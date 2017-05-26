Apple: The Most Widely Followed Stock Is Not Overvalued

Investment Thesis

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is the biggest company in the world (by market cap) and possibly because of this it also is the most followed company in the world. Nevertheless, in spite of all investors globally watching it, I still believe that it's undervalued and that there is a margin of safety at the current price. Stay with me as I explain why I think so.

Business Overview

The company had another great quarter. Its consolidated revenue was up 5% in 2017 Q2. Its sales increase were driven by growth in nearly all segments, iPhone, Mac, Services and Other Products. Its iPad segment was particularly weak and it was down 12% QoQ. Nevertheless, overall it was a particularly strong quarter.

In spite of foreign exchange headwinds its gross margin increased in 2017 Q1 versus 2016 Q4 (up 40 basis points to 38.9%).

While the biggest contributor to Apple's overall revenue come from its iPhone sales my argument as to why Apple is actually undervalued is because of its focus on its Services business.

Services Growth

It is obvious that iPhones will for the foreseeable future be critical to the company's profitability and are indeed essential to Apple's ecosystem. However, in this author's opinion, it will be its Services business that will keep this company's growth momentum. Services are likely to even increase its operating margin.

In 2017 Q2, Services accounted for approximately 13% of consolidated revenue. However, Apple expects to double this revenue stream by 2020.

Services Margins

While Apple does not break down how much each of its segments contributing in terms of margins, it did state in the earnings call that its Services mix would likely further lift its gross margins as it becomes a bigger contributor to gross margins going forward.

Financials

As a deep value investor I find it imperative not only to think about the company's future but spend a significant amount of time analyzing its past.

Apple has grown its revenue over the past five years at a CAGR of approximately 15%. It has noteworthy returns on invested capital of 27% which equate to normalized returns on equity above 35%. Which is quite remarkable.

As of 1 April 2017, Apple's financial position is amongst the strongest in the world. It has a net cash position of approximately $158B which is just shy of 20% of its market cap. It derives a large portion of its cash overseas and so is unable to repatriate this cash without hefty taxes. At the end of the quarter, it had $240B of cash and cash equivalents held overseas.

Share Repurchases

Source: author's calculations

The company's most recent share repurchase program which started in August 2012 up to the end of this latest quarter (2017 Q2) has been a very significant element of the shareholder return and has amounted to $151B. Furthermore, the company believes it continues to have strong growth in the years ahead and feels confident to increase the share repurchase program by another $35B.

Relative Valuation

Source: Morningstar.com

A superficial analysis of Apple's valuation shows that relative to its five-year average the company is fairly valued to overvalued. But this type of analysis under-appreciates how much more diversified Apple is relative to its trailing five- years and the role that its Service business could play in fueling the company's future growth and margin expansion. In my humble opinion, in Apple's case a DCF analysis is more appropriate, which I will come to soon. First, allow me to compare Apple to its peer group.

Relative to Peer Group

The table that follows shows that Apple is not overvalued relative to its competitors.

Source: morningstar.com; author's calculations. (NASDAQ:GOOGL), (NASDAQ:MSFT),(OTC:SSNLF).

I have highlighted in green how Apple compares to the median of its peer group. It currently trades cheaper on both a P/S and P/cash flow metric when compared with its peers group, which again reinforces the fact that Apple, although widely followed, is not in fact overvalued.

DCF Analysis

For my DCF analysis I used a normalized $57B of FCF, with 8% growth over the next five years (which significantly undervalues its growth potential, particularly when compared with its trailing five-year CAGR of 15%), before leveling off at 5% (which is marginally above inflation, and very much lower than Apple is capable of growing at specially with its strong returns on invested capital). I discounted this cash flow back at 6%. I used 6% in light of Apple's solid balance sheet as well as Moody's Aa1 rating. This brings the DCF to at $1.5T market cap. Therefore, paying only $800B currently has a strong margin of safety.

Investment Risks

Needless to say that Apple's very high margins are under constant attack from competitors selling products that either compete or attempt to disrupt some of Apple's technology. Its not only Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) either - others as well. For instance, Alphabet (Google's parent company) which is a lot younger company that Apple, could in time, once it seeks to diversify its portfolio away from predominantly advertising/search, fairly easily further encroach on Apple's flagship product the iPhone and with it disrupt Apple's ecosystem.

Often it is forgotten that for a long time Apple wasactually unprofitable. In fact, at one point, were it not for Microsoft's investment in Apple it would have been bankrupt a long time ago. Businesses, particularly technological companies, need to innovate or die.

Conclusion

It is quite remarkable and at the same time surprising that Apple's market cap is not trading higher. The company has a net cash position of $158 billion, which makes up nearly 20% of its market cap. It has been growing its FCF aggressively and has historically had high returns on invested capital. As its asset light Service business continues to grow and make up a greater proportion of its consolidated revenue its returns on invested capital are very likely increase further.

Lastly it pays a growing dividend. Most investors might be dismissive of the dividend but its growing dividend has two roles. Firstly, it still contributes to shareholders' total return. Secondly its dividend has been increased five times in less than five years. Thirdly, there are many funds that are only able to invest in dividend paying companies. Institutions are much more restricted from the types of stock that they can be seen owning than retail investors. No Portfolio Manager would be fired for owning Apple even if Apple significantly underperformed the market. Therefore, I infer that these funds are likely to keep buying Apple even if the company economics temporarily stagnate. Which in spite of its behemoth size does not appear to do any time soon.

Please do your own due diligence to reach your own conclusions.