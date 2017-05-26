Growing Evidence That Slow U.S. Economic Growth Is Not False News

Continuing to attack these economic problems on just an aggregate basis will not resolve the situation and will only add to the frustration and disaffection felt by those greatly affected.

More and more economic research is being done on the micro-foundations of the slow economic growth and these studies are indicating that the problems are more of a structural nature.

The economic growth of the United States continues to be modest raising the concerns of citizens and politicians to do something to end the malaise.

There is growing evidence that the slow US economic growth is a reality.

Now, the Economic Innovation Group, EIG, has produced a report that examines the "structural" problems being faced by the US economy and the fall in dynamism behind the sluggish performance we have experienced.

This is not really a new finding, but one that places more and more emphasis upon some of the micro-details behind the slow growth.

We have been so caught up in aggregate economic analysis that we tend to look past the micro-elements of the economy that underlay what is really going on in the economy.

First, of course, was the aggregate demand analysis coming out of the Keynesian approach to macroeconomic thinking and then there was the aggregate supply side analysis that came from the supply-side thinking supporting more and more tax cuts to spur on the economy.

The EIG study focuses upon things impacting the structure of the supply side of the economy, things like the decline in business start-ups, the migration of workers between states, ant the growth in the economic power of incumbent companies. It also looks at the share of a state's jobs accounted for by recently launched companies, the amount of churn in its jobs market and the labor force participation rate.

"The entrepreneurial and restless energy that once defined the US seems to be evaporating as the economy grows more static, top-heavy and concentrated," the report found. "The decline of dynamism has been steep, rapid and pervasive across all states." "Nearly a third of states experienced at least a 50 percent plunge in their dynamism score in the (1992-2014) period. Even the most dynamic state-Nevada, which increased its number of businesses by 79 percent in just over 20 years-has a dynamism score that would have classified it as a laggard in the early 1990s."

This is a serious claim.

"The report exposes an east-west divide, with all but one of the 10 most dynamic states sitting west of the Mississippi. The exception was Florida, which is third after Nevada and Utah. It finds that dynamism has become heavily concentrated, with only 10 high-performing states accounting for more than half of the total US-wide increase in the number of businesses over the period." "States that are top-heavy in terms of manufacturing employment have had a particularly hard time boosting their dynamism, highlighting the risks of relying on a legacy industry."

And, note this…"Six out of the 10 least dynamic states are around the Great Lakes." Trump country.

"States that were out performing were focusing on attracting young people or immigrants and providing a supportive environment to start-up business, rather than trying to lure big companies across state lines."

In other words, aggregate economic policies coming from Washington, D. C. are not going to be the solution to the problem of economic growth in the United States.

We get a further glance at the situation in America from Thomas Friedman in the New York Times as Mr. Friedman describes his "Road Trip Through Rusting and Rising America."

Mr. Friedman took a four-day car trip through parts of the United States that were included in recent pictures of an America "gripped by vast 'carnage' - a landscape of 'rusted-out factories scattered like tombstones...'"

Mr. Friedman found "an epidemic of failing communities. But we also have a bounty of thriving ones-not because of a strongman in Washington but because of strong leaders at the local level."

He writes about areas hard hit by changes in the economic structure of industry, areas heavily dependent upon one type of manufacturing or one major manufacturer. How areas like these face significant hurdles to previous prosperity because of changes in technology or changes in customer demands. In attempting to hold onto the past, these areas plunge, in a cumulative cycle, to greater and greater depths of despair.

Yet, Mr. Friedman writes about other areas that have responded to the changes in the world and how the citizens of these places have moved to alter the structure of their communities. He writes about cities that are "bustling with energy and new buildings" and who have plenty of job openings, representing "platforms for human potential to flourish." He writes of the participation of members of the community that work with others to build up others and the community as a whole.

Mr. Friedman concludes: "Show me a community that understands today's world and is working together to thrive within it, and I'll show you a community on the rise-coastal or interior, urban or rural."

What the studies referred to above show is that there are major problems the US faces on the economy and on economic growth. But, just relying on the federal government to "gross-up" aggregate demand by more spending or more tax cuts is not going to resolve the situation.

The economic problems now being faced by the United States are more than just short-run solutions that will help politicians to get re-elected. The problems are deep-seated and structural in nature and must be faced on a more micro level. And, the solutions to them are on a longer-term nature.

In fact, I would argue that many of the aggregate solutions being proposed by both demand-side and supply-side economists to attack the problems tend, in many cases, to exacerbate the situation and cause even more despair and disillusionment when they fail.

Consequently, we need more research and studies that address the micro-conditions that are ubiquitous in our current economy. We are facing a disequilibrium situation that has only grown worse over the past fifty years, from the time that Richard Nixon developed his Southern strategy to climb into the presidency in 1968, to the uprising of the non-elites in the 2016 election.

Unless more appropriate economic policies are developed, we can only see economic growth continue to stagnate and disaffection of the dislocated expand.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.