52 week high

If one or more of these factors are in place, it's definitely enough to land a stock on my watchlist to find out more of the story to see if it's worth the investment.

I guess I'm a numbers guy

Once in an article, I was bullish on a company whose main product I admitted that I had never actually even seen in real life. One of my readers was quick to call me a foolish "numbers guy." This perspective isn't unique to this one reader. Many investors believe that you should only invest in products you personally use and love.

At first that sounds pretty smart and in the same vein as Peter Lynch's "buy what you know." The idea is essentially, if you're not a happy consumer of the product, then you shouldn't be an investor in the company. But let's examine that thinking for a moment.

It's easy to just "buy what you know" when we are talking about a consumer electronic company like GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO), or a restaurant like Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK). Those companies are selling something to the general public. But there are many companies out there that really have nothing for the general populace to consume.

Take military contractor Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) for example. An investment in this company five years ago is up over 200% -- an incredible five year run. But be honest. How many of us actually consume Lockheed Martin products? Have any of my readers recently purchased an F-16 Fighting Falcon for recreational purposes?? Chances are, none of my readers are a direct consumer of Lockheed Martin's products. So, unless you're a "numbers guy", all of us would have missed out on a market crushing investment.

Similarly with this mentality, companies that have consumer products only for a certain kind of consumer are also off limits to anyone outside of that domain. So only doctors (and maybe knee replacement patients) should have enjoyed Intuitive Surgical's (NASDAQ:ISRG) three year double. Only children should be up 180% from an investment five years ago in Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS). And only people who work on their own cars could have invested in O'Reilly's (NASDAQ:ORLY) five years ago for 150% gain.

When we take the consumer/investor argument to its logical conclusions, we see how impractical it actually is for guiding investing decisions. Honestly, aren't we all just "numbers guys"? When we eventually sell an investment, we want that number of the share price to be higher than the number we bought it for. So we are all in the end utterly fixated on a number to some degree.

Predicting share price direction by whether or not we like the product is a poor method indeed. For example, I absolutely love eating at Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Besides great service and delicious food my entire family loves (including my kids and gluten intolerant relatives), we've always enjoyed the short wait because the restaurant is basically empty. And yet, those empty restaurants is a terrible red flag on why one shouldn't invest in Noodles & Company, and part of why the stock is down nearly 90% from all-time highs in 2013. Don't misunderstand. I love the Noodles & Company and hope it succeeds. But I haven't been willing to touch the stock with a ten-foot pole.

Rather than using myself as the infallible consumer sample size of one, I much prefer to look at the numbers: revenue, free cash flow, margins, debt/cash ratio, etc. And I also focus in on the story: addressable market, vision, corporate culture, past execution etc. If all this makes me a "numbers guy" then so be it.

Portfolio make-up

I believe in diversification when it comes to investing. But even on this point, I feel obligated to share what I mean. In this portfolio, I'll be looking to have 15 stocks. Some may feel this is not diversified enough. But keeping it small like this forces one to have stronger convictions about the allocation. Kind of in the same thinking as Warren Buffett's famous "punch card" analogy. The fewer choices you allow yourself, the greater the need to be convinced you're making the right call.

But with diversification, I don't believe in the need to diversify across sectors and industries. I'm going to where the double five opportunities are. If it just so happens that both Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) and Pepsi (NYSE:PEP) have clear paths to this goal, then I'd have no problem initiating positions in both.

Initially, I'll be looking for each allocation to be about 5% of the total portfolio. If an opportunity looks extremely "safe" to me (fewer downside scenarios) I'll consider upping that allocation value slightly. If I like an opportunity, but it's more risky (real chance the stock is sinking without recovery if things go wrong) I'll look to invest less.

In time, obviously the position percentages will begin to fluctuate. I'm fine with that. I won't be looking to actively manage the portfolio to maintain these completely arbitrary percentages. Just let it do its thing.

Any dividends will be automatically reinvested. If I believe in a company enough to make its stock one of my 15 allocations, then naturally I want those payouts increasing my stake.

A few stocks on my watchlist right now

Just so this article isn't completely about a portfolio theory, allow me to share a few of the stocks that are on my radar right now.

Axon Enterprises (NASDAQ:AAXN)

Maybe you know this company as TASER International. This company recently changed its name to reflect its changing business, and with that changing business vision comes a very large addressable market. While the company is still selling its former namesake non-lethal electric gun, it's also branching out into body cameras for law enforcement.

The body camera market is a very intriguing business given the current political landscape. Getting cameras in the hands of more law enforcement officers seems like the way things are trending. And with these cameras comes the issue of data management -- another area that Axon is ready to step up and meet the new demand.

Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS)

Dick's Sporting Goods is in a tough business: trying to sell "stuff" from physical stores, while Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is gobbling up consumers as e-commerce is turning the world upside down. Several of Dick's competitors (Cabela's and Golfsmith International) have already bit the dust which hasn't inspired investors to invest in retail chains. This is reflected in Dick's share price, down over 30% from 52 week highs.

And yet, all things considered, I think Dick's is doing pretty well. Recent comparable sales weren't necessarily stellar, but they were at least still positive. That's impressive considering Dick's competitors liquidated inventory when they went out of business. This temporary sales head-wind could quickly turn into a tail-wind as consumers resume normal shopping and find that Dick's is one of the few options left in town.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Typically I've shied away from solar stocks, because although the market is huge, the profits haven't been. But First Solar has quietly broken the mold by growing revenue while remaining profitable. Not to mention its balance sheet is near pristine (a stark contrast from SolarCity before being acquired).

While this stock still might look pricey to some at over 47 times forward earnings, it still deserves a closer look for turning a profit where so many have failed.

Beyond these three mentioned companies I'm also considering the New York Times (NYSE:NYT), shoe retailed DSW (NYSE:DSW), and Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) among others.

While I can't yet tell you which or how many of these companies will eventually earn a place in the Double Five Portfolio, I can tell you that I've already picked one of these stocks for my first allocation. I look forward to sharing this pick with you in my next article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GPRO, DKS, DSW.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.