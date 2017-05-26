Gamestop: Buy On The Dip Below $21

Shares of GameStop are getting crushed in early trading Friday, falling as much as 8.5% to session low of $21.57.

Shares of GameStop (NYSE:GME) are getting crushed in early trading Friday, falling as much as 8.5% to session low of $21.57. This is even though the video game retailer reported fiscal first-quarter financial results after markets closed Thursday that beat on both the top and bottom lines.

Is the game over? Of course not, but it is clear that the bears are now in control of GME stock. Notably, the decline comes as retailers like Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) are showing that Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) are is not the only growth game in town. Despite the seemingly cheap price in GME shares, I wouldn't take the bait here - not until the shares fall below $21. The company, the largest dedicated retailer of gaming consoles, must still answer whether it has a working business model, especially as more gamers are moving online.

With first quarter revenue rising just 3.8%, despite the popularity of Nintendo Switch hardware sales, GameStop didn't inspire confidence. The company reported adjusted earnings of 63 cents per share and $2.05 billion in revenue, which topped consensus estimates from Thomson Reuters 51 cents on revenue of $1.94 billion. On a year-over-year basis, however, both measures declined from last year's marks of 66 cents and $1.97 billion in revenue.

Investors hated the fact that GameStop's profits fell 10.3% year over year from $65.8 million in the year-ago quarter to $59 million. And with the possibility of delays in a few popular gaming tiles, there's heightened fear that GameStop's guidance won't be met, especially with new software sales during the quarter falling more than 8%.

Management reaffirmed its original FY17 adjusted EPS guidance of $3.10 to $3.40, while same-store sales is expected to be down 5.0% to flat year over year. CEO Paul Raines remained confident, however. "We've introduced new businesses into our portfolio," Raines said in an interview on CNBC's "Squawk Box Friday. "Collectibles is a new business. There's a lot of profitability that we're bringing into the business."

While collectibles revenue did grow 39% during the quarter to $114.5 million, that's a paltry number in relation to overall revenue of $2.05 billion. It's tough to get excited about what is merely a niche business. On the positive side, GameStop's omnichannel revenue, which rose 93%, shows the potential that exists online. Not to mention, it gives the company the option to grow without having to open physical stores.

The question, however, is how fast that the company shift to where omnichannel revenues account for, say, 50% of the business? And with revenue still projected to decline this year and next year, waiting on the dip below $21 makes sense, given the current consensus price target of $24, which I expect will come down.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.