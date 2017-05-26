MaxLinear: How Much Higher Can We Go?

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) has done very well for investors over the past 12 months, returning more than 60% over that time span on the back of strong growth prospects. While revenue has declined year-over-year ("YoY") for the past two quarters, the future looks bright.

I wrote my first article on MXL back in August 2016 as part of my "Buy on the Drop?" segment, and rated the stock a Strong Buy. Since then, MXL's share price has increased about 75%, so I thought now might be a good time to re-evaluate my rating and position on the stock. My previous article on MXL can be read here.

Ultimately, I rated the stock a Strong Buy due to its earnings potential for fiscal year 2017, the probability of growth afterwards, and the extremely low valuation. At $17 per share, I conservatively projected EPS of $1.70 for the year, a forward P/E of 10. MaxLinear ended FY2017 with EPS of $1.78, above my projections and with a share price of $21.80.

The primary reason for the company's revenue stagnation was the decline in legacy products from the acquisition of Entropic, which was significant enough to offset the gains in of other products. However, the growth in new products is now beginning to outpace the decline in legacy ones, which will return MaxLinear to top-line growth. When I first wrote my previous article on the company, it seemed that the main reason that the stock was so cheap was because the revenue declines caused by older products that were being phased out disguised the growth that would soon take center stage. And it seems like the market has finally caught on!

So at $31 per share, where are investors in MXL to go from here? Are there more gains to be had or is it time for caution? That is a hard question to answer; harder than back when the stock was at $17 per share. Back then, earnings, even without further growth, indicated MXL was undervalued, but now we have to look at the company as more of a growth story, which is always harder to concretely value.

For Q1 2017, MaxLinear reported EPS of $0.33, is expected to report EPS of $0.37 in Q2 and $1.46 for FY2017 (according to Yahoo! Finance). This number would of course be down from last year, which is related to the decline of legacy products. At this EPS estimate, MXL is trading at 21 times 2017 earnings, which indicates that the market is expecting more growth out of the company over the coming quarters and years.

This certainly appears to be an expectation grounded in reality. MaxLinear products will take advantage of the increase in bandwidth needed for broadband communication and the change to 5G, which will lead to further revenue growth and earnings growth in what is a fairly high-margin business for the company. The real issue is whether or not MXL's valuation is already taking this growth into account.

If growth proceeds as the market and MaxLinear management expect, then I think MXL can be worth north of its current $2 billion valuation. The company will take some time to actually grow into that valuation, but the industry trends that could propel the stock higher are present. The company also has a pristine balance sheet with $155 million in cash & equivalents and zero debt, and is cash flow positive the tune of about $22 million in free cash flow in Q1.

Despite these positives, we are past the point where the intrinsic value of the company is easily higher than its stock market valuation. At current prices investors are betting big on the future. What this means is that investors should proceed with caution and keep a watchful eye on revenue growth and margins because with high expectations comes high volatility. Anything that causes concerns about the growth narrative could hit MXL hard, and if the expected growth fails to materialize, investors could get burned.

I think MaxLinear will see robust growth over the next few quarters and likely years, but how much higher the stock price can go remains to be seen. Shares are no longer cheap, but that doesn't mean they're not worth buying. Investors should keep a close eye on MXL going forward, but there is no reason yet, in my opinion, to warrant selling shares due to concerns over valuation. I am however bumping down my rating from a Strong Buy to a Buy because of the extent to which the catalysts I mentioned in my previous article have lifted the share price.

