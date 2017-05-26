Burlington: A Light In The Darkness

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) reported Q1 2017 earnings results before the market open Thursday and again demonstrated why the stock continues to rise while the retail sector in general has faltered. While comparable store sales growth underwhelmed expectations in the first quarter, Burlington reaffirmed fiscal year 2017 guidance for net sales and comps growth, and boosted its projections for full-year EPS. This lifted BURL by more than 5% in Thursday trading.

BURL data by YCharts

This report and the guidance for FY2017 demonstrates why BURL's share price has been so resilient in the face of the retail sector's struggles. Strong net sales, comps growth, and profitability have launched Burlington to the head of the pack.

For Q1 2017, Burlington reported revenue of $1.35 billion, which was up 5.5% year-over-year ("YoY") and missed consensus estimates by $10 million, and EPS of $0.79, which beat estimates by 9 cents and was 22 cents higher than Q1 2016. In addition to these headline numbers, the company reported comps growth of 0.5% in the quarter and gross margin expansion of 80 bps to 40.9%.

On the whole, these are solid numbers. Profits and margin were very strong while comps growth was a bit weak as the 0.5% reported for the first quarter missed previous company guidance of between 1% and 2% that was issued in Q4 2016. However, despite the softness in comps growth, Burlington was still able to beat its previous EPS guidance by 15% and analyst estimates by 13%.

A high gross margin and profitability are the staples of what have made BURL such a good investment, along with the strong revenue growth rate relative to the industry. Despite the slowing growth and reduced profitability of the retail sector as a whole, Burlington continues to improve its metrics and bottom line.

I think the pop in Thursday trading is more attributable to Burlington's guidance than to the results of the first quarter. Second quarter guidance was largely in-line with expectations with expected revenue of $1.35 billion and EPS of $0.48 (the midpoints of the company's projections) compared to $1.35 billion and $0.50 expected by analysts. Comps growth of between 2% and 3% also seems within the expectations set by management's FY2017 guidance of between 2% and 3% comps growth. Nothing truly of note here except to say that comps growth is again impressive and 7.2% YoY revenue growth is strong as well.

The real surprise of this earnings report was the update to FY2017 guidance. While Burlington reduced net sales guidance from between 7.5% and 8.5% to between 7.3% and 8.1%, the company also boosted EPS estimates from between $3.77 and $3.87 to between $3.86 and $3.96. During a time when other retail names are battling flat or negative comps growth and are seeing reduced gross and profit margins, Burlington is hiking profit guidance and seeing high single-digit growth.

As I touched on in my last article on BURL, the company's combination of growth and profitability has made it an outlier of success in a stumbling industry -- a beacon of light in the darkness of the retail sector.

BURL is still trading at a fairly hefty premium valuation with a FY2017 forward P/E of about 25 with the updated guidance, but this is, in my opinion, justified due to the company's ongoing top line growth and increasing EPS numbers. Because of these growing metrics Burlington has been able to return capital to shareholders through share repurchases, and appears to poised to continue to grow and return capital if FY2017 guidance is any indication. Investors should keep a close eye on comps growth going forward for any indication of a slowdown, which could hammer this high-flying stock, but to this point there does not appear to be any basis for growth concerns.

