Teekay: Capital Program Backfires

There are also some cost overruns that need to be financed. Shareholder dilutions and higher interest rates are very probable outcomes.

The contract cancellation notice begins a six month provision after which the loan can be called. Negotiations with the lender are under way.

Companies that operate in cyclical industries need to have counter cyclical growth strategies to maximize profits for shareholders. That takes a lot of nerve and planning. Plus the expansion would typically occur when cash flow and profits are at their weak points. So financing options may be a little more expensive and limited. Nonetheless, such a program would likely be far easier for the shareholders to stomach than what is now happening to Teekay Corporation (TK).

Teekay Corporation management began an expansion when conditions were relatively good and now has to complete a lot of capital programs as the industry downtrend continues. Typically management has lined up customers before beginning the capital projects to minimize some financial risk, but this downturn is clearly demonstrating that things can go wrong to stretch company finances in some very unexpected ways.

Source: Teekay Corporation First Quarter, 2017 Earnings Press Release

This is the kind of disclosure that gives the market nightmares. The drop in cash flow from a fairly highly leveraged corporation is just not the news that Mr. Market wants to hear. The consolidated debt now exceeds $7 billion with about $1 billion classified as current.

Next come articles that question the financial abilities of the company (here is an example written by Brad Riley on website "Simply Wall Street"). The company has a fair amount of assets that are being built or upgraded so they are not producing any income. Then things happen to the assets producing income and cash flow that decrease the cash flow. The overall effect shows a company with some very seriously deficient ratios (even if they are "temporary") as both the capital projects and current events hit at the same time.

Management then made things worse by poorly handling a contract cancellation that affected Teekay Offshore Partners (TOO). This subsidiary already was dealing with some cost overruns and was selling units to cover cash flow shortages. Now the contract cancellation exacerbated the situation.

"However Teekay Offshore is working through a few challenges as discussed on its earnings call yesterday, this relates to cost overruns on two of its projects as well as the recent termination notification received on the Arendal Charter contract, and the potential impact of these on Teekay Offshore's balance sheet. Given the market reaction yesterday, I wanted to assure you that our Teekay Group Resources are fully focused on taking these challenges and we're making good progress on many fronts. We believe these setbacks are within our means to overcome as we have done in the past."

Something like this can be taken positively or negatively by the market. In this case, the failure to disclose the situation for a few weeks followed by the later disclosure that both the parent company and the subsidiary are working on the problem sends the market the wrong signal. Even worse, the ability to call the corresponding secured loan is now in play. Management belatedly disclosed the six month period has begun to count down. Even if investors should know about the six month period, the prompt disclosure of the potential call is going to be received better by Mr. Market than the current delay.

In fact, management can minimize the potential impact only by promptly disclosing the situation complete with the ramifications as well as a definite plan of action. It is the only way to minimize pressure on the stock price. Plus a large dip in the stock could make the lenders nervous too which would compound a challenge. The research by the legal team for legal remedies is underway. Mr. Market will be a nervous wreck until there is a definitive solution. Clearly management to a challenging situation and upgraded the challenge.

The contract dispute is the primary reason for the reduced cash flow. But there are other reasons. Management danced around the fact that Teekay Offshore Partners has been selling units to raise cash. Another subsidiary is doing sale leasebacks at the bottom of the market. So finances are definitely stretched no matter how the market sees things.

"While spot tanker rates in the first quarter were largely in line with those of fourth quarter of 2016, near term fundamentals are pointing to change the market weakness over the next few quarters. Teekay Tankers have taken proactive steps to maintain fixed charter coverage and strengthened its balance sheet, including a recent sale lease back transaction and sale three older vessels so that it is well positioned for the next market up cycle. We believe we are nearing the bottom of the current asset cycle with more positive fleet fundamentals ahead, which we expect will help drive a tanker market recovery in 2018."

This quote came from the first quarter, 2017 conference call:

"Teekay LNG's results decreased during the quarter ended March 31, 2017, compared to the same period of the prior year, primarily due to lower revenues from four vessels in Teekay LNG's 52 percent-owned LNG joint venture with Marubeni Corporation as a result of the continued closure of LNG operations in Yemen and lower spot rates earned on the redeployment of two LNG carriers" This quote came from the first quarter earnings press release of the parent company.

In combination with the delayed press release, management indirectly admitted to weaknesses in other parts of the business. That weakness and the accompanying short term challenges overwhelmed a fair amount of good news. There were delivered contracts and Teekay Offshore Partners has a strong shuttle business. In fact Teekay Offshore Partners managed to increase cash flow from the delivery of some completed capital assets that either producing income. The parent company announced several more completed projects in other subsidiaries.

But there are still several capital projects that have yet to complete. Those projects total into the hundreds of millions of dollars. For a company with the first quarter cash flow shown above, that leaves little room for unexpected bad news. The company management was careful to have customer for each project and committed financing. But a potential loan call from the contract dispute involving Teekay Offshore Partners can do a lot of damage even at the consolidated level.

Teekay Corporation has some exposure to Teekay Offshore Partners has some exposure to the situation because it guarantees some Teekay Offshore Partners loans. So however remote the disaster possibility may be in reality, Mr. Market will take a dim view of the situation until that loan call is removed. In fact, the whole capital expansion needs to decline to more manageable levels that do not stretch key financial ratios so much.

Actual appreciation or recovery of the shares will not happen until cash flow climbs. Already, one subsidiary was selling ships at the bottom of the market to raise cash and decrease leverage. Management took possession of another asset when the payer fell behind in payments to the company. Management has noted some hopes for a better market in the future. But Mr. Market is usually very pessimistic at market bottoms when leasing rates are weak. There is a minority viewpoint that the Offshore and some parts of the tanker business could remain weak due to the unexpected strength of the unconventional oil production along with the corresponding drop in the breakeven. Mr. Market is pessimistic enough to give that view some running room.

Teekay Corporation is diversified, but clearly will be affected by an extended weak market to some of its subsidiaries. Some of the ships have been leased out at the new lower rates. If and when all the capital projects are complete, the enhanced cash flow should allow the company and its subsidiaries to withstand an extended downturn. However, the company has to get there first. The cost overruns and the contract dispute necessitate discussions with lenders from a relatively weak stance. So there could be some material dilution along the way and some higher interest rates to pay for the unforeseen problems. The extreme solution of a loan actually being called is unlikely but will continue to scare the market.

So capital appreciation of these shares is very unlikely until the immediate problems at Teekay Offshore are resolved. Overall expansion plans need to contract in the future to more manageable levels. If no more unplanned expenses appear, then the continuing delivery of completed capital projects into revenue producing assets should strengthen cash flow considerably and ease market concerns. The aggressive capital program clearly backfired and has hurt the stock price badly. Whether management can still turn the situation into a long term advantage has yet to be determined. Management is clearly hopeful but Mr. Market is decidedly less optimistic. Clearly a cushion of capital and loan combination should have been in place to handle this situation. Some sort of setback should have been predicted just from the size of the corporate activities and the amount of capital projects.

The financial risk should decrease throughout the fiscal year. But currently this stock is very speculative, so only the most experienced speculators need to consider the company. The forecast for the rest of the year does involved the company heading back towards investment grade. Some things need to go right first. Any investment in the stock should be done with stop loss orders and other potential hedging activities. The stock has the potential to make investors a lot of money. But right now investors could still lose a fair amount of money. Plus an extended downturn in some key markets served could try the patience of the market.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor and this is not a recommendation to buy or sell a security. Investors are recommended to read all of the company's filings and press releases as well as do their own research to determine if the company fits their own investment objectives and risk portfolios.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.