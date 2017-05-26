June Rate Hike? Not Likely - Here's How You Should Be Invested

Raise interest rates and the Fed skewers the consumer — and, by extension, the economy.

Yet nearly every piece of consumer data tells a different story.

The drumbeat's getting louder. The headhunters are approaching. Beware.

You'd never know that, of course, reading the minutes for the Fed's May meeting. The arbiters of American monetary policy spoke to healthy employment in America (despite an abundance of low-wage jobs), improving industrial production, solid growth in personal consumption and an increasing pace of real estate activity.

It's all so... peachy.

Just the sort of moment when everything is so perfect that everything is primed to fall apart — starting with those widespread expectations that the Fed will raise interest rates in June and again at some other point (or points) this year.

I'm not convinced that's the right path to expect.

Which means there are some contrarian investment plays to consider these days.

Death of the Consumer

As I've been writing, the U.S. consumer is the key lynchpin in this, and the consumer is looking increasingly haggardly.

I pointed out a few weeks ago that Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) reported that loan losses are on the rise: net charge offs up more than 5% on an annualized basis, loans at least 30 days delinquent up more than 4%, loan-loss provisions up 45% (to a massive $1.3 billion) from the same period a year earlier.

Well, Synchrony has company.

The FDIC reported this week that consumer loan growth is slowing and charge-offs to consumers are increasing. That's a hideous combo - like chasing a handful of Ambien and with a bottle of vodka. It says the consumer is strapped for cash and can't meet existing obligations, and that banks are reining in access to credit … and therein lies quite the problem for the economy and, thus, a Federal Reserve that's still convinced it can raise interest rates in June (do NOT count on that, despite the Street seeing a near-90% probability that a hike occurs).

Consumers, as I've written, have been mainlining debt as their primarily means of survival.

Today, US consumers once again owe more than $1 trillion in revolving debt, a level last seen before the Great Recession. They're increasingly tapping into their home equity again, says Freddie Mac's Cash-Out Refinance Report. They're having to stretch ever-farther into the future to afford a car; average auto-loan maturity is approaching seven years. Meanwhile, subprime auto-loan default rates are also back at levels last seen before 2007-08 meltdown.

And overall retail sales have been growing at an unexpectedly slow pace.

Can the Fed legitimately raise interest rates into this environment?

It's not like interest rates are solely a Wall Street phenomenon. They have direct and immediate impacts on those who have debt - the American consumer. Even marginally higher interest rates mean immediately higher debt-serving payments on credit cards and home-equity lines-of-credit. It means cars and houses become more unaffordable. All of which implies a reduction in consumer spending, which ripples through already-struggling retailers, as well as service providers … which begets layoffs … which begets increasing credit defaults that hit banks and, thus, the economy.

It's the "Dem Bones" version of Federal Reserve policy... the Fed Funds rate's connected to the credit-card rate … the credit-card rate's connected to the consumer wallet. You get the picture.

As such, I don't see how the Fed - or the Street's sycophantic cheerleaders - can possibly talk of additional rate hikes at this point.

My bet: The Fed talks the market out of a rate hike in June, and probably every other month up until December.

The consumer just isn't healthy enough to handle it.

Our Investment Strategy

I see four opportunities:

Gold. When the markets see the Fed postpone a rate hike in June, they'll rightly presume the Fed realizes the economy can't take the pressure of a rate hike and gold with rally. I continue to recommend ETFS Physical Swiss Gold Trust ETF (NYSEARCA: SGOL). I also recommend a junior miner - NovaGold Resources (NYSEMKT: NG). I'm working up a separate analysis detailing my bullishness on NovaGold, and I'll post that soon. Overseas stocks. Another knock-on effect of the Fed postponing a rate-hike is a weaker dollar. The markets will surmise, as I've been writing, that Europe is a safer bet these days and will continue to push money overseas, raising the euro's value against the buck. That will benefit iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF(NASDAQ: IEUS), since small-caps typically outperform in the early stages of a rate-hike environment, which Europe is clearly moving toward. Dividend stocks.When it's clear US rates aren't going higher anytime soon, the focus will be back in non-standard income plays - and that means yield stocks on Wall Street. There are a number of ETFs to consider, but one of my favored plays in the dividend space is A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (TSE:AW.UN). Again, I plan to post a longer piece detailing why A&W is a winner. But for now, its yield in excess of 4% is a good reason to own the shares. Medium-Term Treasurys. When the Fed doesn't raise, bond prices will rise and yields will fall as the cheerleaders retreat from their (misguided) "multi-rate-hike ideology." The 10-year is currently in the 2.25% range, and I can see it easily slipping solidly below 2% - generating a nice return. I recommend the iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA: IEF).

I know I'm staking out quite the contrarian ground, given the bullishness with which the market as a whole sees the Fed hiking rates multiple more times this year. And maybe the market is ultimately right.

Then again, maybe the underlying message of the consumer is right.

If so, that message isn't one that inspires a lot of confidence in the capacity of the Fed to push rates higher anytime soon.

Until next time, good trading.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TSE:AW.UN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I've owned A&W in IRA for several years, with no intention of selling.