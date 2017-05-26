The Chart You Must See To Understand The Widespread Risk In The S&P 500 Today

The chart that you need to see shows how unlike in other market peaks the overvaluation this time around is widespread through the S&P 500.

The majority of those measures point to the S&P 500 being between 20 and 40 percent overvalued.

New analysis from Bank of America shows the S&P 500 to be expensive on 18 of 20 valuation measures.

I know, I know. Warren Buffett said that stocks today are actually on the cheap side.

I should note that he did qualify that remark that stocks are on the cheap side with interest rates at current levels. At higher interest rates he agrees that stocks are more expensive.

Source: Huffington Post

In that interview linked above he also laid out a warning for investors who sat on the sidelines hoping that stocks could be purchased at a better price later. Here is what he said:

You'd be making a terrible mistake if you stay out of a game you think is going to be very over time because you think you can pick a better time to enter.

Well call me crazy, and trust me I think very highly of this great man but I firmly believe that I can pick a better time than right now to enter the S&P 500.

In fact, I think that adding exposure to the S&P 500 through an index fund like SPY today is a big mistake. I feel almost certain that sitting on your hands now and doing nothing will allow for a much more attractive entry point in the future. Likely the not too distant future.

Let me show you why.

First, please take a long hard look at the recent chart below from Bank of America (NYSE:BAC). This chart examines how the S&P 500 today is valued relative to history on 20 different valuation metrics.

Source: Bank of America

The column that you are going to want to focus on is "% Above (below) avg". That column tells you how much more (or less) expensive the S&P 500 is today relative to the valuation metric it is being compared.

As you scroll that column you will notice that on 18 of 20 measures the S&P 500 is more expensive than the average. I've broken down those 18 instances by how much more expensive than normal:

Less than 10% more expensive - 1 time

10% to 20% more expensive - 5 times

20% to 30% more expensive - 4 times

30% to 40% more expensive - 3 times

40% to 50% more expensive - 1 time

50% to 60% more expensive - 1 time

60% to 70% more expensive - 0 times

70% to 80% more expensive - 1 time

80% to 90% more expensive - 1 time

90% to 100% more expensive - 1 time

Look, I'm no Warren Buffett. But I find all of that data convincingly concerning. The numbers don't point to a mild overvaluation, most of the metrics point to a 20 to 40 percent valuation over the historical average.

Don't you think that 18 of 20 metrics pointing to towards the same thing is convincing?

Here Is Why The Selloff Is Really Going To Hurt This Time

Most of us investors lived through the stock market crash that was caused by the imploding of the U.S. housing market and the financial institutions exposed to it.

A good percentage of us also lived through the popping of the dot-com tech bubble in 2000.

When this overvalued market rolls over, it is going to be worse. Let me tell you why.

This time there is nowhere to hide.

The 2000 market overvaluation and crash was pretty special. But that time round the market peak was centered around extreme overvaluation amongst a small group of stocks. The broader market was not extremely overvalued, and subsets were actually quite attractively priced.

In 2008-2009, the worst of the pain was found in the financial sector, commodities and housing sectors.

This time the overvaluation is spread across the entire S&P 500. The graphic below from John Hussman shows the median price / median revenue ratio of the components of the S&P 500.

Source: Hussman Funds

Just look at where we are now relative to the peak in 2000 and 2007. The overvaluation this time around is widespread through the S&P 500. I find it incredible how much higher the median valuation is today vs. 2000.

There is nowhere to hide — unless...

Implications For Investors - Go Where The Valuations Are More Attractive

Warren Buffett thinks it would be a mistake to sit on the sidelines and think that you can time a better entry point.

Despite what I've been saying about the valuation of the S&P 500 over the past several months, I agree with him. It would be a mistake to sit on the sidelines and do nothing, but it would also be a mistake to keep plugging money into the S&P 500 irrespective of the current overvaluation.

So don't, instead look outside the S&P 500 where valuations are more attractive. Jeff Gundlach pitched one place to look at the recent Ira Sohn conference that I thought was quite interesting.

His idea was to go long emerging markets through the MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM).

Gundlach supported his argument with some data. First, he put the CAPE ratio for the S&P 500 up against that of the MSCI Emerging Market Index.

Source: Doubleline

The chart shows that the S&P 500 is trading at twice the price to earnings ratio of emerging markets. Given that emerging markets tend to have faster growth rates I'm not so sure that is merited.

Gundlach also presented price-to-book valuation data for the each index which again shows the S&P 500 at twice the valuation.

Source: Doubleline

That is one idea, there are others and you don't have to go outside the U.S. to find them. You just need to go outside the S&P 500.

My final thought would be this. You have to know that if Warren Buffett was investing with the same amount of money as you and I are he wouldn't be investing in S&P 500 stocks trading at rich valuations. He would be looking outside of the index for much better value.

On 18 of 20 valuation metrics the market looks very expensive today. John Hussman shows us that this overvaluation is broadly spread across the S&P 500. It is time to stop plowing money blindly into the index and start picking some more attractively valued investments.

Thanks for reading. Please use the follow option at the top to receive more of our future articles.

About The Superinvestor Bulletin

We have outperformed significantly since inception and expect to do even better in a more difficult market. All of our recent ideas are non-S&P 500 companies we believe trade at very attractive valuations today. You can get actually get a look at all of these ideas for free by signing up for a free trial now. Please note that our annual rate will soon be increasing from $195 to $250 as we expand our service.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.