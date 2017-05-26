Startek Delivers Highest Quarterly Profit Since September 2009 As Revenue Growth With Major Margin Expansion Is About To Take Off

The value of new business booked over just the last 7 to 8 months alone is $72.8 million (23% of 2016 Revenue) that has barely started to produce revenue yet.

Third consecutive quarter of profitability; with 4 of the last 5 quarters showing profit. Higher profitability for 2017 and beyond as new business already won ramps.

Given the strong bookings already achieved this quarter combined with their revenue high-grading efforts, I believe the Startek's (NYSE:SRT) gross margin will expand as these new business wins increase the company's capacity utilization rate. Higher AEBITDA margins and higher profitability for 2017 and beyond should be the result allowing for higher EV/AEBITDA valuation multiples. With the current stock price of $11.34, the stock trades at an EV / AEBITDA multiple of 5.9x times my NTM AEBITDA estimates. In my opinion, the stock is still undervalued trading 8% below my near term target of $12.32 per diluted share and with a very good chance of increasing another 70% in value within the next 12 to 18 months. I maintain a STRONG BUY rating on the stock, especially as the revenue growth and margin expansion towards targeted levels become clear in their Q3'17 earnings release that will happen in November.

Now that the company has the right cost structure, operating platform and geographical footprint, the focus, as delineated during the last earnings call, continues to be:

1) pursuing operating efficiencies

2) winning new business

3) continuing the revenue high-grading efforts

4) improving capacity utilization as they ramp the new business already won

These drivers will generate targeted AEBITDA margins of 10% to 12% mostly through economies of scale and vertical revenue mix. As their seat capacity gets filled up through the ramping of the new business already won and through converting their robust sales pipeline into more bookings, the company will reach their stated gross margin goals per segment as reiterated during the last earnings call:

Reporting Segment Gross Margin Goal Domestic "Mid-teens" (13% to 15%) Nearshore "Over 20%" Offshore "Over 30%"

Domestic: Increasing capacity utilization within this segment with high-graded business is the last piece of the puzzle in order to reach the targeted AEBITDA margins. Management indicated that Q2'17 is when we should start seeing the impact in both revenues and margins as that is when the new business won during the latter part of 2016 would start producing revenue; and a lot of those new bookings included healthcare related business which carries higher margins.

Nearshore: The Nearshore segment continued to perform very well following a great showing during the previous two quarters. Even at these higher margins, this segment has yet to reach optimal performance levels as capacity utilization is still not full. Management indicated expansion plans for this segment in both Honduras and Jamaica with additional seat capacity to come online in the latter part of 2017.

Offshore: The margin performance from this segment has been impressive. Management expects the ramp up of new business to continue as they fill up available seats with the goal of maintaining and even improving the gross margin level achieved.

Startek reported 1Q17 non GAAP gain of $0.11 per diluted share compared to a non GAAP gain of $0.07 per diluted share in the previous quarter. The Company reported a GAAP gain of 11 cents per diluted share (11 cents per basic share) beating my estimate by 5 cents per diluted share. Revenue reached $77.7 million decreasing less than 1% vs. same period last year and missing my estimate by $0.4 million. The revenue decline vs. same period last year was experienced in their Domestic segment as the company has been eliminating lower margin business and replacing it with new, higher margin business already won; a process they call revenue high-grading. Despite the lack of revenue growth, they were able to beat my AEBITDA and EPS estimates mostly through a much tighter control in SG&A.

Continued AEBITDA growth. Startek achieved reported AEBITDA (after growth investment expenses of approximately $0.5 million) of $5.4 million with an AEBITDA margin of 6.9% this quarter, beating my estimate by $0.3 million. In the same year ago quarter with essentially the same revenue level, they generated $1.1 million less in AEBITDA and just a breakeven EPS result; giving credence to the effectiveness of their revenue high-grading and contract optimization efforts resulting in higher margins.

Keeping SG&A within targeted levels. SG&A expenses came in at $7.9 million or 10.2% of revenue. Management reiterated their expectation of maintaining SG&A within a 10% to 11% range as a percentage of revenue going forward, making sure they have the necessary support for the growth they are currently digesting after booking such a high level of new business wins of $72.8 million in ACV since July/August 2016 (just 7 to 8 months to the end of Q1'17).

Achieved positive FCF and further Debt Reduction. For Q1'17, the company was again free cash flow positive by $6.1 million. Together with their cash on hand, the company utilized their FCF to pay down $5.3 million of their credit facility outstanding balance and $0.87 million in other debt (capital leases and notes payable). The company rectified a collection issue experienced last quarter with a specific client bringing DSOs back to the normal 66 days.

Q2'17 Outlook

During the earnings call, management said to expect a return to some revenue growth in Q2'17 as compared to same quarter last year. Based on those comments, I expect Q2'17 revenue to show about a 3% to 5% increase vs. same quarter last year; the revenue increase would be higher, but for their continued revenue high-grading efforts. The company has been very successful in its messaging to their prospective clients resulting in a very robust sales pipeline which they are effectively converting into sizable new business wins. They are not only winning enough new business to fill their currently available capacity, but also enough business to replace existing programs that currently utilize seats at sub-threshold margins. For this reason, we have seen slight decreases in revenue in the last two quarters as compared to same quarters last year and will see tepid growth in Q2; but, since they are both filling capacity and replacing low margin programs simultaneously, the clear result has been higher margins with similar levels of revenue. In my view, this is a much more cost effective strategy than just building more capacity to house the new, higher margin business just to prop up the revenue number subsidizing, in effect, low quality revenues. These high-grading efforts are a very efficient use of a finite level of capacity resulting in a much improved quality of revenues. As the programs targeted for replacement are eliminated entirely, the revenue numbers will start showing the level of growth rate expected with an added margin boost; this should be pretty evident starting with Q3'17 results.

For Q2'17, I expect AEBITDA to remain relatively stable on a sequential basis around $5.3 million, but showing a sharp increase on a YoY basis. As A/R DSOs are back to normal levels and given my expectation of a small revenue decline sequentially, I expect positive free cash flow for the quarter with a smaller reduction in their credit line balance as they maintain cash to finance a large revenue increase (and corresponding A/R balance) expected for Q3'17.

2017 and 2018 Outlook

Based on my best estimation of when they can ramp the new business won, in what location, the number of agents (FTE count) utilizing the seats available in each site, the impact of their revenue high-grading efforts, and the impact this would all have on each segment's gross margin in a given quarter, I arrive at the following revenue, margin, and AEBITDA estimates for the next 2 years:

(Millions) FY2015 A FY2016A FY2017 E FY2018 E Total Revenue $282 $307 $332 $380 Gross Margin (NonGAAP) 10.2% 12.3% 16.0% 18.8% AEBITDA (Cash Generated) $7.9 $18 $31 $44.5 Uses of Cash Growth Investment Expenses ($2.0) ($0.9) ($2.2) ($2.4) Non-recurring Expenses ($1.3) $0 $0 $0 Reported AEBITDA $4.6 $17.0 $29 $42 AEBITDA Margin 1.6% 5.5% 8.7% 11% Turnaround Investment Expenses (Cash Restructuring Charges) ($2.6) ($1.0) $0 $0 Capital Expenditures ($7.7) ($3.8) ($9.0) ($8.0) Acquisitions (Cash payments) ($18.3) ($0.8) $0 $0 Working Capital source/(use) ($4.2) ($3.3) ($5.0) ($5.3) LT Debt/Capital Lease Payments ($2.0) ($3.1) ($3.5) ($3.5) Cash Interest Expense ($1.5) ($1.6) ($1.4) ($0.5) F/X Effects $0.2 $0.9 $0 $0 Balance ($31.5) $4.4 $9.8 $24.7 Sources of Cash Asset Sales $1.0 $0 $0 $0 Line of Credit draw/(repayment) $27.8 ($6.2) ($9.8) ($16) Net Cash (decrease) increase ($2.7) ($1.8) $0 $8.7

Price Targets and Valuation

The stock price is currently trading at 5.9x my estimated NTM AEBITDA. However, given the company's AEBITDA margins over the last two quarters and the expectation for 2017, I believe it is prudent to base the short term stock valuation on a multiple of at least 6.5x NTM AEBITDA. My medium term valuation is based on AEBITDA estimates over the twelve month period ending in Q1'19. The company is expected to reach optimal performance as they exit 2017; that performance should yield AEBITDA margins in the 10% to 12% range allowing for EV / AEBITDA multiple valuations of at least 7.5x (a multiple closer to what the current peer multiple range of 7x to 9x). Street analysts (Baird/Lake Street) following Startek use a 7.5x EV / AEBITDA multiple to arrive at their valuations.

Using a still lower than peer average EV / AEBITDA multiple of 6.5x times my NTM AEBITDA estimate of $33.8 million (12-month period ending March 2018), yields an enterprise value of $219.5 million, less Net Debt of $9 million expected as at March 2018, would yield a stock value of $13.24 per basic share and $12.32 per diluted share within the next 3 to 6 months.

Using a peer average EV / AEBITDA multiple of 7.5x times my AEBITDA estimate of $42.5 million for the 12-month period ending March 2019, yields an enterprise value of $318.6 million, plus Net Cash of $19.7 million expected as at March 2019, would yield a stock value of $20.82 per estimated basic share and $19.17 per estimated diluted share within the next 12 to 18 months. I expect the company to exit 2017 generating AEBITDA margins within the 10% to 12% range

Current Valuation Metrics:

Market Cap: $180m

Net Debt (ex capital leases): $21m

Net Debt Leverage: 1.1x

(Net Debt / LTM AEBITDA)

Enterprise Value: $201m

EV/Est. NTM Revenue: 0.58x

EV/Est. NTM AEBITDA: 5.9x

Based on the continued margin improvement seen so far and the new business wins already achieved, I expect Startek to reach these targeted AEBITDA margins in the 2nd half of 2017 once all of the new business is producing revenue. Q2'17 results should show continued improvement towards their targeted goals, but Q3'17 results in November should show marked evidence of their real earnings potential as scale ensues; I would encourage investors to position themselves way ahead of that release.

Please refer to my previous Startek articles for a list of stock price catalysts and risks related to the company.

For a more detailed analysis report including revenue and cash flow forecasts, please access it here.

