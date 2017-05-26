Brazil's New Reality

1. Politics: no visibility until October 2018

The political landscape changed. One of the pillars of the rally is gone, the capacity to reform. Whether President Temer stays in power or not, it will be very hard to secure the required votes (two-thirds of Congress) to overhaul the social security system. Moreover, an impeachment or TSE ruling implies a process in which, at the end, the new President will be indirectly elected by the Congress. The legitimacy and ability to gather support should be low given the proximity of the general election (President and Congress in October 2018). The same applies for President Temer after such a political crisis. As a result, it is reasonable to assume no reform will take place within the next 18 months. Conversely, Brazilian assets should rally if a coalition in Congress emerges and is able to deliver reforms.

2. Fiscal policy: forget reforms

The fiscal numbers improved since the arrival of the current economic team. The budget deficit narrowed from double-digit numbers. The government was able to implement a series of reforms, including a tax amnesty, the adoption of a spending cap in December 2016, new concessions. The social security reform was a major milestone that was under discussion. The political crisis undermines without a doubt the government base in Congress. Given that a constitutional amendment is necessary and next elections are too close, we can consider the social security reform will be delayed. The fiscal situation should deteriorate further as social security (8.1% of GDP) will gather a greater share of the budget next year.

3. Exchange rate: weaker

BRL naturally sold off as investors factored into asset prices a lower probability of social security reform. The currency comes from a long way after reaching 4.0 vs. USD in December 2016. Cheap valuations, fundamentals improvement, and reforms brought BRL to 3.1 vs. USD before the political crisis. Was BRL over-performance excessive and disconnected from a looming political risk? The answer is, without hesitation, yes. Yet, Brazil is in a much better position from an external standpoint. The current account is currently four times lower than in 2015, international reserves are high, and BCB reduced the outstanding amount of FX swaps to 24 Bns USD. This provides monetary authorities enough firepower to intervene in the FX market on a daily basis. However, some BRL weakening will be allowed as it was the case between 2013 and 2015. We reduce our BRL forecast to 3.35 vs. USD on average in 2017 from 3.20 in our previous scenario.

4. Monetary policy: de-pricing aggressive cuts

Brazil also did a tremendous progress on the inflation front. IPCA declined to 4.1% Y/Y in April. The reality is that inflation is about half of what it used to be a year ago. The debate before the political crisis was about the intensification of the monetary easing to 125bps on May 31st and the reduction of the inflation target in June. The context completely changed as the market de-priced 150bps of monetary easing. We expect a much more moderate monetary easing with the Selic ending at 9.5% instead of 8.5% by year-end. BCB should reduce by 75bps on May 31st as the pressure on Brazilian assets has not receded. The aggressive monetary easing was one of the factors that supported the recovery but also fiscal sustainability by reducing debt service. Lowering the inflation target will just be irresponsible.

5. Growth: moderate impact

Delays in reforms, the negative shock in confidence, and a less aggressive easing cycle will somewhat weigh on Brazil's recovery. The good news is that the economy will continue to benefit from its cyclical momentum. Past reforms, higher industrial production, disinflation, and rate cuts will lift growth. The impact of the political dysfunction on GDP will be marginal at least in the short term. The main reason is that growth will only lose impetus in the second half of the year as the economy digests the adverse confidence shock. Business and consumer confidence should sharply decline. This should, in turn, affect private consumption and investment in H2 2017. The consensus on growth looks optimistic (0.5% in 2017 and 2.5% in 2018).

6. Public debt: the real hot topic

Brazil's dark spot is its public debt trajectory. While growth and interest rates do not considerably change and the share of FX-related debt is low (less than 5% of total debt), the lack of fiscal consolidation is the main structural risk. Both Moody's and Fitch mentioned recently that political developments put Brazil at risk of a sovereign rating downgrade. S&P placed Brazil's BB rating under negative watch this week. We recall public debt reached 72% of GDP in March vs. 56% in 2014. However, what matters is public debt dynamics. In the absence of social security reform, public debt should reach 84% of GDP in 2018 and 90% by 2020 assuming a gradual fiscal rebalancing starting in 2019. In short, the required primary surplus to stabilize debt will not be reached within the next four years!

