What The Pros Are Buying

With the 13-F season ending soon here are three ideas that really stood out to me in the large cap space. I tend to focus research on small- and microcap companies for The Black Swan Portfolio because that's where the likelihood of truly adding value for subscribers is greatest. Still, I always look over the stuff the greats have been buying to 1) learn from them by trying to reverse engineer their picks and 2) steal their really great ideas even if they are large cap. Here are three ideas I'm tempted to steal:

Qualcomm



Chris Lau of Value Stocks named Qualcomm (QCOM) as his best idea for 2017 and it is a favorite with successful value investors this year. David Rolfe has been holding the company forever. Dan Loeb and Seth Klarman’s are noteworthy recent investors. Qualcomm is under pressure because of getting sued by Apple (AAPL). Chris nor these value investing greats believe the risk warrants the share price.



Qualcomm derives a major part of its revenue, and 75% of operating income, from licensing its valuable patents related to 3G and 4G. Its recent acquisition of NXP Semiconductors (NXP) gave the company an interesting foothold in the automotive business that could benefit from significant tailwinds once the self-driving revolution gains traction.



A 13.4x forward earnings multiple seems completely out of whack with the S&P 500 average of 19.7. Has the average S&P 500 company that much better prospects, downside protection or valuable assets? I don’t think so and believe this is an interesting company in the large cap space.



General Motors



David Einhorn is really pressing the issue by ramping up Greenlights U.S. equity long exposure to 30.06% of the portfolio. A remarkable high number that shows how much conviction Einhorn has in the idea underscores he isn’t done pushing for change at General Motors (GM) yet. Also read Einhorn's Plan Could Mean General Motors Shareholders Pick Up $20 Per Share. In addition fellow contributor Jonathan Weber has just released GM Tumbles After Emissions Cheating News after the company got hit with an emission scandal just like many of its peers. It trades at 2.88x free cash flow or 5.53x EV/EBITDA. This seems ridiculously cheap and the market must be discounting a steep fall in demand for autos or I can’t explain this.



Conduent



Conduent (CNDT) has suddenly appeared in the portfolios of Carl Icahn, David Einhorn, Robert Olstein and Leucadia. Conduent is a spin-off of Xerox. Spin-offs are one of the high potential areas I like to research for The Black Swan Portfolio. Conduent has a market cap of $3.44 billion These top investors are likely attracted to Conduents business with very sticky clients at a 92% renewal rate. On a GAAP basis the company doesn’t look very cheap but if you put stock in managements adjusted EBITDA and projected market growth rate of 6% it quickly gets better. On an EV/TTM Adjusted EBITDA basis it trades at around ~8x which is inexpensive compared to the S&P 500 if the growth rate is approximately right.



