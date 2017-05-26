Wal-Mart At $78 Could End Up Being Cheap

Wal-Mart's first quarter numbers were very encouraging. It looks like it will become a direct threat to Amazon, at least in its domestic market.

We have been long Wal-Mart for a while now. The risk seems to be out of this market at present.

In our premium portfolio, we bought Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) at around the $68 mark so we are definitely content with the share price's trajectory since the start of the year. Personally I believe that Wal-Mart continues to be probably the best defensive retail stock out there in that it should participate in a sustained stock market rally plus its stock should also hold up extremely well if the US economy or the stock market were to take a nosedive south at any given moment.

The company's first-quarter results really brought to light the inroads it is making in its e-commerce division. Growing the segment by 63% with respect to its top-line in e-commerce was an excellent feat and I just believe with Wal-Mart's huge footprint of stores it has at its disposal across the U.S, you feel that it definitely has the wherewithal to match Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the digital channel going forward.

In fact, what Wal-Mart's recent numbers illustrate here is that past fear again has proved to be overstated. I remember back at the end of 2015 when Wal-Mart stock was clearly struggling because ofmanagement's admission of the fact that earnings and growth rates would be significantly subdued over the following five years due to elevated investment. These comments and poor sentiment towards its digital channel tanked the stock to below $60 a share back in the Autumn of 2015 but 18 months later, current numbers clearly demonstrate that the worst seems to be behind Wal-Mart. The company now has a clear plan on how to grow its business - at least domestically.

In fact in the first quarter of this fiscal year, gross profit came in at $29.85 billion which was significantly ahead of the $29.36 billion number reported in the first quarter of fiscal 2016. Moreover revenue came in $1.64 billion ahead of the same number in the quarter of 12 months prior. However what was the most encouraging for me was the difference (which was minuscule) in net income before extra items which was just $40 million to the downside compared to Q1 2016.

Wal-Mart reported $3.39 billion in net income compared to $3.79 billion on a rolling quarter basis. For the retailer to report just a $40 million decline in net income speaks volumes for how the company has been able to transition. Remember investment recently has increased meaningfully compared to previous years in areas such as sustained eCommerce investment, investment in stores plus also investment in staff through higher wages and benefits.

However Wal-Mart seems to be beating Amazon at its own game here as the retailer was able to hike its gross margin percentage by almost a full percentage point to reach 25.4% in the first quarter of this fiscal year. Therefore as long as gross margins continue to increase over time, I am not worried about earnings tallies in the near term because I know that over time the strategic investments the company is making will eventually filter down to the bottom line before long.

It should also be encouraging to dividend investors that free cash flow levels have remained elevated during the ongoing transition. In the first quarter this year, free cash flow came in at $3.4 billion and the dividend payout was $1.55 billion for the quarter. On a twelve month trailing average, free cash flow levels of $20.91 billion have never been higher than they are right now which speaks volumes of the strength of the company's balance sheet. So even though Wal-Mart is a strong dividend aristocrat, the company still manages to boast an attractive payout ratio (45.7%) due to its elevated free cash flow and constant reduction of the share count.

Wal-Mart's stock rose in the great recession when many US blue chip stocks experienced their own carnage. It was one of the few companies that managed to increase its earnings meaningfully in this time period. This is why I believe the stock remains a good play at the moment despite now trading with an earnings multiple of almost 18. The stock should (as it has been doing) continue to take advantage of the rising equity tailwind but also has proved itself throughout the years to be an excellent defensive hold.

The rally yesterday in the S&P 500 demonstrates to me that we definitely are in a brand new intermediate cycle - one that bottomed back in March. Therefore we are in week eight of this new cycle so we should not have a top in the cycle for at least another 4 to 8 weeks depending on how long this present intermediate cycle goes on for. Although Wal-Mart's sentiment and momentum indicators seem pretty lofty at present, the risk it seems at present is to be out of the market. Wal-Mart as an investment offers upside potential but also strong competitive advantages that should alleviate considerable downside risk. One could do much worse that Wal-Mart at this juncture

Disclosure: I am/we are long WMT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.